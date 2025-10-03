POV looking over the shoulder of a man holding a gun to a young man in his 20s, a young Latina woman in her 20s in a red dress, and an older Latina woman in a warehouse. They look frightened

Capitol Rookie is an 11-part crime fiction noir set in 2004 in Sacramento, California. To catch up and read from the beginning, click here.

By Vince Wetzel

As a journalist, most of the surprises that come in my life are either uncovering a little nugget in research, a revealing quote during an interview, or a result from an election or a vote. I am not typically the guy whose eyes will go wide or whose jaw will drop. Even though I’m in my late 20s, I’ve seen a lot and know that humanity is a dumpster fire with a press release. But seeing Doug, my college buddy, a guy who once misspelled Gubernatorial in a headline, was pointing a gun at me. That was a surprise.

The office was mostly empty; in fact, it looked like an Office Max graveyard, without the aisle of random candy. A gutted printer, a few Computer monitors, cables, and outdated printers were strewn across the floor. If it weren’t for a few new boxes with political flyers spilling out, I’d have thought that this office hadn’t been used in years. Anna leaned against one of the spare desks while Senator Florez was balancing herself on an office chair missing a caster.

“Doug, what are you doing?” I asked. “Why the gun?”

“See, that’s why I told you to leak him Florez’s link to misappropriation of funds,” Doug nodded to Anna. “He’s so utterly clueless, he still doesn’t know what’s going on. Of course, even I didn’t realize his stupid ass would stumble onto our whole operation.”

Doug laughed again as he walked toward all of us. My mental calculus was struggling to make sense of how Doug was involved in this conspiracy. The Doug I saw in front of me was more manic than the one I knew just a few years ago. He didn’t look comfortable with a gun – neither did Anna – but Doug looked like he was trying to befriend it, because he liked the power it gave him.

“Look at you, trying to process everything before you,” he said. “I guess I should explain it all, or else your tiny brain might explode. You might want to sit down for this.”

Doug rolled one of the used and partially broken-down office chairs over to me, and I kept looking for a James Bond-esque henchman to emerge wearing a bolo hat. Doug was always arrogant, though I was not the most humble reporter either. In some ways, I admired it. I thought it conveyed a measure of power and respect. But now I was angry at him, the situation, and most of all, that he was right to be arrogant. I was clueless about this predicament in which I found myself. I sat down next to Senator Florez.

“When I first moved back to Fresno after we graduated six years ago, I was just like you, hungry, eager, and naïve,” Doug began. “Around the same time that I was researching my birth parents, I got a tip to look at the Valley Healthcare Foundation. I discovered the links it had to Senator Florez, and I began to discover the ways she had manipulated donor giving to fund her political campaigns.”

“Well, why didn’t you print all of this?” I asked. I still couldn’t believe he would abandon this credibility. “This is a huge story. You could have gotten to the bottom of the corruption, won awards, and moved on to something bigger.”

Doug paused, shaking his head at Florez, then nodding at Anna. Anna looked back at Doug in disbelief.

“Anna, see how his head is still spinning with more questions. He did this in college when a problem really came his way. So let me explain it a bit more for you. See, Alex, I couldn’t move on the Senator’s story because I found out how her personal story was a fraud. I discovered how she was knocked up by a gangbanger and had me. How, now we were both linked to our own local crime boss, Jaime Villalobos. Well, that revelation would not help me in the newspaper world, so I told my editors it was a dead end. Instead, I had a meeting with Mom and Anna, and I laid everything out in front of them. At first, they denied it, of course, but eventually they confirmed the truth. Anna had devised a scheme to solicit donations to the Valley Healthcare Foundation, which would in turn create ‘outreach’ for the Senator’s political operation.”

“We had a tough election that year. We took too much from the Foundation, and we had an audit coming and no way to fix the books,” Anna said. “We needed cash flow.”

“And is that where Jaime came in?” I asked.

“I didn’t want any part of Jaime’s drug money. It went against everything I stood for,” said the corrupt Senator who laundered money through her non-profit for political benefit.

“Oh, now, you get a conscience and a backbone,” Doug said. “I remember at the time you were in a panic about a potential scandal. However, I arrived at the right time. Who better than the Senator’s son, and the kingpin’s half-brother, to broker a deal?”

