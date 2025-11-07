Capitol Rookie in an 11-part crime fiction noir set in 2004 in Sacramento, California. To catch up and read from the beginning, click here.

By Vince Wetzel

I fell to the floor, next to Anna’s lifeless body. When six armed federal agents with tactical gear labeled with large block FBI burst into the room, I was not going to question anything. Besides, I was still in shock from Doug’s murder in front of me.

Santino was the first through the door, his gun trained directly on Doug. I was still reeling from Doug’s admission that he was behind a scandal involving drugs, politics, and abusing his role in the media to cover it all up.

“He’s OK. He’s an idiot, but he’s OK,” Special Agent Santino called to the agent standing over me with an assault rifle barrel.

I sat up and watched the other members of the strike team secure Doug and Florez while Anna lay on the warehouse floor, her blood pooling in front of me. I had seen death after the fact, once all too personal, but never in the moment as it happened. I was also a reporter, and my mind couldn’t help but begin to formulate how I’d write the newspaper story in my head. One angle would be the disgraced journalist who, frustrated by the lack of pay and recognition, decided to exploit a gray area of campaign finance.

I recalled how Doug criticized how politicians can get away with earning money off the books and away from their legislative salaries, and how special interests and trade groups find ways to funnel money through campaign accounts and other channels to their favorite politicians.

I watched as the forensic team examined the crime scene and wondered how it all could be avoided. Anna and Doug thought that if I simply snooped around Senator Florez, then she’d be forced to endorse Anna, and their political operation would remain intact. I traced the last four days in my head, lost in thought, before Agent Santino put a hand on my shoulder and brought me out of my guilt for starting this tragedy into motion.

“Are you OK?” he asked. I knew I wasn’t, but my journalist mindset had pushed the trauma of murder to the side.

“Of course,” I said, pulling out my notepad and pen from the back pocket. “So, confirming you are with the FBI? Were you undercover? Is your name really Santino?”

Santino pushed his hands forward. He was not prepared to answer formalized questions from the newspaper. My position as a victim and reporter gave us all a pause. Santino expected to provide reassurance to a witness to a crime, not answer questions from a reporter.

“I am not answering your questions right now, Shelby,” he said. “I’m just asking if you are OK.”

“Yeah, sure,” I said. I wasn’t, but I had a job to do. “Just tell me who you are. If you’re concerned about identity, that can be off the record. But, really, were you just a security guard or were you undercover?”

Santino drew a deep breath. He knew I would continue the relentless questions until he broke.

“Undercover. I’m not giving my real name and appreciate it if you do not use my alias.”

“OK, I’ll just say the agent is working undercover. How long?”

“Six months.”

“Why?”

“Corruption within the Florez political operation and the Valley Healthcare Foundation,” he said. “God, what a mess you made. Now we’ve got two dead bodies.”

I didn’t turn to look at Anna again. I don’t think I ever could. Santino used my distraction to slip away from me and to look toward Senator Florez, who, like Doug, was in handcuffs. I wanted to follow them and ask more questions, but I couldn’t move. Shock was moving in.

Two days later, and one day after I filed my initial story, I was still in Fresno, but now I was joined by more reporters to explore the entirety of the Florez scandal. I wanted to report it all myself – I was there after all – but Danny insisted on assigning our senior columnist Declan Shepard to join me. For one, there were more than enough angles to cover, from local politics to a “How did we get here?” piece, and more.

“You’re a part of the story,” he said when I questioned him about bringing in Shepard. “You can help direct, but I’m only letting you have the first-person account. You’re too close. You can’t be objective.”

“What? You want to write it from Doug’s perspective?”

I lost my chance with Santino, too. The FBI quickly closed ranks, and I never saw Santino again. I don’t think I’d ever learn how close the feds were to pulling the trigger and raiding the Triple F, but the official word was that the Fresno Forward Foundation was under continued investigation.

I wouldn’t admit it to Danny or really anyone, but witnessing the murder of Anna affected me. For weeks, I saw the flashes of her falling in front of me. I couldn’t believe that Doug, whom I had known as a friend, had it in him to murder his wife and his in-laws, then take a bullet to himself. And how did I get spared? Why?

