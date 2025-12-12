I’ve gone to the same gym for 23 years. In that time, I’ve seen the resolution army, the roid rage early risers, the social media posers, the moaners, the sweaters, the stinkers, the yappers, the protein shake posse, and all people in between. I remember when I had a portable radio plugged into headphones. Yeah, I’m that old.

My relationship with the gym mirror has also changed. Though never the guy to flex in front of the mirror, I’ve caught myself looking at myself if only to confirm I hadn’t aged into my father overnight. I’ve always played the zero-sum game. Exercise to negate the beer, beef, and french fries, though I’ve realized that philosophy has diminishing returns.

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro is probably referring to how he portrays beauty in his films. Whether it is the curious creatures of Pan’s Labyrinth or the savage Gothic of his most recent movie, Frankenstein. But in the context of this Fridge Philosophy, I wonder whether we can discuss curating our lives through social media.

We live in an era when our value can be expressed in a click. I can post an article that bears my soul, and I may (probably) generate no responses. No likes. No comments. No shares. Just irrelevance, which can be more devastating than vitriol. Instead of leaning into finding new ways to find fulfillment and self-worth, we find ourselves looking to hack that algorithm and find that viral meme.

But is that healthy? It would be like being at the gym and finding no reaction when I took off my shirt. I’d get reactions then, but at what cost? Embarrassment? Devastating loss of self-worth? Raising the stakes may get you a desired result, but it may cost you more.

As we move through our lives, are we trying to curate for others, or are we living for ourselves? And in this era of AI, creatives are asked to lean into their authentic selves and personality to differentiate themselves from the bots that are producing faster than we can think. I keep hearing about making videos and posting multiple times a day to get out there and build a following. What is the balance between marketing and promotion, and letting the algorithm rule our lives?

Recently, I deleted my social media apps from my phone and now use them on my computer’s web browser. I plan to reinstall each Friday to cross-post to the different platforms. (The hypocrisy! But for now, I have to play this game.) Don’t you feel that we are in co-dependent relationships with the apps on our phones? They’re needy, always wanting you to be on, to communicate through them. And what does it offer us? Rot. More and more research shows that looking at endless short-form videos can be more harmful to our minds than drinking and smoking.

I want balance. I am not a media personality. I’m a guy who wants to write interesting stories and share them with people to consume and hopefully enjoy. My lane is sharing a newsletter once a week, posting on Substack Notes, and then pushing out occasional interesting notes and observations on the other platforms. So, you may see less of me out there, but it’s so I can focus on my “Why.”

The beauty of our lives is in noticing the imperfections the world brings us. A walk down the street brings us the moment in real time. Boredom can bring innovation and new ways of thinking. A conversation helps us lean into our curiosity and the relationship that we have with one another.

Embrace the imperfection of life. Let it wash over you and make you smile.

Side of Mustard

I recently discussed genre with a fellow writer. This person writes sci-fi romance, which is a sweet spot for indie writers. The niche that loves this genre can’t get enough, and if you’re good, you gain instant and voracious fans.

But what was my niche fiction? While FRIENDS IN LOW PLACES is considered Friendship Fiction, and LOSE YOURSELF is considered Sports/baseball Fiction, both fall into more of a general/contemporary fiction broad category. It’s hard to find that niche.

I’m not going to give an adrenaline rush or make you feel romantic or frisky. I’m not going to introduce wild new species or explain travel through space, realms, time, etc. I don’t have dragons, knights, or elves with long hair. I don’t have murders or spies, and not one detective (though one of my characters became a private investigator). And I’m not going to have the profound prose that wins major book awards.

Now, part of the reason I have a Substack is to explore these various genres. Capitol Rookie is a detective story of sorts. Some of my Flash Fiction pieces have some speculative elements. In the future, I may explore more.

If I had to define my writing, I’d say I’m Comfort Fiction. People who like my stories enjoy reading about real people feeling tension in real-life situations and how those experiences change them. My fiction explores who we are, our relationships with others, and how we get through the day. Perhaps we learn something about ourselves in the process. What do you think? What genre do you think I write? And what are your favorite genres?

