Life provides its own bit of entertainment, and I try to capture the conflict and joy that come out of what we experience every day. My stories provide a bit of respite from this crazy life, and I hope you enjoy them. There’s something new every Friday. Pull up a spot next to the campfire. Subscribers receive special access to exclusive content, including new stories, a guide to the "Space Between" the novels, soundtracks, and more... ​

Peter Shull is a Midwestern novelist and essayist who writes contemporary fiction. He’s also become known for his active participation in Substack’s fiction and teaching communities. I’ve read his debut novel, Why Teach?, which explores the challenges facing teachers in today’s education system. (It’s fantastic) Peter, welcome!

[PS] Vince, thanks for having me!

[VW] You’re an English teacher, like my spouse. What drew you to study literature in college, and what do you find fascinating about fiction?

[PS] I’ve come to recognize that my upbringing had an awful lot to do with my love of literature. My mother was an art history major, and my paternal grandfather earned a PhD in playing the trumpet—he directed collegiate bands for more than a decade. I grew up in a house in which art and music were highly valued. I was dragged to a lot of museums in my earliest youth, and my parents played a wide range of music, from classical to ‘big band’ to contemporary, regularly during our evenings and weekends. I was a reluctant reader early in grade school—I’ve written about how, as one of the youngest members of my elementary school cohort, it was advantageous for me to have been held back in the second grade—and this house of art and music I grew up in was also a house of books. Perhaps because they were the most inscrutable of the art forms around me, the books I saw on my parents’ shelves held the mystery that lingered for me the longest. Around fourth grade, I went from being one of the lowest-achieving readers in my class to being one of the highest, and then in college, I felt that being literate—that is, acquiring a familiarity and facility with great literature—was a prerequisite I needed to attain before tackling anything else in life. And acquiring a familiarity and facility with great literature isn’t merely a task for four years, of course, but a vocation for a lifetime.

[VW] What books drew you into a love of literature and reading?

[PS] I read a lot of adventure, science fiction, and spy novels in my youth. Michael Crichton and Tom Clancy were two of my early favorites, and I also read a great deal of Clive Cussler. I read Dune at an early age and enjoyed a pretty traditional high school curriculum: The Odyssey, To Kill a Mockingbird, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, and the like. My senior year, I took AP Literature with an instructor who was either just tired of teaching or didn’t think much of my senior class. I remember him sending us to the hall to read an awful lot, and that his lectures and explanations of the books we read were pretty thin. To a degree, I wonder if this was a good thing. The books he assigned, like One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Catch-22, and Song of Solomon, remained largely mysterious to me, and I think they maintained some of their power in their mysteriousness. Of these, I found Song of Solomon especially important. My parents were four or five years divorced by the time I reached the twelfth grade, and the neat, orderly life I had enjoyed in my earliest youth had given way to a kind of ungoverned chaos. There were two worlds, it seemed to me then: the official ‘surface’ world of order, and a Falstaffian ‘real’ world or chaos beneath, and it seemed that Toni Morrison, more so than anyone else I had read before, was capable of exploring the fullness of these two worlds in concert with one another. I’ve written about teaching Song of Solomon to my own students in an interview with Spencer Lane Jones here if any of your readers would like to see it.

[VW] As an educator, how do you translate the importance of literature to your students? What are the challenges?

[PS] I sincerely believe that students need literature. They need to go through the vicarious experience of living that reading offers so that they have analogous mental models to think about as they advance in their own lives. The challenge for me as a teacher, then, is in convincing them that literature has something to offer. My task is largely demonstrating that the books I teach, though frequently old, are still relevant. Alongside this, students need to be shown how to appreciate and even enjoy literature. I have to point out the places books are funny and the places they offer us lessons and contradictions. I had a wonderful British Survey instructor in college who regularly paused to point out places where texts were beautiful. Austen’s Emma, Conrad’s Heart of Darkness, Woolf’s To the Lighthouse: she paused and reread entire passages of these books and then parsed them for us, showing us the authors’ choices so we could understand how fine they were. In my teaching, I try to do the same.

