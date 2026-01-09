As expected, the gym got a bit more crowded this week. For someone who has had my gym membership for thirty years (and grandfathered in at $20 a month, whoop!), I look forward to seeing the new people. They’re motivated. They’re taking charge. But, there’s a reason to say that all will go back to normal by Valentine’s Day.

The New Year is a perfect time to begin a change. The flip of the calendar is a natural inflection point in which to think grand and create a vision of ourselves that we hope to see at the same time next year. But most of the time, that change never comes. The treadmill becomes a clothesline. The book becomes a word doc with some notes. Those healthy snacks are moved aside for Doritos.

Part of our problem is how we make resolutions that are destined to fail. There are several reasons for this, and we all know them, yet we set ourselves up anyway.

They focus on vague platitudes (I want to get in shape)

They rely on motivation (I’m going to look great)

They fail to account for life (I’ve got to shuttle kids. Who has time?)

They don’t account for pain (4-6 hours a week - including trasportation, getting ready, working out, etc. is a commitment)

There is no plan

Change is painful. We want to improve ourselves. But improvement doesn’t come without change. And the early stages of change suck. If we are only relying on enthusiasm to battle the discomfort, we will fail. We must create a habit, accountability, or other discipline to overcome the pain.

I like to say that “Resolutions are made to be broken. Goals are meant to be achieve.” Why? A goal has some structure to it. There is even an acronym for SMART Goals

Specific - I will write a book

Measurable - It will be 80,000 words

Reasonable - I can write an average of 1500 words a week

Timeframe - Given these factors, I can complete a first draft in a year.

Now, there is a plan. It’s still pretty vague. What’s the book about? Does it take research. Am I expected to write on vacation? Or when work gets in the way? What if I just don’t feel like writing? I’m talking specifically about “write the book” goal, but these apply to many goals. We get focused on what we can achieve, we forget about the pain of sacrifice that comes with the goal we’ve set out to achieve.

Choices have to be made. Will it take longer? Will I have to commit to more words a week? If so, does that mean no “Real Housewives?” or does that mean getting up at 5 a.m. every day, including weekends to finally get there.

Bottom line: Achieving the goal takes discipline. Another one of my favorite idioms:

“How do you eat an elephant - One bite at a time.”

The bites keep coming one after another and another. We don’t write a book in one decree. It’s done one word at a time, 80,000 times. Getting in shape isn’t one workout. It’s excercising multiple times a week every week, and may also include eating healthier. We can’t pick up the guitar and play like Eddie Van Halen. And guess what? Eddie Van Halen didn’t sound like EVH the first time he picked up the guitar either. It takes the discipline to focus on the goal and working toward it.

Each year, I adopt a word or phrase that will help me move forward in my goals. This year, the phrase is:

Steady Progress

I’ve got lots of plans. I’m determined to keep growing this writing business and it’s not going to take hacks, and it’s not going to take me dancing around selling books. Steady Progress will mean setting the systems up in place to introduce myself to people, inviting them to engage, and delivering on the promise. And I’m committed.

What to Expect in 2026

The Piano Man

I’m very excited for this two-year project. Think about an anthology of stories all centered around one fictional book. The Piano Man tells the story of a down-on-his-luck musician who finds local success on San Francisco’s children’s entertainment circuit.

The Piano Man Chronicles will feature three-part short stories, releasing every two weeks with PM appearing, mainly in the background. I’m also asking other authors to submit their own short stories around the “novel.”

Space Between (Coming Sept. 2026)

All of the stories. All of the Serials. All of the Flash Fiction. All of the fiction in my Substack will be published in another anthology called Space Between. As you know, these are the stories that take place between my novels Friends In Low Places and Lose Yourself. It’s your chance to learn and catch up with characters from these books. Taking these stories from Substack’s web pages to the printed page will be a welcome addition to the OT Press library.

Further development of Landslide

2026 will be the year when Landslide truly begins to make the transition from draft manuscript to full novel. Some readers will provide additional feedback this Spring with a full developmental edit this Summer. The goal is that by this time next year, it will be going through final edits and formatting for a Fall 2027 release. Stay tuned for more updates.

Salted Wetzel format changes

By publishing two stories a month instead of one, I have to change up my cadence. The CHOW, my interview series of indie authors, will continue, but I will be combining Fridge Philosophies and the Pretzel Bites as my Extra Mustard.

