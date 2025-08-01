late 20s adult intense alone on a stakeout in a car in early morning

Capitol Rookie is an 11-part crime fiction noir set in 2004 in Sacramento, California. To catch up and read from the beginning, click here.

By Vince Wetzel

I didn’t sleep much on my night at the Picadilly. I kept waiting for a knock from Anna, asking to come inside to fulfill the fantasy that had been brewing in my mind since she propositioned me at the bar. But the knock never came, and thank goodness. There was a part of me who wasn’t sure if I would extend the invitation into my room for a night of pleasure.

What surprised me wasn’t any loyalty to my friend. If they were in an open relationship, I had no problem sleeping with another man’s wife. But since she was my source, I couldn’t compromise my journalistic integrity. And as I thought about it, I asked the question – Would she sleep with me after the story appeared? Nope. That sealed the deal.

It didn’t make me any less horny, however. I channeled my sexual frustration into focusing on the story. I assessed the information I had before me. I had documents showing that the Senator was on the board of a nonprofit where she may be receiving a political benefit. From what I could see, the Valley Health Foundation was taking money from nonprofit donors, which somehow comingled with political funds that Senator Florez used to fund her campaigns and peddle influence.

The other board members were Anna, my whistleblower, whose motives were not altruistic, and James or Jaime Villalobos, a documented gang member. According to my friend and my informant’s cuckold husband, Villalobos was Florez’s son given up for adoption.

I wasn’t getting any closer to the truth. In fact, I had more questions. There were so many inconsistencies and a source with questionable motives. Part of me wanted to go back to Sacramento, forget this story even existed. Another wanted to go straight to the FBI with the information I had, with the stipulation that I would be given a heads-up when it made a substantial move in the case. But I knew that wasn’t an option.

This was my story. This was going to launch my trajectory.

I parked across the street from the address I found for Jaime Villalobos at a new development off of Herndon Road. I guessed five years ago that this land was all vacant or used for farming. But now, neighborhoods were popping up like crops of cement and asphalt, their streets lined with perfect lines and infant vegetation.

The gray dense tule fog that signified winter in the Central Valley was a couple of hours away from burning off, giving the scene an eerie mystical quality. The weather was more appropriate for a Sherlock Holmes novel set in Victorian England, not in suburbia. Before going in, I thought through the questions I’d ask. When Jaime answered the door, I’d only get two questions out before he slammed the door in my face. I’d ask about the Valley Health Foundation, followed closely by his relationship with Senator Florez. I hope that he would be either so surprised or smug with his reactions that he’d invite me in for a full interview. I hoped it would be the latter. Overconfidence was every adversary’s weakness.

Before I exited my car and go across the street to knock on Villalobos’s door, I saw a large man emerge from the fog a few houses down and over to the house. He turned up the driveway, walked to the side gate, opened the side fence and walked into the back yard. I recognized him. It was Santino, Florez’s security guard who had thrown me out of the fundraiser last night. Why was Florez’s bodyguard sneaking around Villalobos’s house.

“What are you doing here?” I said to myself inside the confines of my car. I wondered if I should wait for Santino to leave or surprise both of them in Villalobos’s backyard. I would give it five minutes. Then knock on the door. With any luck, I would interview both of them.

Santino dashed that fantasy. He opened the gate and snuck out as quickly as he went in. However, his eyes shot around the neighborhood, making sure there was no one around. I ducked in time for him not to see me. He was anxious. He was also soaking wet. I wondered why. The answer was in this house. This was the moment to talk to Villalobos.

I hurried across the street and up the sidewalk to his front door. I wasn’t like Santino. I wasn’t going to sneak through the side yard. Instead, I rang the doorbell and stood back. Asking about Santino now made it into the top three of questions I needed to ask. I was ready for the door to open.

It didn’t.

I rang the doorbell and knocked. With each second, I grew concerned. Given Santino’s anxious departure just minutes before, I became nervous. Had something happened to Villalobos? I peered through the front windows, but it was too dark to see anything inside. I hesitated. If there was danger lurking within that house, I was ill-equipped to deal with it. I shook it off. I was a journalist. Curiosity killed the cat, but hopefully not the reporter.

