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FootballJo's avatar
FootballJo
7h

Gorgeous Grand Canyon view!

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1 reply by Vince Wetzel
Mark Kolier's avatar
Mark Kolier
8h

Vegas today is far from where it was as you point out. As someone who went to Vegas a lot as a kid back in the 1970s the Rat Pack era is something I wish I'd been able to see. Effortlessly cool - well done!

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