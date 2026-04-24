Life provides its own bit of entertainment, and I try to capture the conflict and joy that arise from what we experience every day. My stories offer a brief respite from this crazy life, and I hope you enjoy them. There’s something new every Friday.

Pull up a spot. Subscribers receive special access to exclusive content, including new stories, a guide to the “Space Between” the novels, soundtracks, and more... ​

Over Spring Break, my wife and I headed “across the pond” to London. In nearly 52 years, I had never left North America. And last year, I visited Victoria, British Columbia. I’m a true world traveler now!

Our trip coincided with the silliest holiday of them all, April Fool’s Day. (Side note: April Fool’s Day was created when the French switched to the Gregorian Calendar in 1584, with its new year beginning January 1 instead of April 1 — Even then, the French taunted.) Anyway, I took a photo in front of Parliament and posted it on social media, stating that I was leaving California politics to work in the British Parliament. I had so many comments from people who believed me. There’s nothing so good as a well-orchestrated April Fool’s Day post that hooks hard. And outside the knowledge that everything I post on April 1 will be suspect from now on, I realize that April is my prime month.

Launches

On April 20, my first novel, Friends In Low Places, turned five years old. In the final stages of lockdowns, I pushed out this book about four friends grieving one of their own over the course of a camping trip. It was a personal book and part of the adage “Write what you know." I've learned so much about writing, publishing, marketing. promotion, and entrepreneurship, I look back at that innocent time where dreams were built on hope and hashtags.

On April 2, 2024, I also released my second novel, Lose Yourself, and next April, I plan to release my third, Landslide, on my protagonist’s birthday (Oh yes, there’s a reason). I also launched my Substack three years ago, and today I announce the release of the first volume of my anthology of Substack short stories, “Space Between - the stories between the novels.”

If you’re a subscriber, you’ve read these stories before because they appeared here. But like a good album, the stories have been remastered, reworked, and improved, and will be put into hardcopy for the first time. You’ll see directly how my stories connect to FILP and Lose Yourself, and into Piano Man and the upcoming Landslide.

Space Between, the anthology, will be released in July 2026.

Public Appearance

I participated in my first Sacramento Book Festival this past weekend. Hundreds of authors. Thousands of attendees. And little old me with a couple of books, some bookmarks, and comfortable shoes.

Here’s what I learned:

Test out your Square Reader app and device (if you haven’t done Point Of Sale in a while) before you get to the venue. My app was discontinued, and I had to reinstall it frantically. My card reader never worked. I basically gave bye while the app displayed an error message.

Understand table dynamics and vertical display. With a three-foot wide square space to work with, I didn’t realize that there are more axes than x and y. There is Z! My tablemates understood this and placed large displays on the borders of my table. I felt like the house in UP at the beginning of the movie, minuscule compared to the skyscrapers beside me. Passersby had to look straight at my table to see the books. That’s about a half-second of sight time. Lesson learned.

You learn the demographics of your books at events like these. I was between a horror writer and a memoirist. As readers walked past us, I could tell who was going to horror, who was going to the memoir, and who was coming to me.

Have a good opening line. In hopes that it doesn’t get so universally adopted, I will share the line that helped bring readers to my table and convert sales. “What do you like reading the most?” Inevitably, it got the reader to smile and engage. Many times, they said genres that were not mine, but I was able to direct them to authors that did, and some I even convinced to buy my books anyway.

Bring your own food (even if there are killer food trucks outside). Each person who walked by my table could be a sale. Therefore, even leaving to use a restroom felt like I was leaving some cash on the table.

People will say, “I’ll be back. I want to check things out,” but they will rarely come back. That’s ok. I got into the habit of pushing business cards and bookmarks into their hands to remind them to visit my website.

Be gracious. Be kind. Talk to everyone. People have fascinating stories to tell you. They love to tell you what they like to read and which stories have affected them. Even when it wasn’t in my genre, learning what people connected to in storytelling is immensely helpful.

If you have a QR Code for your website or Substack, have it ready for people to scan. I gained several subscribers from the event. (Hey guys! Thanks for being here!)

Personal

April is also one of my favorite months because it’s my anniversary, the birth month of my daughter, and my late father. Not a bad set of dates to reflect on the great things in our lives.

What do you think about April?

Next Week on Space Between…

The next Piano Man Chronicle begins: “Rearview Horizon.”

At LandPark Books, Will Jenson finds sanctuary among the shelves, nursing a quiet crush on Amanda Wright that has lingered since childhood. Their periodic hangouts offer glimpses of a deeper connection, but when Amanda’s aggressive ex-boyfriend corners her in the shop, the stakes shift from friendly banter to a disruption of their social order.