Santino had gone through the back, and he came away drenched and scared. Whatever spooked him was in the backyard. Better to go through the front and approach the problem head-on. I knocked one more time before checking to see if the doorknob would turn.

It didn’t.

I looked around for a hide-a-key. In a front entryway that was immaculately landscaped with ferns and other foliage, a single river rock sat partially hidden by the foliage. It was suspicious, and as I suspected, it housed his spare house key. I slipped it into the lock and turned it open, slowly opening the door.

I wasn’t sure if I should call out that I was coming inside or not. I was now breaking and entering, but something drove me forward. My heart beat so loud in my chest, I thought I would disturb the birds in the trees. My legs grew heavy as my quest for truth battled with my fear of what was around the corner. I willed myself forward, each step less unsure than the last.

“Hello?” I decided that announcing my presence was better than surprising a burglar or a killer. I could always explain it away. I was concerned by seeing an intruder, Santino. It wasn’t a lie. “Hello?”

No answer. I continued to walk through the entryway. Beyond the foyer opened a great room with a flat-screen TV. He must be well off. I still had my 32-inch tube Sony TV that I received for signing my one-year lease in Hawaii. His chocolate leather couches looked very comfortable. To the right were the kitchen and the large dining room, although it appeared to double as his office, with papers scattered across it.

Fear subsided, replaced with excitement. Perhaps this was the information I needed for my story. I sifted through the piles. At first glance, there was nothing on the Valley Heath Foundation or the Initiative. Instead, there were invoices to doctors for OxyContin and other drugs. There were hundreds of these invoices, with more payments going to these doctors as bonuses for prescribing these medications.

On the back credenza was another pile of papers, this time receipts for donations to the Valley Health Foundation for “outreach.” I brought them back to the invoices. Sure enough, many of these donations to the nonprofit directly coincided with the invoices for the drugs. I took the papers and stuffed them in my shoe; sure I was going to get caught.

I wandered through the house. I was still looking for Villalobos, though I was now sure he wasn’t around. In the bedroom, Villalobos was a pig. His bed wasn’t made, and his clothes were strewn about the floor. I looked n the bathroom. His shower had been used recently. Had I just missed him?

I walked through the kitchen and to the back patio. The backyard was a stunning oasis. There were palm trees, grass, a gazebo with patio furniture, an outdoor kitchen, all of the features facing toward a custom pool with rocks, a waterfall, and a body lying face up next to the pool.

“Oh fuck,” I said and ran to the pool. Instinctively, I bent down and put my hands on his neck. There was no beat. I looked closer to his face. Although I had never met James Villalobos, I recognized him. He didn’t have a beard, but he looked just like…

I felt a deep pain on the back of my head. Then everything went dark.

We’re getting close to the endgame. The next segment will be released Sept. 5.

Side of Mustard

John Adams Rewatch

In honor American Independence Day, for the next eight weeks, I’m rewatching the 2008 HBO Miniseries on our second President John Adams, and his rise from humble Boston lawyer to a signee of the Declaration of Independence, to an envoy to Europe to gain French support, to the war years, the Vice Presidency, and the growing pains of a new nation.

This is a poignant time to rewatch this eight-part miniseries. As we grapple with the meaning of tyranny, freedom, and liberty, and the differences between rhetoric and integrity in modern America, we see the struggle of a new nation finding its way forward.

Episode 6: Unnecessary War (1797-1801)

In Episode 6, we see the cost of neutrality in a political ideological war. Adams is now President, and he is battling Alexander Hamilton, an early ally but someone he loathes and sees as power-hungry, and Thomas Jefferson, the old friend whose views run contrary to Adams’s. Adams becomes more isolated and bitter, meanwhile trying to keep America out of war with France and England.

Meanwhile, his personal life begins to mirror his political one, as he shames his former secretary and now son-in-law into leaving town and disowns his troubled alcoholic son Charles, who later dies.

Adams and Abigail move into the barren White House, built by slaves. In all of the places we’ve seen Adams live, this is the most depressing. He has no friends, no warmth of home. He is a lonely man at the top.