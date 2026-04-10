Life provides its own bit of entertainment, and I try to capture the conflict and joy that arise from what we experience every day. My stories offer a brief respite from this crazy life, and I hope you enjoy them. There’s something new every Friday.

Pull up a chair. Subscribers receive special access to exclusive content, including new stories, a guide to the “Space Between” the novels, soundtracks, and more... ​

[VW] This month’s guest on The CHOW (Creative Hero on Writing) is Meg Oolders, an author, a short-story warrior, a podcaster, as well as a mother, spouse, walker, and more. Please welcome Meg Oolders.

[MO] Hey there. Thanks for having me.

[VW] I read that you’re a morning person like myself. What time do you get up? And what’s your morning routine?

[MO] It depends on the day. My kids are middle schoolers, so they’re up early and usually in my room asking a variety of questions by 6:15 a.m. or so. We also have a tiny dog who barks at my daughter’s friend, who shows up every day to walk to school with her. So, it’s not exactly peaceful! But even on the weekends, when they all sleep in, I’ll be up before 8. My routine involves a cup of ginger peach green tea with honey, an insanely uncomplicated skincare and makeup regimen, followed by yoga, a walk with the dog, and finally breakfast with coffee and Wordle.

[VW] At some point, I felt I had more energy to tackle projects in the morning rather than later in the day. Is that the same case for you, and how does your writing play into this mindset?

[MO] I’m always ready to get to work in the morning. Usually, I’ll have made myself a list the night before of things I want to tackle so I don’t spend too much time wondering where I’m going to put my energy. Though I’ve gotten more flexible lately with abandoning my list of writing work projects for projects of necessity, like housework … and downtime … which often get overlooked when I’m in the zone. I’m at a point now in my publishing journey where I’m spending waaayyy more time promoting myself and my book and making plans to do more of that in the future than I am spending on creative writing. And that has been hard for me. But I am enjoying the other side of the process (surprisingly) quite a bit, and am trying to view it as a season of opportunity, kind of like on Bridgerton where they have the “social season” and everyone is focused on finding a husband/wife and they’re spending all their time gossiping and going to parties and promenading and then the season ends and they retire to the county to decompress and write novels … I assume. And that’s what I expect I’ll be doing at some point.

Minus the corsets.

[VW] You’ve been described as a “tenacious survivor of a ferocious fight of feral identities” in reference to your diverse interests and careers heading into your present. What is your writing origin story?

[MO] I won my first “award” for writing in third grade. I’m not sure if that was the start of my writing journey or just a neat thing that happened to me as a creative person who liked to make up stories and entertain people from a young age. Either way, I think I’ve always felt more confident and better able to express my feelings and ideas through writing, cooking, performing, or making music. Which is why I’ve always balanced (at least) two careers at a time. One that paid the bills and one that fueled my passions. Now I balance three careers, because I’m also a mom! I started to get more serious about writing when my kids were babies. I was a stay-at-home mom for several years and read A LOT of children’s books during that time. I wrote some as well. Picture books first. Then chapter books and middle-grade novels. During the pandemic, I decided to leave my bill-paying job as an office administrator to pursue writing full-time. Yikes, right? I enrolled in a year-long virtual course on writing for young people and while taking that course, I found my first critique group, (we still meet twice a month!) and discovered my spirit genre in young adult contemporary romance. I wrote four young adult novels that year, the fourth of which went on to win a Watty Award in 2023 and will be officially published and in bookstores and libraries this fall!

[VW] You have a prolific Substack, Beautiful, Daring, Stupid, where you write Stock Fiction, share stories from your life, and provide readers with authenticity. What have you learned from creating this newsletter and regularly publishing it?

[MO] I think the biggest thing I’ve learned about myself when it comes to maintaining a newsletter is that if I don’t allow myself the freedom to follow my inspiration, which is notoriously fickle, I’ll lose steam and eventually burn out. I’m quite certain that my newsletter would have been more successful, and likely more lucrative, had I just picked a lane a delivered the same type of content week after week, year after year. But that didn’t feel right to me. Instead, I started with photo-inspired fiction, ventured into poetry and essays, dabbled in humor, romance reviews, and video content, and now, I’m serializing a YA novel and sharing publishing news on my debut. Believe it or not, there are a good number of readers who have stuck with me through all those wonky evolutions, and those are the readers I want to keep showing up for, year after year.