Senator Florez and Anna had a deep network of doctors, drug reps, and others in the healthcare world for the nonprofit and campaign. Jaime needed contacts to help distribute his latest venture – prescription painkillers. He had a deep supply, could offer them a deal with a hefty kickback, and he could use the nonprofit to launder the money. These weren’t your garden-variety street drugs. No, these had glossy brochures, doctor signatures, and an endorsement from the FDA. Therefore, fewer resources are dedicated to disrupting their flow.

“Soon, we had created a powerful and sustainable organization. Jaime laundered money through the nonprofit. Florez had more cash to secure political favors up and down the Valley, and I was promoted after ‘breaking’ stories on opponents of Florez’s political adversaries. We were becoming unstoppable.”

I looked over at Anna. She looked on the brink of tears.

“But why did you call me to blow the whistle on this operation?” I asked her. Anna didn’t speak and only shook her head.

“I couldn’t do this anymore,” Florez spoke up. “I needed out, and I was going to endorse someone outside this operation. And neither my son, my political advisor, nor that criminal was happy with me. They thought they could intimidate me to acquiesce by siccing you on me. They thought a single phone call would persuade me to endorse Anna instead.”

I thought it through. I remember Anna saying a simple phone call would get the ball rolling. Declan suggested I call Florez’s office as a follow-up. And I remember the shock on Anna’s face when I showed up at the fundraiser to confront Florez publicly. They hadn’t expected me to make a scene in Fresno with all of the donors.

“First, you came to me and saw that I had a relationship with Anna, then you showed up to that fundraiser and spooked everyone by linking her directly with Villalobos,” Doug said. “Everything could unravel. I thought Anna could compromise your ethics, which would discredit you from the story, and delay it long enough to untangle everything. Instead, you told Anna you were going to talk to Jaime. Knowing you’d see Jaime's resemblance to me, I knew something had to be done.”

“Wait, you killed Jaime? I thought Senator Florez’s bodyguard did.”

Florez’s head recoiled, disgusted by the insinuation. When she realized I wasn’t joking, her hands went to her face in shock before she sank to the ground, her knees curled to her chest.

“No, you didn’t,” she said. “He was your brother.”

“Oh my god, did you see that? It was almost as if a sniper aimed at her chin,” Doug said through his guffaw. “Mom, if it helps you any, I didn’t mean to. I went over there to keep him quiet. We were outside on his back patio next to the pool. He said I was a pussy, that he and our father would never let a rookie reporter intimidate us. And then he mocked me for my open marriage to Anna. He said he might see which brother she liked more. I don’t know. I just lost it, grabbed a barbecue fork, and stabbed him in the back of the neck.”

“But what about Santino? I saw him go to the backyard. And then come back out all wet.”

“I had pushed Jaime in the pool. And then went inside to make it look like a burglary when I saw Santino. I hung back and watched him pull Jaime out of the pool, try to resuscitate him, and leave. That’s why we are here with Senator Florez. We need to tie up loose ends.”

“What? I’m your mother.” Florez could barely get out the words, her voice dripping with desperation. I guess that’s what happens when you discover the human you birthed and has only recently reentered your life, has not only killed his half-brother but is now aiming to kill you, too.

“One who gave me up for adoption and then presented herself as someone who never could have kids. Good mom, you are.”

“And what am I doing here?” I asked.

“A chance to collaborate on the breaking story you’ve wanted, albeit posthumously. Together, we learned about the senator’s corruption. But when you confronted her, she shot you before she shot herself.

“What?” I screamed. “Doug, you can’t do that. You can’t murder people in cold blood. This isn’t my friend from college. What happened to you?”

“I only got to know my half-brother for a little bit, but he showed me what real power is and how the real power is in the background, running in perpetuity. I have the opportunity to achieve this with control over the politics, and after breaking this story, I will have more power over the media. No one is going to take it away from me.”

“You can’t do this,” Florez said. “You can’t kill your own mother.”

“Shut up, Senator Bitch,” Doug said. “But you’re right. If this is a murder suicide, then I’m going to need to shoot Alex. “

“You can’t get away with this,” I said, cringing at the cliché.

“That’s bad writing,” Doug said. “C’mon, I gave you a great setup with Senator Bitch, and you follow up with ‘You can’t get away with this?’ Alex, I was feeling a little sentimental about getting rid of you and your prose. But maybe I thought you were better than I thought.”

