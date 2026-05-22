Life provides its own bit of entertainment, and I try to capture the conflict and joy that arise from what we experience every day. My stories offer a brief respite from this crazy life, and I hope you enjoy them. There’s something new every Friday.

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I had big plans last week.

I was heading out on a business trip with visions of uninterrupted hours to write, edit, and unleash my creative genius. I was going to conquer my manuscript.

Alas, the universe laughed. Because my destination was Las Vegas.

Now, before you assume my lack of productivity was due to the typical, salacious excesses of Sin City, let me be the first to lower your expectations. I placed two $20 three-team parlays (and lost), could count my total drinks on one hand, and was sound asleep by 10:00 PM most nights.

What in the Hunter S. Thompson is going on?

The Evolution of Sin City

I recently read Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, the drug-fueled gonzo-journalism tome that put Thompson on the map. It got me thinking about how Vegas constantly rewrites its own narrative. Every era has its own distinct aesthetic:

The Rat Pack Era: Think the original Ocean’s 11. Suits, cigarettes, table games, and a hint of organized crime. Danger with a side of effortless cool.

The Elvis Era: The birth of the mega-residency. White sequin leisure suits, red velvet walls, and a collective agreement of “let’s never speak of this again.”

The Theme Park Era: This is the Vegas I came of age in. The Mirage volcano, pirate battles at Treasure Island, and Swingers-era guys rolling in expecting a comped steak dinner.

The “You Get What You Pay For” Era (Today): Vegas is now split into two groups: high-rollers enjoying culinary masterpieces at the Aria, and the rest of us throwing elbows for a spot near the pool while paying $17.50 for a Blue Moon and $7 for a Starbucks coffee.

What era would I embrace? None. At this point of my life, I wasn’t looking for glam or glitz. I was looking for a quiet room, some free time, and the ability to focus on editing my upcoming anthology Space Between, and read a book.

Horseshoe Bend at Sunset

The Writer’s Insight: Expectations vs. Setting

Writers think that with ample inspiration and uninterrupted time to work, we can move mountains. It turns out that embracing our humanity and staring at canyons are what we need the most to lift our creativity.

Real life… real writing… requires us to lean into the experiences we share with each other.

My trip wasn’t defined by the flashing lights or the $15 hotel food-court pizza. It was defined by contrast. Before my week of standing at a booth under circulated air, I drove four hours into Arizona to meet my son. We watched the sunset at Horseshoe Bend and walked the rim of the Grand Canyon. When the sun breached the ridge in the morning, my breath literally left me.

If you want to put your ego-centric life in perspective, stand on the edge of the canyon and realize humanity is just a tremor before the blink of an eye.

The takeaway? Sometimes the story you set out to live (or write) isn’t the one that needs to be told. I went looking for a high-powered writing environment in a neon desert; I found my inspiration in the quiet majesty of a canyon and an early bedtime. (The video above is sped up from 20 minutes to a minute)

Behind-the-Scenes Progress Report

Despite behaving like a grumpy old man sitting in his hotel room in a V-neck and boxer shorts, the creative gears did keep turning. Here is what’s happening on the desk this month:

The Space Between: My short story anthology is officially on schedule for release next month!

Landslide: I’ve begun an in-depth edit to incorporate beta reader feedback before sending it off for a professional developmental edit.

The Piano Man Chronicles: Added some fresh pages to the stack.

On the Nightstand: Currently bouncing between the chaotic energy of The Monkey Wrench Gang and the glamorous drama of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.

I might fear and loathe Las Vegas, but I love the journey it took to get back to the page.

What’s the least “rockstar” thing you’ve done in a city built for partying?