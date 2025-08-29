a middle aged man stares down pretzels and mustard

Welcome to Salted Wetzel with a Side of Mustard—my corner of the author world where fiction meets fridge wisdom, and writing advice is served with a generous squirt of questionable condiments. No napkins provided.

OK… But who are you?

Writing and storytelling have been a part of my identity for most of my life.

In the Fall of 1990, my first byline appeared in the Foothill High School (Bakersfield, CA) student newspaper The Epic. The article was short, maybe 200 words, about some students receiving state recognition for academics. But I was proud. I taped that article to my parents’ fridge like it was the Declaration of Independence. I stared at “By Vince Wetzel” for a month, waiting for fame, fortune, and maybe a call from 60 Minutes. Instead, I got a B in Chemistry and more rejection than KISS at a ‘90s flannel convention.

I went to college, earned a journalism degree, and worked as a sportswriter for the Antelope Valley Press and the Oakland Tribune. I loved journalism, except that my paycheck made me yearn for work at the mall, and the nocturnal hours made me more like a vampire, minus the immortality and the desire to sleep in a coffin. In 2000, I left newspapers for public relations and California politics, and I still work in that field today.

During that hiatus, I like to say I wrote three half-novels, but my focus was on my family. This meant being a partner to my wife, a youth soccer coach, a no-fee rideshare driver, a Lego master, a juice box sommelier, and general enabler of childhood while my writing lay dormant.

Fast-forward to 2018. I was getting on a plane to attend a college football game with a buddy. Big Problem. No Wi-Fi. No in-flight entertainment. Just me, a laptop, and the haunting realization that I might have to talk to my seatmate. So I did the only logical thing… I started writing. I had a laptop and an idea, so I wrote the first chapter on the flight. I knew the ending, and I had a plan to get through the middle.

That first chapter became Friends In Low Places, my debut novel released in 2021. It tells the story of five friends who go on a trip to the same lake every year for 20 years, revealing the evolution of their friendship and how they mature from teenagers into men.

And for many, that would be it. I wrote a book. But now I was hooked. And those three half-novels were trying to scratch an itch of a baseball novel in line with Shoeless Joe, The Natural, and Man On Spikes. So, in 2024, I published my sports novel, Lose Yourself, which takes readers on a journey through the lives of six individuals, each grappling with expectations and choices against the backdrop of the final game of the baseball season.

Read more about my books here.

So here I am…

Part of me was hesitant to create a newsletter. One side of my brain screamed, "You self-serving narcissist! How dare you think that anyone wants to read what you have to say?" (We’ll see if that plays out.) Another part of me whispered, “But what if you’re a Substack Mark Twain. That could permit you to wear white suits and have a killer mustache.”

The Mission

When you have your first novel, it’s a novelty. The support of others is pure. And the fact that you published a book is its own accomplishment.

As I moved toward publishing my second novel, I realized that I wanted writing to be an integral part of my identity. I wanted to write, publish, and share my stories. I knew that future success depended on expanding my fan base beyond friends and family, and the novelty of writing a book. I needed my writing to extend beyond the book and more into a “Mission Statement.”

What did I want to get out of this? What would success look like? Where were the guide rails for obsessions and new shiny things?

From the corporate job, I live around mission statements, vision boards, goals, tactics, and milestones. They’re like furniture, even if I do occasionally lie on them and focus on Love Island instead. Still, for this effort, the mission is critical:

Tell stories I find intriguing and earn enough to recoup my investments

The goal is the process. The mission focuses on what brings me joy and provides a goal that is achievable.

Every time I read a new “10 Hacks to Grow Your Author Brand,” I lose three hours of my soul, two ounces of self-esteem, and gain an inexplicable urge to start a TikTok dance channel. This is when the mission kicks in like a literary GPS saying, “Recalculating…” Do these shiny things move me toward my mission, or are they distractions? This question continually focuses on what’s important and what grace is for the things that are not within my capacity.

What to expect

So, you’ve subscribed. Or you’re thinking of it. And you’re wondering…

Is this dude going to spam me with another newsletter with content I don’t care about?

I feel your pain. How many times do you need to know about another birthday meal deal for Buca di Beppo or the last 12 hours to get up to 65% off of Dodger gear? As well, you don’t want my “Adventures with Sourdough” or “What I learned while eating a whole flat of strawberries.”

Your time and your email space are valuable, so my goal is to respect your time and space with worthy content, including:

Original Fiction: All of my novels and short stories take place in the same universe. The novels are the tent poles that come out every couple of years, and these stories will fill out the tapestry. I’ll be updating you on characters you know while introducing characters from future work. I’m excited about this content. I’m also writing multi-part fictional serials to explore mid-length fiction.

Fridge Philosophies: What started as a passive-aggressive way to provide some helpful advice to my teens by placing inspirational quotes on the refrigerator has become a weekly mantra for me to work better, live intentionally, and be present. I’ll be sharing these Fridge Philosophies, along with what they mean to me in my life.

The CHOW: Either it will be my own Clueless Hack on Writing, where I will provide updates on projects and my struggles and triumphs… Or it will be Creative Heroes on Writing with writing friends sharing their perspectives on the creative process.

Extra Mustard: Think of Extra Mustard as the drawer in your kitchen that holds batteries, expired coupons, and a mysterious key. It’s where I stash sports takes, podcast recs, book obsessions, and what media I consumed that month.

A work in progress…

My mom says I was the kid who would run and jump off a cliff expecting a vine to grab me. I say: vines are underrated. So here I leap into the newsletter abyss with nothing but optimism and a half-charged laptop.

Currently, all of this is free. However, a paid subscription also gets you a signed copy of my latest novel delivered to your mailbox. What a bargain!

Thank you!

If you’re still here and reading this, it means you are interested in what I write. I appreciate you and can’t wait to share more in the coming years.

Next week:

Watch out for Part 9 of Capitol Rookie. We’re coming to the end. What will Alex Shelby discover?