A key challenge in teaching today is that students often come into classrooms with their ideological positions established and their defenses up. Whether they lean left or right, they know what they believe, and they are ready to put up barricades against anything that looks like it might challenge their beliefs. In this environment, I think teaching older literature is especially important. Books like Frankenstein, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, Song of Solomon, Othello, and The Crucible have wonderful lessons to teach that are extremely applicable today, but because they seem ‘old,’ students don’t think to arm themselves against them. The literature pours into them and starts doing its work—making them think—before they realize it’s happened.

[VW] As authors and creators, there is a constant debate on the use of technology (AI) in our writing. I’m sure you are on the front lines. What are you seeing from your students, and what is the battle?

[PS] We live in an enormously dishonest age. Given the chance, students are going to cheat: that’s just the way of the world. The behavior has been entirely normalized. Students regularly share answers to homework by snapping pictures on their phones, and they advertise quiz and test questions to their peers whenever they have the chance. Teachers, who ought to deter students from such behavior, are exhausted by the bureaucratic requirements of the job and now serve an administrative class that is soft on cheating for a number of reasons, the pressure to force-pass and force-graduate students chief among them. Further, when so much busy work enters the curriculum, many instructors don’t blame students for cutting corners where they can.

I’m routinely surprised by the brazenness of it and the caliber of student I catch cheating. Technology and AI have exacerbated these problems. I published my short story “Cheaters” when I did eighteen months ago because I wanted to set it down as a marker of where student cheating was before widespread use of AI really took off.

To piggyback on this, I’m not at all surprised that our students are wildly dishonest. Look around: our society has resorted to electing clearly and explicitly dishonest politicians, and business practices are rife with dishonesty. Truth and decency toward fellow humans went out the window at the expense of profit long ago; everyone will act like they are surprised when the bill comes due, but we shouldn’t.

[VW] Is part of the state of today’s educational system a reason why you wrote Why Teach?

[PS] Absolutely. Like I said before, I believe in education. I believe in it deeply. I believe in it as essential for our democratic success, as a means for developing all individuals to meet their full potentials, and as a means of social mobility. The things I saw in my classroom during the first six years of my time teaching in a high-needs, at-risk high school amounted to nothing short of educational malpractice and a miscarriage of justice. The experience scarred me. I had to write about it.

[VW] In your novel, Why Teach? , the protagonist is frustrated with the bureaucracy of systemic metrics, curriculum, and numbers. Was writing this therapeutic?

[PS] I don’t know that therapeutic is the right word. As I said above, I had to write about it. I might call my publishing of the book the fulfillment of a necessity. I had all of these thoughts I had to get out. I saw all of these mistakes and absurdities that needed to be exposed. Several teachers I worked with tried ardently to make it clear that this new turn of education away from content knowledge and towards atomized “standards” was wrong—a disservice to the students; a sowing of social ill. We went so far as to go all the way to our superintendent in a long, closed-door meeting. He nodded his head, pat us on our own, and dismissed us. He reaped his good testing results in the next few years and parlayed them into a better job with higher pay in a bigger district. It became clear that no one was going to listen, and that if they would or could, the problem was so big and complex as to defy simple explanation. Writing a novel was the only way I could see to express and articulate the problems.

[VW] You’ve taught about the written word. What was it like creating?

[PS] I came to my classroom as an apprentice novelist before I was ever a teacher. I think one of my strengths, in fact, is my ability to improvise and create—I’m able to figure out where my students are and create lessons to regularly help move them along a continuum of progress. It might be more accurate to say that coming to the classroom and attempting to instill discipline in my students helped me to develop my own discipline. In teaching, I found the requirements of rigor and order that I needed to mature and grow.

[VW] How long did it take for you to write your novel?

[PS] The initial germs of the novel began forming in 2009 and 2010—I wrote some little vignettes then. In 2013, after six years teaching at the school I had graduated from, I took another job in a more affluent district. Removed from the building I had formerly taught in, I had the distance I needed to begin writing a first draft in earnest during that school year. That first draft took me about three years.

[VW] What was your approach? Everyone writes differently, yet you've been teaching the craft. Did you stick to your academic approach, or did you find your own way outside of what you teach?

[PS] There was a lot of trial and error. I don’t think there’s really any way but the hard way, and the beginning, I think, was the hardest part. I tried dozens of starts over the eleven-plus years I was writing the book, and I soon realized I had to just go for it—I started writing and kept at it until I was finished, and then worked to clean it up—and then fully rewrite it from scratch, twice, afterwards. There’s faith involved in the process—not religious faith, but faith in oneself and the work: I had faith that, if I started something and finished it, I’d be able to go back and clean it up.