[VW] Currently, you are serializing your novel, It’s Not Weird To Say I Love You, on your Substack. You’ve said it’s a coming-of-age story similar to Eleanor & Park and The Perks of Being a Wildflower. Could you share a bit more about it?

[MO] Sure. It’s Not Weird to Say I Love You (It’s Not Weird, for short) is a story about two socially unmoored teens who find each other in the wreckage of a very challenging freshman year and become friends. Well, lab partners first. Then friends. They spend much of the story walking the line between friendship and … the other thing … while trying to keep each other safe from their bullies, both internal and external. I’m a big fan of stories that make heroes out of misfits and underdogs, and that’s what I hoped to do with this book. It’s emotionally heavier than some of my other YA novels because it deals with harsher realities. But it still has a lot of humor and just the right amount of romantic tension to pull you in and keep you wondering if these two kids will ever get over feeling weird about how they feel about each other.

[VW] Why did you decide to serialize it? How has the response been, and do you plan on releasing it in book form?

[MO] I’ve always been hesitant to serialize, because I know it can be hard to keep readers engaged with ongoing content, delivered at a slower pace, when they are constantly faced with new stories to pull them out of the narrative along the way. The idea to share one of my YA novels ahead of See Dot Smile’s debut actually came from my publisher. I like to do what she says. Ha! Once I committed to doing it, I realized it could work for me on a couple of levels. One, it would provide my audience with weekly content for several months, regardless of how much time I have on the side to write new stories, which isn’t much these days. Two, it would offer a taste of my YA voice, and my novel writing style, which will hopefully lead readers to pick up a copy of my debut down the line. The response to the serial has been better than I expected. At the time of this interview, we’ll be approaching chapter 10, with engagement from the book’s small but dedicated audience holding steady. I expect many of them will see it through to the end, and I’m very grateful for that. No official plans to release it in book form at this stage, but we’ll see what the future holds. If there is a demand, I’ll be happy to supply it!

[VW] And of course, you have your traditionally published novel, See Dot Smile, releasing in October of this year. Congratulations. Share that story?

[MO] Yes! So, first to clarify, See Dot Smile is being published through a fabulous independent press (Empress Editions). And I don’t have a literary agent, so I’m not on the “traditional” track, if we’re talking agents and Big Five and all that. But I’m happy to be right where I am for this book, which has had a long and eventful journey so far. I finished the manuscript in 2022. My pitch for the book won an agent adjudicated contest that summer. I queried for a while after that before deciding to publish the book on Wattpad and enter it into the Watty Awards in 2023. It won! I hoped that win would give me more leverage when it came to querying agents, but it didn’t. I considered self-publishing and even moved the book onto a different website called Laterpress for a short time, but then I found myself at a launch event last summer for an author whose book was being published through Empress Editions. My (future) publisher was there.

We’d only met once before on a Zoom call. I pitched her my book—in person--and she said we’d talk soon. I didn’t hold out much hope, as the book had risen and fell so many times before, but I was just glad I’d been brave enough to bring it up in front of an actual publisher when I had the chance. A few months later, she requested the manuscript, and a few weeks after that I signed my first book contract! The process since then has been slow, but anyone in the biz will tell you … PUBLISHING IS SLOW. As for the book itself, See Dot Smile is a funny, feelsy, coming-of-age love story about a tight-knit group of teens navigating their last year of high school together, and what happens when one girl’s quest for love and sexual conquest takes an unexpected turn into uncharted romantic territory.

[VW] What has the traditional publishing route gone for you? And what surprised you the most?

[MO] I’m still very early in the process, and currently waiting for more editorial feedback, but I’m fortunate to have a very hands-on publisher. I check in routinely with a mess of questions, usually when I’m feeling very anxious about how things are going, and she will address all of them. By far the most surprising part has been just how in the dark I am about what goes on behind the scenes. In a good way! I’ve become so accustomed to doing every part of publishing by myself, it comes as a shock when I learn that there are people, lots of them, working on my behalf and in the best interest of my book while I’m here stressing out about how I’m ever going to figure out how to get people to buy it. So, yeah. Not being the only soul on the planet who cares if the book does well has been a welcome surprise for me.

