Have you ever been in a space where you think, “Things were so easy and blissful six months ago. I loved that time when gas was cheap, the world wasn’t on the verge of a dystopian cliché, and Nirvana wasn’t considered classic rock." Or on the opposite end, you think, “If I can only get to next week, when my emails will get answered, and dealing with auto repair will be in my past.”

I admit, I often get into these modes. Sometimes, when I’m with good friends, I want to jump back and relive the great memories we’ve had. Or, when I recall a time when I was wronged or harmed, I can allow myself to get angry all over again. Conversely, when I’m in a particularly grueling time at work, I look at a point on the calendar and wonder, “If I can just get to this day, then all will be good. I can take a breath.” Or, what if there is potential bad news coming down the pike? How often do we ruminate on the worst-case scenario?

These ideas are perfectly natural. They are part of our primal, instinctive brain, triggering a “fight or flight” response to stress. The same response our ancestors used to avoid a mauling by a sabre-tooth tiger is now used for the latest social media outrage. We need to gird ourselves for potential pain or pleasure. So, by putting ourselves in the past or the future, we can help ourselves cope with the present.

Yet, if we stay in these modes for too long, we can become overly preoccupied and create unnecessary stress in our lives. This is different from taking a step back, recognizing what is occurring, then taking the best approach forward. In this article in Psychology Today, Sandra Parker, PhD (who, unlike me, likely doesn’t go into a profane tirade when the WiFi goes out) shares how embracing and understanding unrest and how it occurs in each of us can help steer us away from being too much in our own heads.

Groucho Marx led the classic comedy team the Marx Brothers and somehow remained present with a grease-paint mustache and a classic wisecrack for every bystander.

Often, we can become so caught up in the results of what we’re doing that we forget about the journey. The most rewarding part of working toward a goal is the process of getting there, marked by its ups and downs. When my son and I hiked Angel’s Landing in Zion National Park in May, a terrifying hike with sheer cliffs on both sides of the trail, we will never forget those moments when we questioned our life choices and whether a misplaced step here or there could hasten our demise. To us, hanging off the side of the cliff like two overconfident squirrels will be more memorable than when we reached the summit and looked around.

In another article in Psychology Today, Angelica Attard, PsyD, shares how we can become so caught up in the “doing” that we sometimes lose the moment of “being.” I take this to mean that on that hike to Angel’s Landing, if all I was doing was focusing on the next step up the hill, I would have missed the beauty I was climbing. Only when we stop for a moment and look around do we appreciate the moment we are living.

Mindfulness can be a valuable tool for helping us stay present in the moment. It is difficult to notice the moment pass by when our thoughts want us to go to what we perceive as more pressing matters. But all we have is the moment in front of us now. Psychologists believe that mindfulness can help us learn to live in acceptance, rather than judgment.

Dr. Warren Peters, Associate Professor and Director of the Metabolic Obesity Research Clinic at Loma Linda University School of Public Health, shared in an article that when we are mindful, we can learn to live in acceptance rather than judgment.

"It's about replacing the negative mental loops of anxiety or self-criticism with positive present thoughts like 'I am thankful to be here right now. This is not an easy process, but over time, the brain's habit of rumination is replaced with a compassionate, calmer, more intentional thought pattern."

We live in times when ruminating on the future and the past can easily hijack our minds. We can find ourselves falling into cycles of despair and trying to escape our current selves. Our phones are a constant tool of distraction, full of notifications for the latest Taylor Swift news and sales on socks, but they only lead us into avoidance, envy, and further rage. Instead, we can do better by being intentional about being present and enjoying the moments we live today.

Some tips for being more present, according to the website Go Macro:

Practice Mindful Breathing: Take a few minutes each day to focus on your breathing. Notice the sensation of the air entering and leaving your lungs. Acknowledge thoughts that arise, then release them intentionally. This simple practice can help ground you in the present moment.

Engage in Mindfulness Meditation: Meditation, whether guided or solo, is a powerful tool for developing mindfulness. Even just a few minutes of meditation each day can help you become more present and aware.

Limit Multitasking: Multitasking can scatter your attention, making it difficult to be fully present. Focus on one task at a time to enhance your concentration and effectiveness. If distractions arise, try writing them down to address later rather than letting your attention be pulled in many directions.

Use Reminders: Set reminders on your phone or place sticky notes in your environment to prompt you to pause and refocus on the present moment. You can even set your phone background to something that will remind you to remain present when you’re tempted to get distracted by scrolling.

Engage Senses: Using all your senses is a powerful way to bring yourself back into the present moment. For example, next time you take a walk, keep your phone in your pocket and instead focus your senses on the here and now: the sounds around you, the feeling of the breeze on your face, the smell of cut grass, and the way the sun looks through the tree branches.

Practice Gratitude: Take time each day to reflect on what you are grateful for. This practice can help you stay focused on the positive aspects of your life, notice the beauty around you, and appreciate the present moment.