Teaching “revisions” is a hard thing to do with high school students, but in my late thirties and early forties as I was finishing the book, I found a lot of satisfaction and even joy in that part of the process.

[VW] Where did you hit an unexpected wall, and how did you get through it?

[PS] The wall came when it was time for me to send the work out. I had a very workable novel. It was on an important topic. It was written in a literary voice and literary style. I went to the library and I checked out three years’ worth of the Sambuchino Guide to Literary Agents. I checked out four different books on how to write query letters. I began watching every “literary agent interview” and “how to query” video I could find on YouTube. This was 2015-ish. I had been subscribing to lit mags and the big legacy glossies for more than a decade. I had subscriptions to Poets & Writers, The Paris Review, The Missouri Review, Tin House, and McSweeney’s. There were areas in my life where I hadn’t excelled—I knew what it was tostruggle and to fail—but I had never truly failed in anything when I’d really applied myself.

Sending out the query letters humbled me. I felt I’d done everything right and couldn’t understand why I wasn’t getting in anywhere, so I doubled down on research. I read more of the literary books that were being published. I read more of the author bios and acknowledgements pages in those books. I read and reread, watched and rewatched more of the agent interviews. For lack of a better way to put it succinctly: I studied the market. What I found was profoundly disappointing. Rather than a ‘marketplace of texts and ideas,’ a place where a novel that is ‘novel,’ which is to say ‘new,’ is encouraged and prized, I found a marketplace of imitation where innovation was almost actively discouraged—a marketplace of ‘comp titles,’ ‘wishlists’ that all looked the same, and a set of homogenous-seeming agents who all lived in the same city, all had the same educations, and all had the same political orientations and orthodoxies they seemed intent on promoting. It also seemed less a marketplace at all and more a hive of networking: a closed network of individuals in MFA programs and New York City exchanging favors, quid-pro-quo style. Buried in a number of agent interviews, agents quietly admitted most of their clients came to them by way of personal recommendation, and in one agent panel—a panel of New York agents presenting to students and alumni at a prestigious university in NYC, an agent raised his voice and raved that writers should “just know somebody. Is it that hard to know somebody?” And of course it is, when you’re from Kansas, and you haven’t been born into that network of privilege that gets you into the private schools and elite universities that increasingly feed the prestigious writing programs.

The importance of networking and “knowing people” was further reinforced for me when I attended AWP when it was held in Kansas City in 2024. AWP stands for Association of Writing Programs, of course, and so it is the conference of our large cohort of university writing programs, but the degree to which this sprawling, three-day conference was a homogenous and insular affair really opened my eyes. I was advised by a panelist on the first morning that the true value of the conference wasn’t in attending the panels, but going out to the evening events to network and make connections. In perusing the ‘exit interview’ I was emailed after attending, one of the most salient questions was whether or not I’d felt I had ample opportunities to ‘network.’ Going into AWP, I still held out some hope of finding an agent or working with a small press to publish my book(s); leaving, it was clear to me that I was an outsider who was unlikely to be admitted into the literary world’s established networks.

[VW] Is that what drove you to publish this independently?

[PS] It was. I had previously had this idea, like most people do, that the industry and its agents were these kinds of filters who were supposed to screen for quality, develop it, and then put it forward, and it became increasingly clear that this simply wasn’t the case. Like many other markets that pass themselves off as meritocracies, publishing is a place where who you know is far more important than what you know, and where the place you went to school matters more than what you’re capable of producing. For authors of ambitious and literary fiction who don’t have the proper pedigree, this problem is compounded by the fact that the industry, which often paints itself as pursuant of ‘the new,’ is actually after profit and predictable sales, and in fact quite risk-adverse. I realized that if I was looking to the agents and editors in New York to measure of my quality as a literary writer, I was looking in the wrong places. Increasingly, I felt sure both that my book was good—better than much of what I saw being published—and that, with my resume and lack of connections, I had no chance whatsoever of breaking into that market of name-dropping and exchange of favor.

As a student and a teacher of literature, though, I knew I wasn’t in uncharted territory. Plenty of talented authors who truly believed in their work had gone the self-publishing route before me, and, frankly, it was easier for me to go about self-publishing than it was for many of them.

