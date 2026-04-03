Life provides its own bit of entertainment, and I try to capture the conflict and joy that arise from what we experience every day. My stories offer a brief respite from this crazy life, and I hope you enjoy them. There’s something new every Friday.

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Piano Man is a two-year anthology project. Every two weeks, you’ll see a story surrounding the fictional novel PIANO MAN (You can read about PIANO MAN below the story). Some stories are small three-part serials. Others will be from guest authors.

A professional young woman with curly brown hair and glasses stands panicked in a newsroom

Part 3 (Read Parts 1&2)

Around her, the sounds were muted and slow. Above her, the fluorescent lights pounded an unrelenting pulse of stimuli that threatened her sanity. Veronica’s brain fog, the result of hours of no sleep and counting, was threatening to overtake her as she moved about the station floor and studio. The hours leading up to Good Morning Bay Area were frenetic, with sound engineers running cables, camera operators checking their equipment, and on-air talent and producers making final preparations for live TV. Between the endless coffee and the adrenaline of working on live TV, she was a living, breathing double espresso shot with extra anxiety foam. The tingly sensation spread from her fingers to her eyes and even to her hair follicles.

As she knocked on the dressing room door of host Tammy Wasterston, she chastised herself. She had no one to blame but herself. She had a week to read Piano Man, Thomas Eberle’s latest novel, to prepare Tammy for a live interview with Eberle. But instead of plowing through it every night, she had wasted her week dwelling on her recent breakup and only broke the spine the night before. She had sent over the questions and the copy minutes before she left for the shift.

Veronica knew she would get through today, though it would be painful. Just four years ago, she had spent many nights pouring black coffee down her throat to cram for finals. She was old school like that. No energy drinks for her. But her stomach was already gurgling, and the professional life was a little different than rolling into the classroom in pajamas and a hoodie.

“So, you got those questions to me pretty late,” Tammy said, applying the last bit of camera-ready foundation. Unlike the newsroom bullpen, where the mismatched desks were a patchwork quilt of metal under poor lighting and budget cuts, Tammy’s dressing room was all warm glow and lavender. “Everything ok?”

“Yeah, of course. Well, I would have gotten it to you earlier, but I had to help my neighbor with a pet issue,” Veronica hadn’t lied. Livy, her elderly neighbor, had needed a ride to the veterinary hospital to care for her Shih Tzu, Oscar. Veronica left out the part about her feverishly reading the book while in the waiting room with Livy.

“Everything fine with the dog?”

Veronica nodded, noting not to have pets. They were too much of an investment, both financially and emotionally. She changed the subject to Eberle and Piano Man.

“So, you’re good with the lead-in and the questions?” Veronica asked.

“Of course, I really liked the questions about his influences and his purpose for writing. I think everyone needs a why, and I’m interested in hearing his.”

“I thought so too,” Veronica said. “I also think you need to use that transition from Voyage to Victoria to Piano Man. They are quite different, and we need to mine through why he didn’t just write something similar with greater heft.”

Veronica was busy applying some more eyeliner. “And the questions and lead-in are all in the teleprompter?”

“Yes.”

“Good, because can I tell you something?”

“Of course,” Veronica felt a pit in her stomach.

“I didn’t read the book,” Tammy admitted. Veronica wanted to pick up the eyeliner next to her hand and fling it at Tammy. Alas, she was too tired to make the effort.

“What? You said yesterday you loved it. And you even glowed about certain chapters,” Veronica sounded disdainful. She had stayed up all night so as not to look unprepared to the talent. Now she understood Tammy would be flying without wings.

“I know,” Tammy said with a repentant look. “I didn’t want to sound stupid. I started it, got through the first 100 pages. I planned to read it last night, but I got distracted.”

Veronica knew the feeling. Between her neighbor’s dog, her ex-boyfriend calling for a late-night booty call, she was thankful to get through a skim of the book. Still, she felt uneasy that the interview questions were based on a cursory review of the novel.

But Veronica knew that Tammy was referring to the celebrity scandal that had broken last night while Veronica was dealing with Livy and Oscar. Actress Carrie Sorenson, a Bay Area resident in Sausalito, had been pulled over for drunk driving on the Golden Gate Bridge. The leaked police dashboard camera had shown Sorenson, clearly intoxicated, offering sexual favors in return for getting let off with a warning. Although admittedly salacious, it was ratings gold and would lead the morning news broadcast, even though it had already topped the late local news.

Veronica went over the rest of the rundown for the show, then returned to her desk to complete her other assignments, including a pre-produced travel segment to Pacifica and a retirement-planning segment that had been done so many times it had written itself.

Five minutes to air, and her eyelids felt like they had ten-pound weights tied to them. Veronica poured herself another cup, leaned against the chipped and sticky breakroom countertop, slapped her face lightly, and tried to shake the cobwebs out of her head.

“Did you hear?” Bill, one of the sound engineers, asked as he fixed his own cup. He didn’t wait for an answer. “Teleprompters are fried. They’re working on it but aren’t sure of the timeframe for getting them back online. Oh, and remember the studio printer is also offline.”

Veronica tossed her head back against the cabinet and moaned. Of course. We live in the 2020s, and the station was stuck in the last century. She couldn’t understand why today’s technology couldn’t be used to rig a monitor to sit below the camera and display the text. Still, there was something about the program and the outdated system. Tammy would have to rely solely on the printout for her interview, brought to you from fifty yards away in the newsroom.

Veronica ran her hands through her curly brown hair. Only seven hours to go, and she could crash out on her sofa and sleep through the weekend without a thought to her boyfriend, a sick chihuahua, or Piano Man.

“Hey, Veronica, I think your author is here,” Dawn, another producer on the morning show, said. “He’s in the green room.”

