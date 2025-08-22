The world news is tough. Wars, political posturing, and apps designed to keep you scrolling until your thumbs file for workers’ comp. Add in AI that might steal your job and your dating profile, and it’s enough to make your cortisol shoot up and start its own podcast.

So, how do you deal with all of this? Me? I escape to movie silliness. There’s something about watching a bad joke get amplified by a visual gag, or laughing at the “villain” getting his comeuppance, or watching Bob Barker punch Adam Sandler in the face multiple times at a fictional golf tournament, to put a smile on my face. Even Dr. Evil sharing his plans about holding the world hostage for… One Meeleeon Dollars… gives me the feeling that everything is going to be okay.

Granted, some - ok, most - of these comedies have problematic themes, characters, and treatments of others. And some of the jokes have aged poorly. But winces aside, I pulled out some of these to escape and find a little joy in the midst of the chaos in which we live.

Happy Gilmore/Happy Gilmore 2

For my birthday this year, I asked a couple of buddies over to watch the Happy Gilmore double feature. I’d start the original at 6:00 p.m. and the second at 8:00 p.m. For those of you who have never seen Happy Gilmore, this is likely the quintessential Adam Sandler movie. Sandler plays Happy, a man-child hockey player with anger issues who takes up the game to earn some money. Without a hint of a clue about golf etiquette, he attacks the game like he would bodycheck against the boards. It’s full of gags, fury played for laughs, and an irreverent send-up of the game of golf.

The sequel revisits Happy nearly 30 years later. After tragedy strikes (no spoiler alert here), he quits the game, only to lose everything. He reluctantly returns to the game to help his daughter attend a prestigious ballet school. I thought the gags and fan service were fantastic. The last 30 minutes lost a little grounding in reality, but there were enough gags to let me forgive Sandler. I mean, it’s an Adam Sandler movie!

And for the record, no lawn ornaments or bushes were harmed as we practiced our “Happy Gilmore Swings.” Sometimes, when you are feeling down and troubled, a good Sandler movie lets you know that silly humor is the best medicine.

Naked Gun/Naked Gun

Speaking of silly, I introduced my son to the original Naked Gun, and it was the first time I’d seen it in thirty years. The original was created by the Zucker brothers, who made Airplane! Their style was to cram as many jokes and side gags as possible into a scene, but have the characters act as if this was real and nothing out of the ordinary. Nothing was off-limits, and I loved watching beyond the characters for some silly joke to play out in the background. Leslie Nielsen played Frank Drebbin, the hero of the story, who takes speech and vernacular so literally that he had once killed five people he suspected of stabbing another in the park. The problem was it was a Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar.

In the reboot, Liam Neeson (I just realized the similarity in the two names, HA!), plays Drebbi’s son, another rube who doesn’t break the rules because he didn’t know there were rules. It’s like the “Taken” franchise, only instead of hunting down kidnappers, he is hunting down a bathroom after a bad chili dog. Like its predecessor, it has laugh-out-loud moments galore.

Pop Star Never Stop Never Stopping

If you were a fan of SNL in the 20-teens, you know Lonely Island and Andy Samberg. They released albums featuring songs like “D*ck in a Box” and “Lazy Sunday,” spoofing Hip Hop, R&B, and everything in between. In Pop Star: Never Stop Never Stopping, the trio tackles pop star documentaries, the rise and fall of fame, the questionable decision to have a tour sponsored by home appliances, the death of a turtle, selling drawings of horses online, and then the comeback tour sponsored by gluten-free water. It’s a 90-minute SNL digital short, but I enjoyed it, and I’m even humming “Like bin Laden” right now.

Dodgeball

This screwball 2000s comedy embodies many of the comedic styles of its era. You had the hapless schlub with his lovable loser friends, who face a challenge to keep their turf - whether it’s a house, a bar, or, in this case, a gym smelling of body odor and medicated ointment. Along the way, they grow as individuals and fall in love with a beautiful woman who sees them for their potential. Just like Old School and many Vince Vaughn movies of this era, they are classics that are like a good burger, fries, and a beer at a sports bar showing ESPN 8 - the Ocho.

Dodgeball checks all the boxes—and throws a few wrenches. Literally, if you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge your responsibilities for 90 minutes of pure chaos. Vince Vaughn plays his typical fast talker with fabulous one-liners. He is the owner of the Average Joes gym, whose members include a guy who thinks he’s a pirate, a teen who dreams of becoming a male cheerleader to win over the girl of his dreams, and an accountant who loves off-brand sports. However, he finds that he’s in foreclosure, with the assets going to Globo Gym, the powerhouse fitness center across the street. Ben Stiller’s villainous White Goodman is the secret self-tanning sauce that makes Dodgeball stand out, along with Justin Long, who makes every bludgeon by dodgeball or wrench hilarious.

Tropic Thunder

So wrong. So rude. So many HR complaints, but somehow Tropic Thunder still works. It’s a cult classic mainly because it doesn’t just satirize all the movie tropes we have had to endure over the years; it dropskicks them into a flaming pot of self-awareness.

You’ve got the Action Star who wants to be known for more than an icy stare and biceps. There’s the drug-fueled maniac who wants to be known for more than fart jokes. There is the music star has been brought in to make a younger generation buy an energy drink called BootySweat. And of course, the Method Actor who goes a little to deep into his character. Yes, some jokes make you wince, like the portrayal of mental disability or RDJ’s playing blackface for satire. However, it’s holding a mirror to Hollywood’s worst instincts and exposing its drug-infused flaws. That’s satire. It takes chances, and sometimes it works, and sometimes it’s hard to watch.

Released in 2001, I remember laughing harder the first time around. Maybe it was the shock value. Perhaps I’m 24 years older and an old fuddy-duddy. Still, some good, hearty laughs. Tom Cruise, as the profane studio executive, does his own stunts again, but this time dancing with extremely large hands.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

If I am going to watch silly movies, this one is the Holy Grail. I was first introduced to Monty Python through a cassette tape my buddy and I found, which included many scenes from this movie. Watching it now, 35 years later, I still laugh like a medieval peasant who just saw a coconut used as a horse. It’s absurd, brilliant, and somehow still more historically accurate than half the documentaries on streaming. I still laugh at jokes that I either forgot about or didn’t see the first time around. There’s not a scene without a quotable line that will gain a response from someone in the group.

“I’m not quite dead yet.”

“We require a SHRUBBERY!!”

“Big Pointy Nasty Teeth."

“I fart in your general direction.”

The list goes on. Which are your favorite lines?

Anchorman

The best thing about Will Ferrell movies? His unrelenting commitment to the bit. Even if the base joke earns a slight chuckle, he will drag it keep it going, twisting the spoon around in your gut so that you double over, grab your stomach and laugh out loud and wonder if you’ll ever breathe right again. The best scenes in Old School, Talladega Nights, and Step Brothers are when he leans into the joke so hard that the uncomfortable silence is its own comedy.

Anchorman is Farrel’s love song to comedy chaos. As the chauvinistic San Diego news anchor Ron Burgundy, Farrell eviscerates every poor misogynistic trope into a punchline. Christina Applegate is his perfect foil and somehow keeps it together through the improv madness. Their chemistry plays like Jazz flute.

What is your favorite go-to silly movie to forget the toils of the world? Leave a comment.

Well, that’s about it for this silly movie recap. For the rest of the Salted Wetzel news team, You Stay Classy, San Diego.

