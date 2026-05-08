Space Between

Space Between

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H. E. Tobe's avatar
H. E. Tobe
2d

With everything I write, short or long, I have a thing I am trying to say, or talk about, or crack wide open.

That’s exactly what I do, though I never thought about it until now.

For me, a story begins with something I want to say. I try to avoid calling it a theme, because that makes it feel so… literary… but that’s what it is.

I wrote my novel Five Dollar Wrench to say “Secrecy is security.” If you don’t tell people you own Valuable Thing, that thing doesn’t get stolen. The novel came together when I had an idea for a story to make that point.

Using a story to make a point gives the writing a sense of purpose for me.

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Ian Patterson's avatar
Ian Patterson
6d

Thanks Vince, this was excellent to be a part of!

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