Over one of the nightly Manhattans I ordered at the hotel bar at the Hyatt Regency across from the Capitol building, I resolved that I was going to do better at investigating every aspect of a story. I was going to be skeptical of those first sources. I wasn't going to take their narratives as gospel. I would question everything, particularly what politicians say. I was going to be relentless.

“You ok? You’re looking a bit intense with that cocktail straw,” the bartender said, pulling out of my resolution.

“Yeah, sorry. Just feeling like I’m at a crossroads in my career,” I said.

“Oh yeah? Well, I’m at one too. Tonight’s my last night tending the bar. I’m moving over ot hotel sales next week.”

“Congrats,” I said, raising my glass.

“You’re Alex Shelby, right? You should get the congrats after breaking that story on that Senator.”

“Not as honorable as it seems.”

“I heard it was pretty gruesome, and you were there, huh? That’s tough.”

I nodded and downed the last of my Manhattan. Her name tag read Sarah. She looked around. Then pulled out another glass.

“You want another? On the house. If you want, you can talk about it. Or not. It’s my last night, so my last chance to play bartender therapist.”

“What’s your name?”

“Sarah.”

So there it is… What did you think of Capitol Rookie?

Side of Mustard…

Dodgers Win!!!

It’s been nearly a week since Los Angeles took its back-to-back World Series title in the greatest World Series in my lifetime. What other World Series went extra innings in a Game 7 with so many dramatic plays that could have gone either way? The Blue Jays (my heart goes out to you… kinda) could easily be celebrating like Joe Carter right now.

I am not a fairweather fan. As an adolescent, I made fun of Mike Piazza’s name in Single A (Hey, pizza boy!). I remember the moment I saw Kirk Gibson win Game 1 of the World Series (in my parents’ bedroom; they were watching in the living room, but I was 14 and didn’t want to be around them).

I was a Dodger Intern in 1995, Hideo Nomo’s rookie year. I held Raul Mondesi’s Rookie of the Year trophy before it was presented to him when I came across it in a cabinet of media guides. You haven’t lived until you’ve been cursed at by Tommy Lasorda or listened to Vin Scully warming his vocal chords in the press box bathroom.

I was there for the Fox years and GM Kevin Malone’s proclamation that he was “the new Sheriff in Town,” only to watch them not win a playoff game. I’ll give the Frank McCourt years some credit: Without the lows that went along with his leveraged ownership, we wouldn’t have the Guggenheim Brinks trucks with special parking next to the players’ parking lot.

And yes, we, the fans, ultimately pay. Have you been to Dodger Stadium lately? Every square inch of space is dedicated to separating the fan from their money. With restaurants, specialty stores, concessions, and more, the ticket gets you into the mall with a ballgame going on outside.

But thank you to Shohei, Matsumoto, Freddie, Mookie, Kike, and Kershaw, who have given me 18 years of admiration pitching every fifth day. Thank you!

My first Writing Workshop

I’ve attended webinars, listened to podcasts, and even watched some YouTube videos to hone the writing craft. What are the elements of a novel? How to make the most of dialogue? What are the tropes you must follow in genre fiction?

But last week, I packed my bags and attended my first in-person workshop. The California Writers Club, Central Coast Chapter, held a two-day scene-writing workshop with best-selling author Suzanne Lakin in Monterey, CA.

Overall, I enjoyed it. First off, I know I’m spoiled. Being able to drive to Monterey for a writing workshop is beyond a privileged lifestyle. When I wasn’t working through my scene, my wife and I dined at Fisherman’s Wharf and watched the World Series (Go Dodgers)!

But the content was valuable. Have you ever thought about a scene cinematically? I mean, thinking about the shots. Is it a close-up on someone’s eyes? Is it wide, overlooking a picturesque vista? Is it a two-shot with an intimate conversation? This shifted my perspective in one of the scenes I’m editing right now. I moved my dialogue based on this advice, and the scene improved. Another helpful hint. Have you used white space and pauses to help accentuate dialogue and draw people into a specific reaction? Each piece of advice was helpful.

I could have done with less group reading, but overall I met some great writers, discussed craft, and I hope to keep in touch with them in the future.