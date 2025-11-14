leonardo da Vinci dressed in period clothing at a desk, watching a webinar with his art and schematics around him

The last time I sat in a classroom for formal education was for a Computer Science final. The exam asked questions about Microsoft Excel in Windows 95.

Yep, it’s been that long.

But the learning has never stopped. In fact, in the past few years, I’ve embraced the moniker as a lifelong learner. Whether it is workshops, webinars, podcasts, books, or other forms of learning, the journey enhances life.

Davinci was the ultimate lifelong learner. His insatiable curiosity and quest for knowledge fueled his ability to turn direct observation into continuous experimentation, practice, and mastery. He was also interdisciplinary, equally curious about the arts as he was about the sciences, and he used both to improve throughout his lifetime.

While we won’t ever paint The Sistine Chapel nor design inventions centuries ahead of our time, we can take these principles to “get off our phones” and enrich our lives:

Curiosity - What interests us? Whether it is writing, woodworking, mechanics, painting, politics, golf, or surfing, what brings the curiosity that makes us want to explore a subject, invest time, and drive us to mastery.

Observation - What do we see? Is there a way to understand a subject beyond what is on the surface? Writing novels, for example, is more than sitting down and typing out 80,000 words. There is story structure, character development, themes, and motivations. Understanding these elements while reading other novels helps me learn how to craft a better book.

Experience through practice - Has anyone mastered the game of golf in the first round? A meal may be prepared through a simple recipe, but understanding various elements and practicing cuts, ingredients, and techniques can take the cooking to another level.

Continuous improvement - The destination is not the goal. The journey is where enrichment comes.

In The Power of Lifelong Learning by Ryan McGrath, published in Forbes, McGrath quotes Plutarch, “The mind is not a vessel to be filled, but a fire to be kindled.” He notes that curiosity is a superpower that can drive career and professional development. Curious people listen and approach conversations hoping to learn rather than to teach. The end goal is mastery of a subject. He also points out the health benefits of lifelong learning. It boosts self-confidence and cognitive memory functions and reduces stress.

Learning helps us to adapt. In this world of Artificial Intelligence, we can’t help but embrace learning to keep pace with the new realities and paradigms that emerge every day. We no longer can afford to stick our heads in the sand and declare “fads” in hopes that things will stay the same. The wavelengths of change are so much shorter. We can either surf them or wait for them to crash around us.

In this LinkedIn article, Pratyush Kumar declares, “the only constant is change.” Having a growth mindset, constantly learning, and fostering relationships through curiosity will be the differentiators.

I refer to this in a professional environment, but lifelong learning can also apply to our side hustles, hobbies, and interests. As I continue to develop as a novelist, I have become engrossed in the world of independent authorship. I’ve attended webinars and workshops. I’ve listened to podcasts, read books, and watched videos.

It can be overwhelming, but I can almost feel new neural pathways forming each time I take what I’m learning and apply it to my curiosity. During a recent workshop I attended, we looked at a scene in our works in progress and dissected it for setting, character turning point, pacing, inflection, and resolution. To say my mind was swimming was an understatement. But as I worked through these problems, I began to understand, and it gave me a rush. I was figuring something out—at least until the next time I learn something new.

Here are some general books that inspire me to be a continuous learner:

The Power of Mindset, Hayk Tadevosyan. My current read. He stresses the Four Fs (Family, Fitness, Finance, Friends) to help achieve a balanced, successful life.

Grit, Angela Duckworth. This is the standard to understand the power of perseverance.

Think Again, Adam Grant. Fostering curiosity leads to new ideas, thoughts, and paths toward success.

Outliers, Malcolm Gladwell. The relentless pursuit of what piques your curiosity can lead to great things.

Are you a lifelong learner? If so, what stirs that curiosity?

Side of Mustard

My boss at the regular job retired this week. For ten years, she was my leader and an inspiration. She introduced me to Seven Habits for Highly Effective People, which inspired me to continuously “Sharpen The Saw.” Personal and professional Development, including these books mentioned above, are part of my identity now, and I think she has something to do with that renewed focus.

My forte isn’t poetry, so I’ll let this Anonymous poem say it better than me:

The Power of “I”

I WILL DO MORE

I am only one, but I am one.

I cannot do everything, but I can do something.

And what I can do, I ought to do.

And what I ought to do, by the grace of God, I will do.

I will do more than belong...I will participate.

I will do more than care...I will help.

I will do more than believe...I will practice.

I will do more than be fair...I will be kind.

I will do more than dream...I will work.

I will do more than teach...I will inspire.

I will do more than earn...I will enrich.

I will do more than give...I will serve.

I will do more than live...I will grow.

I will do more than talk...I will act.

I will be more than good...I will be good for something.



- Anonymous

And… I imagine, in my screenplay at least, today, she’s got a cup of coffee in comfortable pajamas and House of Pain blasting in the kitchen.