[VW] What is your process? Are you a discovery writer or do you plan everything out in advance? Or are you somewhere in the middle?

[MO] Is discovery writer and classier way of saying pantser? Then yes, I’m that. Haha! I do not plot my books ahead of time. I will often do an early brain dump kind of outline where I jot down every idea I’ve had for a story, scenes I might include, even dialogue, just to get it out of my head and onto paper. But I always follow my characters’ desires once I sit down to write and really prefer it when they take the story in unexpected directions.

[VW] You’ve said that despite your wide variety of pursuits, you’ve always been a writer. What is your “why” of creating stories and sharing them?

[MO] I write because there are quiet parts of me that want to be heard, and by letting those quiet parts speak through my stories, I make room for others to feel heard and seen. That’s my hope anyway. Sharing my stories is one way I practice courage, which I need a lot of to do this. Every story shared publicly, every hint of myself revealed through my characters and their wants, doubts, and fears, is a risk taken and survived. The more times I can hit “publish” or “send” or “submit” and see the world isn’t going to end because I did those things, the more confidence I get to carry forward to the next big move. Whatever that may be.

[VW] Not only do you write, but you also talk writing on your podcast, Talk Fiction, which you started in 2024. Your focus is on authors. What brought you to feature “Entertainment Media’s Most Overlooked Underdogs: Fiction Writers”

[MO] I think I wanted to feature them because I was them! And still am. The fiction writing community on Substack has always struggled to gain the same kind of traction, virality, or commercial appeal as other types of writers. The platform has never really given us the attention we deserve, in my opinion. I wanted to create a space for my fiction writer--and fiction writer adjacent--friends to feel like rock stars for an hour, get a chance to talk about what they love, and walk away with a bunch of great soundbite souvenirs for posterity.

[VW] What have you brought to that podcast, and what have you learned?

[MO] I’ve been told my hosting style puts guests at ease and that the discussions I lead feel more like cozy chats among friends than interviews. I do a lot of research on the front end to make sure my guest’s accomplishments (even the ones they’ve forgotten about) are brought to light. My introductions are really gushy because I like making my guests blush right off the bat when I remind them of how freakin’ cool they are. I also do lots of editing on the back end to smooth out rough spots in the conversation. I don’t remove all the ums, ahs, likes, so’s, and whatnots, but I do take out a lot of them, along with long pauses and any places where we might have talked over each other. The result is, you’re going to sound like yourself on your best day, when everything came out of your mouth exactly the way you intended it to. I also keep things very light and upbeat, so there’s plenty of laughter on my podcast. As far as what I’ve learned? So much! I would say that’s the real secret reason I started my podcast. To learn from other writers, particularly those who are really good at something I want to be better at or maybe something I’ve been afraid to try. I also love to hear about all the different ways an author can bring a book into the world. Shedding light on the less-travelled roads to success is an important goal for me as the host of a podcast dedicated to fiction writers. We need to hear more of those stories so we don’t lose sight of what’s possible.

[VW] Well, if you ever need a future guest, please reach out. Haha. Meg, I want to thank you for being such a lovely guest and being a Creative Hero on Writing. All the best for See Dot Smile and It’s Not Weird To Say I Love You.

[MO] Thank you, Vince! So great to be a part of this series. I’m very glad you reached out. I wish you the best on all of your creative projects, present and forthcoming. Cheers!

If you’re sliding into Space Between…

Welcome! I’m Vince Wetzel, author of FRIENDS IN LOW PLACES (2021), the award-winning LOSE YOURSELF (2024), and a third novel currently in that precarious editing phase of unreadable and mildly entertaining. This newsletter is my literary sandbox, emotional junk drawer, and occasional cry for help disguised as content. It features short fiction, interviews with authors who are far more interesting than I am, and other author notes that didn’t make it into my books because they were either too weird or too honest.

I’m a husband, father, and California dweller who enjoys falling asleep to televised sports that move slower than my writing process. I read compulsively, enjoy touring the brewery scene with my buddies, and occasionally pretend I understand world events.

If you’re looking for polished wisdom or life hacks, you’re in the wrong inbox. But if you enjoy fiction with bite, musings with heart, and the kind of humor that masks deep existential dread—pull up a chair. I promise not to overshare. (That’s a lie.)

Space Between is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.