[VW] I read the book. Fantastic. You mentioned that this is not autobiographical, but you can’t help but feel that you’ve lived this story. What parts of you are in it, and what parts did you let your mind fill in the blanks?

[PS] So this is the “autofiction” question—or the question I can’t help reading today as the “autofiction” question, and I’d like to be forthright in saying that, yes, to an extent, Why Teach? is an autobiographical novel. It’s about a mid-twenty-something teacher living alone in an apartment in his old hometown while he navigates life, loneliness, a new career teaching, and the expectations of his family and friends—but the plot and characters in my book are invented to a degree I feel moves the work to a realm closer to pure fiction than autofiction. We can all quibble about definitions, but autofiction, to me, is more plotless and voice-driven than traditional fiction typically is. It’s solipsistically character-centered to a degree that it represents the solipsism of an early social-media-raised, selfie-taking, projection-of-self-cultivating generation, and I’m a person who never got on MySpace or Facebook, never had Instagram or Pinterest, and only set up a Twitter account briefly to follow a few literary agents and try to do a pitchfest. An early adapter of online video games, I recognized the dangers of Facebook and smartphones as they became available, and I avoided them. I didn’t have a smart phone until about twenty months ago, the month before I set up my Substack account, because I wanted to cultivate a more in-the-moment and undistracted life to the extent I thought I still could in the twenty-first century.

Which is all to say, to the extent that my novel is autobiographical, I think it’s autobiographical in the ways that Fitzgerald, Joyce, Tolstoy, or, frankly, an awful lot of writers have included autobiographical details in their work. The details are still subservient to a narrative plot I have largely invented and to a collection of themes that I’ve woven in, and my novel functions more like a character-driven novel with what I believe to be a successful narrative framework than I believe most of the recent decades’ autofictions do.

While I think some have been relatively successful in the writing of autofiction—Ben Lerner comes to mind—I’m largely not a fan of the genre, as it seems too often like a crutch for writers who don’t want to do the hard work of inventing successful characters and narratives. I’d like not to have the word associated with me, and I think that many—if not most—writers ought to be allowed to have some of their early work be autobiographical in some respects without having the word ‘autofiction’ and its associated stink be applied to them.

[VW] What’s next?

[PS] I’m excited to move in new directions in my fiction and demonstrate that I’m not just a one-trick pony. I wrote my first novel about a teacher, and I’ve written a number of essays about teaching—but I’m not just an ‘education’ writer. I remain deeply interested Midwestern characters and locales, and I have a number of other areas I’d like to investigate. One of these realms is the duality of our online lives versus our real ones, and the video game cultures, largely hidden from the rest of society, that many men and some women spend their hours deeply involved in. My second novel Komojo! addresses this duality. I’m also working on a third novel, a work of Jane Austen-style romance about twenty-first century love and relationships set in Western Kansas. I hope my readers will stick around to read these, and that these new, disparate books will bring new readers to Why Teach? and my other writings.

[VW] Thank you, Peter, for joining me today.

[PS] Vince, thank you so much for having me. It was a real pleasure!

Side of Mustard

If you’re tasting the Salted Wetzel for the first time…

Welcome! I’m Vince Wetzel, author of FRIENDS IN LOW PLACES (2021), the award-winning LOSE YOURSELF (2024), and a third novel currently in that precarious editing phase of unreadable and mildly entertaining. This newsletter is my literary sandbox, emotional junk drawer, and occasional cry for help disguised as content. It features short fiction, fridge philosophies (you know, the good quotes you see someone important said and you wish you had come up yourself), interviews with authors who are far more interesting than I am, and random thoughts, reviews, and side bits that didn’t make it into my books because they were either too weird or too honest.

I’m a husband, father, and California dweller who enjoys falling asleep to televised sports that move slower than my writing process. I read compulsively, enjoy touring the brewery scene with my buddies, and occasionally pretend I understand world events.

If you’re looking for polished wisdom or life hacks, you’re in the wrong inbox. But if you enjoy fiction with bite, musings with heart, and the kind of humor that masks deep existential dread—pull up a chair. I promise not to overshare. (That’s a lie.)

Subscribe today, and you’ll get access to a new site with special bonus features to enhance your time with us even more.