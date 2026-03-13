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Interviewer Note: I pride myself on doing some research before conducting these interviews. However, I don’t see how I could have gotten more things wrong in this interview. Thankfully, Dan was gracious and professional and gently pivoted away from my annoying questions to share the facts about his book, his writing, and his process. Please excuse my blunders and enjoy this interview with Dan Falatko.

My guest this month on The CHOW (Creative Hero On Writing) is Dan Falatko, author of The Way Back Machine, Condominium, and the novella On Neutral Zones. In the early part of the 21st century, Dan was a blogger and music critic. He currently works as a Senior Editor at Springer Nature Group in New York City and often reflects on the city’s culture and experiences of its inhabitants. He’s a graduate of the MFA Writing program at the Vermont College of Fine Arts. Welcome Dan.

[DF] Thanks for having me, CHOW.

[VW] As a California Gen X kid, all I know about New York City in the 90s and 00s is from NBC sitcoms. Tell me, how badly did they get it all wrong? Go ahead, burst my bubble?

[DF] It wasn’t t their job to get it right. It was their job to entertain you and I. And they did so with Seinfeld and Friends. Everyone and their mother has pointed out that Friends was an entirely unrealistic portrait of New York City at any time, not just the 90s. Everyone points out that Monica’s apartment is unrealistic, but interestingly that’s the most realistic thing about the whole show. There really were people at that time who had these huge rent controlled places in great neighborhoods that were passed down to them by family. The most unrealistic part was how they were always lounging around that coffee shop. This was the 90s. If you had an office job you had to be there 5 days per week, morning to night, sometimes more. Ain’t nobody had no time to be lounging about in a coffee shop all day. Interestingly, with the advent of remote work and hybrid work, the Friends lifestyle is now far more realistic. Seinfeld was pretty realistic, actually, and is a totem to that time-and-place. That’s what people used to do on the weekends. They would hang out at each other’s apartments, be bored, get in little adventures. Seinfeld is a very Upper West Side vision of the city, however. The real action at that time was below 14th Street. It was a magical land all along the East Village and Lower East Side, a nocturnal, labyrinthian wonderland for off-kilter people and high vibrational establishments. If you had an appetite for adventure or weird characters or drugs or drink or were just plain weird, this was your Disneyland. And it seemed like it would never end. I walk around those neighborhoods now, and it makes me want to cry, makes me feel like a damn ghost. Seinfeld never went below 14th Street. Kramer actually did once go down there, when he was lost, and called Jerry yelling “Jerry! There’s a 1st Street and 1st Avenue!” We used to hang on First & First, actually. It was right by Mars Bar. So yea, Seinfeld was realistic, just a different world from what I experienced. We never used to go above 14th. Ever. That was a land of career people with dogs and kids and mid-century desks. As foreign as an alien moonscape. I never watched Sex & The City because I’m a man and straight.

[VW] New York has always been the center of the zeitgeist, but it seemed like, during this time, everything revolved around New York City. Either it was HBO’s version, NBC sitcom’s version, or Law & Order. And then the Yankees were good. Of course, 9/11 also added a poignant tone. Was that a unique time to be living there, or is it just... New York?

[DF] Any time is a unique time to be living in New York, because everything changes all the time. I do fear for the future of this city, however. The magic has been slipping. What makes these times different from then is one major problem: Normies actually WANT to be here now. Back then it was only really fucked up people and misfits and people running away from things...people who couldn’t exist anywhere else in the country. The only reason I came here was because I couldn’t get to Europe. I have no skills that Europe wants and never knocked up a French woman so I’m stuck in the US. And I couldn’t live anywhere in the US other than here. Even now, I go to the suburbs to visit a friend, and neighbors call the cops because I’m walking. But up until around maybe 2010-ish normal people did not move to NYC. This place was for freaks only. Even the original Wall Street bros were freaks. It was sometime in the 10s where I looked around and realized: DAMN, the normal people want to be here now. Hence, the rising rents, the chain stores and restaurants, the Apple Store on Bedford. Hence, the lost magic. Just like Julian Casablancas famously said in 2012: How many white people can I watch eat brunch? It’ll be interesting to see if white flight happens again. Most likely not. If the pandemic wasn’t going to do it, then maybe nothing will.

[VW] As a writer covering the music scene, that must have also created another niche view that even New Yorkers don’t get to experience. How do you think that affects you twenty years later?

