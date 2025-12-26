Photo by rupixen on Unsplash

So, you got some gift cards. Face it, you were either getting that or something you weren’t going to like. Gifts are like that. We disdain the impersonality of gift cards, but when faced with a piece of clothing you’ll never wear or a trinket that will sit on your desk as a bona fide dust collector, we’ll take that piece of plastic cash. Why? Because we can control our fate. We can purchase the thing that, on its own, is self-indulgent, but with a gift card, it’s whimsical.

So, with that in mind, let your whimsy be your guide and pick up some daring fiction from indie writers. Since I began this Substack, I’ve used it to interview several independent authors about their process, their why, and their books. They have great stories about their journey, and they’ve shared them with the world.

Most are available on the Bezos company (where you can spend gift cards), but if they’re available at Bookshop.org, I’d encourage you to check it out. Part of the profits go to independent bookstores.

Like the classic Swedish pop group ABBA sang, “Take a Chance on Me.”

Her CHOW Interview: Writing Herself Free: Erica L. Drayton on Identity, Imagination, and 100 Words at a Time

The First 100

“Each story delivers, sometimes with a punch, sometimes with a light touch. These richly varied 100-word stories combine subtle humor, deft wordplay, and just a hint of mystery on each page. The beautiful book design adds depth to the reading experience. Five stars and highly recommended.“

John Sheirer, author of For Now: One Hundred 100-Word Stories.

His CHOW Interview: From Concussions to Characters: Alex Muka’s Long Game

“The most drunken love story I’ve ever read: never has a novel of drinking, drugs and debauchery failed the Bechdel test with so much heart and good humor!”

Peter Shull, author of the novel Why Teach?

Minna MK Weaving

Her CHOW Interview: M.K. Weaving Dreams in Sci-Fi and Wakes Up Writing It

This book is like that TV-series you binge. It’s a combo of all the sci-fi movies you’ve seen, mixed with romance and futuristic technology we barely understand, and characters you end up rooting for!

His CHOW Interview: From Punk Rock to Madrid: Michael Mohr on Finding Voice, Living Abroad, and Writing Without Apology

“Tense and well plotted, THE CREW goes beyond its own story to teach us about ourselves. We feel for the characters because we can relate to them. This is not merely a punk book. It’s much, much more.”

—Allison Landa, author ofBearded Lad

Her CHOW Interview: Ghosts, Gardens, and Ferris Island: S.E. Reid’s Uncanny Fiction Finds Its Home

This collection of eight speculative short stories contains tales of mystery, magic, and the macabre woven with vivid landscapes, challenging questions, and glimmers of unlikely hope.

His CHOW Interview: The Mystery of Clancy Steadwell: Writing, Anonymity, and the Anti-Brand Approach

The Big T (Available via Substack subscription)

the big T is an accomplishment in a genre that I would’ve told you was played out. Steadwell’s deft hand at storytelling and narrative voice elevates this is to the upper echelons of the coming-of-age novels. - Vinny Reads

His CHOW Interview: “The Hustle Is the Prestige” — Andrew Robert Colom on Art, Anger, and the Business of Truth

Her CHOW Interview: Sandolore’s Inversion: From Wax and Wire to Word and Wonder

Catherine Arguelles

Her CHOW Interview: The CHOW: Exploring Middle Grade Fiction with Catherine Arguelles

First to Find is a fast-paced mystery full of twists and turns that will keep you guessing until the very end!

Lisa Schmid, author of Hart & Souls and Ollie Oxley and the Ghost

J.C. Wesselen

His CHOW Interview: From script to page: Journey to a “Semoir”

"Guardian Son is a fast-paced thriller that has a heavy emphasis on the paranormal with a splash of horror... This book is definitely worth a read for those who enjoy the creepy and unexplained."

Reedsy

You can always support your favorite Salted Wetzel