Does anyone remember VH-1’s Behind the Music? In the ‘90s, it was required viewing for Gen X to understand what happened to your favorite hair-metal bands of the ‘80s. It was train-wreck porn following the same storyline:

A ragtag group of musicians wanting to follow their dream. They are discovered, their first big shot as an opening act on tour. Then, they release a record. Then there’s popularity. The women. The drinking. The drugs. The parties. Then, everything comes crashing down. And now? After rehab, they’re trying to resurrect the career.

In this streaming era, we are getting a similar - yet, not always tragic - treatment with celebrity documentaries. Over the past couple of months, I’ve watched Charlie Sheen, Eddie Murphy, Billy Joel, and Martin Scorsese get their own career reflective moments, and watched Ryan Reynolds and Colin Hanks produce a posthumous documentary on the late John Candy.

Now, these are entertainment, so you take “the truth” with a massive grain of salt. They are there, produced by the celebrities themselves in most cases, to portray the image they want to peddle. In some cases, questions we want answered are omitted. In other cases, I’m sure it’s amped up to generate a reaction. It’s another way to commoditize celebrity culture, and yet, I’m (apologetically) all for it. Some people take comfort in actual crime docs. Some watch Friends or The Office on a continuous loop. Me, it’s these documentaries.

aka Charlie Sheen, Netflix

If there were a human embodiment of a train wreck, then watching I, Charlie Sheen would be the equivalent of four hours of nonstop mayhem.

I’m convinced that Charlie Sheen will live through the apocalypse. Given the amount of substances he’s taken, the destructive lifestyle he endured, and that we’re not sure if he’s quite done yet, I am not quite sure he’s not some immortal trapped in a human body.

In his Netflix documentary, Sheen lets it all hang out, from his early days and watching his father succumb to the madness of Apocalypse Now to teen superstardom. We see his full rise in the back-to-back Oliver Stone movies Platoon and Wall Street, his middling years, and all-too-fast resurgence in Two and a Half Men before melting down in his “Tiger Blood” “winning” phase.

Whether it is image reclamation or sincere honesty, one can’t help but be astonished at how he’s right in front of us, revealing all the skeletons in his closet. Just the Heidi Fleiss stuff would be enough for one tragic story, but that was easy. We’ve got Martin Sheen on camera sharing how much he hopes his son gets help because he’s scared and he loves him. We’ve got a staged intervention. We’ve got stories about crack, about a 9-1-1 call from his then-wife, scared that Charlie would harm her.

Fascinating character story but watching from my couch is as close as I want to get to it.

Being Eddie, Netflix

Eddie Murphy is the guilty pleasure of my childhood. My mother had me watch TV in the other room while they watched 48 Hours. One of my first R-rated movies was Trading Places. When they started playing SNL reruns on cable, so many episodes featured Gumby, Velvet Jones, and Mr. Robinson.

So, of course, I pulled up the Being Eddie doc on Netflix on the first day it was released. Is it a glow-up of Eddie Murphy’s career? Of course. There’s no mention of some of his possible misconduct with a prostitute or with his possible relationship with Spice Girl Mel B. They gloss over some of his missteps. But the comedic genius is there.

From his rise as a 17-year-old stand-up to carrying SNL at 19, to starring in movies and becoming an icon in his early 20s, you realize the touchstone Eddie Murphy was in pop culture in the 1980s. The doc points out an “aha moment.” In the ‘60s and ‘70s, Muhammad Ali was the transformative African American voice in America and the world. Who came of age during that time and who became their own larger-than-life personas in their own rights: Oprah, Jordan, Magic, Murphy, and Obama.

Then, following Murphy’s success in the ‘80s, more black voices began to appear as leads in mainstream movies - Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, Whoopi Goldberg, etc. That’s the documentary’s inference, and there’s no doubt that he demonstrated box-office viability, broke down barriers, and opened the doors for others.

Overall, a fun bit of nostalgia.