[DF] Nathan in The Wayback Machine was a writer who covered the music scene for fictional publications closely mirroring real ones like Pitchfork and VICE. I never did any of that. I work in publishing. But there are definite parallels between Nathan’s life and mine, just more abstract. Much like Nathan, I feel like a ghost in this world. I don’t know where the good times went or when or why they died. It’s left me as this kind of shellshocked being wandering the foreign streets of a city I’ve lived in decades now. None of it is familiar to me and none of it is good. Nathan was in prison 10 years. That’s his excuse. I have none...time has just passed me by. The Wayback Machine was therapeutic for me because I got to live out this alienation through the eyes of Nathan. But for being such an off-kilter, immature, completely doomed individual, Nathan is ten times more heroic than I am. He has the will to seek answers, to track down causes, to confront himself with the horror, to DIE for a cause of sorts. Nathan had a quest. This is why people like him. And it’s why I wrote him. I lived viscerally through him, and it helped to alleviate a lot of the alienation I feel as I approach 50 in a world I no longer recognize.

[VW] Your novel, The Wayback Machine, shows Nathan, an analog guy, having to operate in the digital world. It seems you’re speaking to all of us Gen Xers with this story.

[DF] Nathan’s real struggle is less analog vs. digital than it is cultural. Don’t forget Nathan was ahead of his time in the late 90s/early 00s. He was deep into the emerging internet culture of the time, message boards and blogs, and was an early internet-famous person. He actually seems to absorb the new internet/tech landscape pretty well upon his release from prison. He understands that, to sell his story, he needs to deal with podcasts, Reddit, and other modern horrors. He just kind of slides right back into his former internet-famous ways. The real thing that confronts Nathan is the abject desolation that awaits him in the new New York. Imagine going to jail in 2010 and walking out in 2023. Imagine that. Why are they asking for a 40% tip on an eight-dollar latte? Why is every other store a weed spot? Why can I no longer do street drugs without the very real chance of dying? Why is rent 3800 for a one-bedroom? Why are all the products in every drugstore behind bulletproof glass? If you have no real context for these little psychic cultural wounds, it really hits you hard. And our Nathan is wounded by these doomy cultural shifts more than anything.

[VW] Why this story? And why now? Is there a thirst for the way New York City was in the 2000s? Do you get the sense that people are yearning for the return of tangible existence?

[DF] Absolutely, my friend. There’s a reason that book Meet Me In the Bathroom has sold hundreds of thousands of copies. Don’t get me wrong, a lot of the music and culture that sprang from that era doesn’t hold up at all, but you can’t argue it was the last gasp of the preceding centuries where grassroots organic SCENES could be birthed and die on their own merits. The internet was still seen as this positive utopian thing that was going to free the world and bring everyone closer together. But beyond all that the youth and young adults of the time made this amazing discovery: You could move to the hood of the nearest city to you and enjoy cheap rent, an organic scene where the arts mattered, get laid by good looking people even though you were poor, work part time in a diner and still afford rent on your loft you live in with 5 other people that you’ve turned into a collective...this movement really scared the powers that be, the real estate industry, all the usual suspects. Young people had found their way off the Devil’s conveyer belt. Not since the 60s did anything like this happen. So they had to get everyone back into line. And they did it through some ingenuously horrific methods, as Nathan discovers in the second half of the novel.

[VW] You also worked with the music industry during the early years of Napster and iTunes. What was your reaction to digital music then, to its proliferation since, and to the reemergence of record stores now? For example, I was in Santa Cruz a couple of weeks ago, and the place was packed with Gen Z.

[DF] It’s really a testament to the success of The Wayback Machine that people think I worked in the music industry. I’ve never worked in the music industry. Nathan, the lead character of The Wayback Machine, did. As for the state of music, I love the current state of music. I love that there’s so much of it available to anyone, any time, anywhere. I remember the days of empire when you would drip 16 bucks on a CD where you only knew one song. And chances are the rest of the record would suck. Something had to give, man. The death of the traditional music industry is a beautiful thing. It was a ripoff for consumers and unsustainable for everyone. And it also left open the re-emergence of vinyl. That’s one of the best things about modern life, actually. I like that I can walk out my door right now and within 5 minutes come across a record store and an OG copy of Miles’ “Round Midnight” It’s a very positive development. That industry has corrected itself.

[VW] Does that extend to fiction? Yes, we still have kindles and AI slop, but do you think readers are looking for real-analog stories about people getting through the world?

[DF]Of course. I don’t buy into the whole “fiction is dead” thing. At all. I don’t read think pieces. I just look at what I see, and what I see is a thousand copies sold on my last novel, thousands of reads on the short stories, a packed reading the other night with 130 people in attendance. These are the cold hard facts, and they tilt positive. The only thing that is over when it comes to fiction is the empire fiction industry of the 50s-through 90s. And with apologies and respect to Bret Easton Ellis, good riddance to all of that.