Doug grabbed the back of my neck and pushed me toward Florez. I thought about fighting back. What did I have to lose if I was going to die anyway? But while my brain was telling me to act, my body dissented, and I allowed Doug to push me around. I was going to die in a lonely warehouse in Fresno without any legacy, nothing to show for my life, indeed, no achievement as a journalist.

I looked over at Florez. She was defiant. While Doug was her son, she didn’t consider her his mother. I looked over at Anna. She had put this whole story in motion. She still held a gun, but it was lowered, and her hand was shaking.

“Doug, you’re not going to actually kill her, are you?” Anna asked. “We’re not murderers.”

“Don’t go soft on me now, Anna,” Doug said. “We’ve got to see this through. This is the only way we get out of this free and clear. We won’t have to worry about Jaime anymore. And we can expand the operation with you at the helm.”

Anna shook her head and looked at her feet. When she looked up again, she raised the gun and pointed it at Doug. He sarcastically rolled his eyes, at first amused, but then his eyes turned cold. He turned his gun from us and over to Anna.

“God, you’re going to do this now? I don’t recall you having any moral qualms when you cuckolded me to blackmail the Sheriff and the mayor. We’re this close to having a perpetual political operation with limitless power.”

“I didn’t sign up for this,” she said. “I didn’t sign up to kill Jaime and certainly not Florez or Alex. Now, put down the gun, and we can find our own way out of this.”

The bang was deafening, and Anna fell to the floor, a dark red spot where there had been an eye just a moment earlier. I was shocked, but not as much as Doug. His eyes were wide with what he had just done, but then it was as if the power of the gun emboldened him, like a child who discovered a new favorite toy. He turned toward us. Now, I was sure that I was living the final minutes of my life.

“Sorry, I couldn’t take it anymore,” he said. “Alex, don’t ever get married. They nag and nag.”

Doug raised the gun at me. I closed my eyes. This was it. How could it be? I had many more stories to cover and tell. Most of all, this was the biggest story I would ever cover, and I wouldn’t even write it. I was crafting my above-the-fold headline when I heard a crash and Santino push through the doors.

“Get down,” he yelled.

Side of Mustard

As you may know, I’m undergoing a major rewrite of my third novel, LANDSLIDE, after I received some constructive feedback from beta readers.

The process has been humbling, informative, and ultimately exciting. I almost feel as though my character (Alex Shelby, 20 years after the events above) is being put through a multiverse moment, where I am creating a different dimension where he exists and makes new choices.

This rewrite offers a new perspective on my process. My original draft of LANDSLIDE was completed as a discovery writing process where the muse flowed from my mind to the screen in the moment. For this rewrite, I am meticulously plotting it out, even going old-school with a bulletin board and note cards. I sometimes feel like a conspiracy theorist. Still, now I have a better sense of character, story, and motivation to drive the story from the inciting incident to the resolution.

I’ve had some help along the way. Always looking for free help, I’ve listened to a few writing process and craft podcasts that have provided great nuggets to assist me.

Your Next Draft with Alice Sudlow has been instructive in understanding the protagonist’s goal, his need, and ultimately, how to resolve the conflict between the two. Sudlow does a great job of breaking down these elements that helped me better understand the internal and external drivers of Alex.

Fiction Writing Made Easy with Savannah Gilbo had a breakdown of helpful tips from five different editors that helped me to think about my draft in various ways. I learned that there are different mindsets for reading a manuscript, including how inserting “if only” into my character arcs can help secure motivation. Looking at the forest first before examining the trees and then the bark can help maintain continuity, among other insights.

Other podcasts I subscribe to for insights are:

The Indy Author Podcast with Matty Dairymple. Matty always has insightful guests to discuss the latest in marketing, as well as craft.

The Creative Penn Podcast with Joanna Penn. Another insightful podcast covering trends in publishing and how to make the writing better.

The Open Mic with Rich Ehisen. Rich is a friend, and he interviews primarily traditionally published authors about their personal stories and their inspirations for their novels. (He’s also interviewed me twice for Friends In Low Places and Lose Yourself)

More updates to come on Landslide!

TikTok actually works

Since creating my TikTok account and posting content, I’ve seen an increase in sales. Now, these aren’t the best-seller numbers at all, but any uptick is a good sign. You can follow me on TikTok (@vince.wetze.author), Instagram (@vincewetzelauthor), and Facebook (@vincewetzel.author).