And So It Goes, HBO

Billy Joel is more than the Piano Man, and yet, that is precisely who he is. From the streets of New Jersey to clubs in New York to Los Angeles, the world, and decades-long residence at Madison Square Garden, Billy Joel has to be included in the soundtrack of the 1970s and ‘80s.

In some ways, this is the HBO treatment of Behind the Music. Joel starts from nothing with little more than a talent and a desire to make it big. When he does, he signs an awful record deal and has to battle his way out of it. And when he does, he tops the charts again and again. Along the way, he battles drugs and alcohol while also marrying a supermodel. Throw in embezzlement from a manager, the ultimate recovery, relapse, and re-recovery, and the story writes itself.

However, the music pulls it through. His progression in style from Piano Man to the Stranger to Uptown Girl to We Didn’t Start The Fire to Classical Music composer, all showcase his progression of talent to match the times.

Mr. Scorsese, AppleTV

I am conflicted with Martin Scorsese’s movies. I enjoy the storytelling techniques. His camera shots and angles define his films. His work with actors creates vibrant performances. But I’m not comfortable with violence, particularly how he films; raw, unfiltered, and with unbridled passion. It’s the opposite of cartoon violence. It’s very personal.

In Mr. Scorsese, that honest portrayal of violence is examined and dissected through interviews with him and many of the actors he’s worked with over the years. Robert DeNiro is Scorsese’s first muse, appearing in Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, New York, New York, Raging Bull, and The King of Comedy, while Leonardo DiCaprio later captures his lens with Gangs of New York, The Aviator, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Each film is a lesson in storytelling, even when he’s in a cocaine-fueled mania during New York, New York or in deep depression during King of Comedy. There are so many films that appear on must-see lists; it’s fascinating to examine them through this documentary.

John Candy, I like me

This documentary, directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds, dives into the life of the late, great John Candy, who starred in classics like Planes, Trains, and Automobiles and Uncle Buck and stole scenes in Home Alone, Vacation, Splash, and more.

it’s been more than 30 years since Candy died, yet his legacy remains. The fascinating part of this doc was understanding the downside of being a people pleaser. In many ways, he made sure everyone else was taken care of before he took care of himself. He would be happy to fly across the country because someone asked him, but he would often continue to eat, drink, and smoke, though his health was deteriorating. It’s also a sad commentary on the media; he was always asked about his weight, and if that added to his comedic charm.

Some of the interviews that stuck out most to me were MacCauley Culkin, Tom Hanks, and Conan O’Brien. O’Brien, in college at the time, made a small request for Candy to come to Harvard and speak to the Lampoon. Candy flew in, hung out with O’Brien, took pictures with him, and hung out with the students. No entourage. No publicist or assistant. Just Candy offering mentorship to students.

We lost a comedy legend and a good person too soon.

Side of Mustard

Today begins the official start of the holiday season. Time to put up the tree, hang the decorations, binge on Hallmark movies, and drink all things egg nog.

For those of you looking for great gifts this holiday season, and further supporting Salted Wetzel, consider a few options:

Purchase the award-winning LOSE YOURSELF. This is a perfect gift for the baseball fan or your relative who likes creative storytelling. You can purchase from any online retailer or Buy Direct .

Do you have that ride-or-die friend that you’d take anywhere for good times, or to get you out of a bind? You or your friend might like my debut novel, FRIENDS IN LOW PLACES. You can purchase from any online retailer or Buy Direct .

Subscribe to Salted Wetzel with a Side of Mustard. A paid subscription ($5 a month, $35 a year) earns you a personalized, signed copy of either of my novels. You also receive a sneak peek at what I’m releasing next Fall (More to Come).

Holiday Movie Guide

Last year, I posted an entire guide of movies that are must-watch during the holiday season. Some of these include:

Elf - I do not sit on a Throne of Lies. Instead, “The Easiest Way to Bring Christmas Cheer is to Sing Loud for All to Hear.”

Die Hard - Yippy Kai-Yay, it is a Christmas movie.

A Christmas Story - Don’t Shoot Your Eye Out

and more…