[VW] Like you, I was a reporter, then took a two-decade foray into life and kids, before rediscovering my passion, only in fiction. What is your writer origin story?

[DF] I was never a reporter, always a fiction writer. I’ve been scribbling since as long as I can remember. Maybe third grade? I used to pen funny little stories making fun of teachers and classmates. My friends dug them. So I kept going from there. There was a long period of time, most of my 20s actually, when I lost inspiration to write...there was just too much going on to grasp it all, but the desire came roaring back in my 30s and I’ve been banging out works ever since. I think I just needed to get some perspective, and I needed about a decade to do that.

[VW] You still buy and sell vinyl? What is your most treasured record in your collection?

[DF] Lee Scratch Perry’s Super Ape OG Jamaican pressing. You can still smell the goat’s breath ganja on this thing.

[VW] You have three novels and a novella. What is your process for turning an idea into your book, and has it changed since you started?

[DF] It’s always different. With The Wayback Machine, I wasn’t even planning on writing that. I was working on something else at the time and one day was walking down the street and it hit me like a message from The Creator. The whole thing. The whole plot. Ok, so there’s this formerly internet-famous blogger dude from the early 00s who’s been in prison a long time and emerges to tell his story, but has to deal with the modern-day podcast scene within the ashes of his former empire. Boom. The whole thing was just right there. I sat down and finished it in maybe three weeks. . No outline. No notes. It basically wrote itself. I can barely even take credit for it. My earlier novels were more structured, more deliberate. But they were also less successful. So I guess I’ve stumbled upon a success formula. Better late than never.

[VW] I always ask authors, what is their “Why?” Why do we put ourselves through this process of sitting

[DF] That’s the wrong way to look at it. You’re making it sound like it’s a chore, a task. I write because I love writing. Most days I wish it was the only thing I had to do.

[VW] And why fiction?

[DF] I love fiction. I love novels. Always have. I love writing fiction. Writing novels. Always have. That’s really just all there is to it. I have zero aspirations to journalism or memoire or anything else. With fiction you can weave worlds, make up worlds, birth and kill characters, morph characters into other characters, facts into facts. You’re a sorcerer, a conjurer. All powerful. Nothing binds you. You can escape linear time, even. There’s nowhere else you can do that

[VW] Substack also offers an opportunity to explore and experiment what it means to write fiction. You’ve also used Substack to get the word out about The Wayback Machine. There are always ebbs and flows with the platform, but what does it offer you to get to readers?

[DF] Let me be clear: The only reason I’m on The Stack is to get my fiction in front of as many eyes as possible. That’s it. I’ve never had any other social media or anything. It’s not popularity or clout or engagement I’m after, it’s readers. And it’s worked thus far. I think my top selling novel before Wayback sold about 300 copies. Wayback is over a thousand one year after publication. I’m comfy with a thousand readers. That’s a great base. And I wouldn’t have them without Substack. But I would definitely love to be less active on The Stack. It’s my dream to be at a level where I can just go back to being a mysterious peripheral character and still move copies.

[VW] What’s next for you?

[DF] I got a short story collection coming this year, URCHIN. People have been telling me they want all my Stack stories to hold in their hands, so now they will be getting that and it better sell a thousand copies because that’s how many subscribers I have. Of course there will be some extra special sauce in there never before seen. I also have a massive piece on NBA YoungBoy coming out March 12th in The Metropolitan Review. So if this publishes after that, then go read that piece it’s a real deep dive and it uncovers some incredible myths, conspiracies and injustices. And murders. Lots and lots of murders.

[VW] Thanks for joining me on The CHOW. I appreciate you taking the time.

[DF] Thanks for having me. Praise JAH

If you’re tasting the Salted Wetzel for the first time…

Welcome! I’m Vince Wetzel, author of FRIENDS IN LOW PLACES (2021), the award-winning LOSE YOURSELF (2024), and a third novel currently in that precarious editing phase of unreadable and mildly entertaining. This newsletter is my literary sandbox, emotional junk drawer, and occasional cry for help disguised as content. It features short fiction, fridge philosophies (you know, the good quotes you see someone important said and you wish you had come up yourself), interviews with authors who are far more interesting than I am, and random thoughts, reviews, and side bits that didn’t make it into my books because they were either too weird or too honest.

I’m a husband, father, and California dweller who enjoys falling asleep to televised sports that move slower than my writing process. I read compulsively, enjoy touring the brewery scene with my buddies, and occasionally pretend I understand world events.

If you’re looking for polished wisdom or life hacks, you’re in the wrong inbox. But if you enjoy fiction with bite, musings with heart, and the kind of humor that masks deep existential dread—pull up a chair. I promise not to overshare. (That’s a lie.)

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