Veronica sighed and dragged herself to the green room, a designated area for guests to sit and relax before the scheduled time. It was designed to be comfortable. Along with the cozy couch, though she’d never sit in it based on the stories she’d heard, a large bank of monitors and soft, warm lamps, there was a complement of snacks, including donuts, almonds, and cereal bars. Its primary purpose was to corral guests into a single area, keeping them easily accessible.

Thomas Eberle was standing in front of the monitor, taking in the atmosphere. He was dressed more like a professor and remained surprised that the raunchy and manic Piano Man came out of the same brain as the Fog of Victoria.

“Hello, Mr. Eberle?” Veronica said. Eberle turned and smiled. While not his first live interview, he beamed that his writing had garnered any attention at all.

“Yes, Veronica?” Eberle stuck out his hand. “Just call me Tom. Excited to be here.”

“You wrote quite a book. A lot different than Victoria.”

“I was in a different place.”

“Well, this was very Hunter Thompson-ish. I read it in one night.” Veronica didn’t mention that it was last night, and much of it was scanned.

“That’s what I was going for - Fear and Loathing meets children’s entertainment.”

Veronica laughed and gave him the rundown of the show and how she’d retrieve him moments before his segment. She explained the teleprompter snafu and how Tammy would be relying on notes.

“Sounds like a plan,” Eberle said. An easy guest, Veronica thought. That’s exactly what I need.

Leaving Eberle, Veronica stopped by the control room to watch the opening titles and to hear Tammy and co-host Dirk Dunne go through the rundown for viewers. While the studio floor had the kinetic energy of an engine, the control room was a cerebral vault of intensity.

“Camera 1, come in tighter on Tammy,” the director, Chelsea Blonsky, said. “I need a two-shot on Camera 2.”

“Thirty seconds,” Producer Brent Sunderland said.

“Cue intro,” Chelsea ordered. And with that, another Good Morning Bay Area was on the air. As expected, the lead story was the Sorenson arrest and tape. The first half hour would be a recap of the previous night’s news. The interview with Eberle was midway through the second half hour.

Tammy and Dirk did their best by reading the printed copy. They were pros after all, and it was likely not the first time they had to read from the stack of papers. Leaning against the wall of the control room, Veronica leaned her head against the wall. It felt so good. She just needed a few minutes to close her eyes. That was it.

“Veronica, where’s Eberle?” executive producer Dee Edwards said. “He was supposed to get mic’d up, and he’s not in the green room. He’s on in 15 minutes.”

Where did the last 10 minutes go? Veronica shook herself awake, panic and adrenaline surging through her. She went to the green room. No Eberle. She should have been here to lead him to the studio, but something was lost in those ten minutes.

She texted him and called into the restroom. No Eberle. She walked to her desk and saw no tiny man in a black suit. She walked to the studio, and there he was. With his suit and short stature, he was barely visible. With her heart beating so fast that it could rival an Olympic Sprinter, she ushered him over to the audio engineers to get mic’d up.

“I always like to watch the show in the studio. It’s so fascinating,” Eberle said. “Maybe I’ll write a novel about it.”

Veronica hoped not, especially about today. She was not at her best. Get through the next half hour, and the rest of the day will be easier than it was to fall asleep.

“We’re back in two minutes,” said the floor director.

At each commercial break, Trevor, the intern, brought a new set of scripts printed from the newsroom for the talent to thumb through. Without a teleprompter, this became more crucial.

On the next commercial break, Veronica brought Eberle over to the couch to meet Tammy and to have a casual conversation about his book. Eberle was gracious, offering a formal handshake and a smile. Veronica would watch from just off camera. She felt like she was floating, tired but loaded on enough caffeine to fuel a police squad. As she went to step off the stage, she missed a step and tripped over Trevor, who was carrying Tammy’s script for the interview. In slow motion, the papers flew up like freed pigeons, scattering across the studio floor in a flurry of printed chaos. Everyone gasped. The unflappable Tammy looked like she had seen a ghost.

“Sixty seconds,” the floor director said.

Veronica and Trevor tried to make sense of the papers, but they were in disarray.

“What happens now?” she asked.

“We can wing the interview,” Eberle said innocently. “Just ask me about the book.”

Tammy looked at Veronica. Winging it was not her answer.

“Reprint?” Trevor asked. Veronica shook her head. There was no way to print the questions in the newsroom and bring it back in time.

“Feed me the questions through the IFB,” Tammy said. Veronica had the same idea and rushed to the control room, pulling up the copy she’d emailed her. She didn’t have time to log in to the system, locate the file, and start the interview.

“Are we really going to do this?” Edwards said. “You’re going to feed it through her earpiece?”

“Thirty seconds,” the floor director said.

Veronica nodded. This was her opportunity to show she was unflappable. Maybe it would lead to a promotion. Or, she’d need to find a new job. She yanked on the headset that fed into Tammy’s earpiece, its cord snaking across the sound board.

“OK, Tammy, I’ve got you,” Veronica said. “On the intro, this is Thomas Eberle, the novel is Piano Man, and it’s a follow-up to the best-seller Voyage to Victoria. He is a local boy, grew up in the Sunset District, and lives there now.”

Tammy nodded and took a few deep breaths. Eberle looked stunned as if he might faint.

“Ten seconds.”

“Calm Eberle down,” Veronica said. “He looks like a ghost.”

“Thomas, it’s going to be all right,” Tammy said, tapping his knee in assurance. “This happens all the time.”

He breathed. That was a good sign.

“In five, four, three…”

“Everyone is anticipating the latest novel from our local author, Thomas Eberle,” Tammy said with a smile on her face. She was flawless in her introduction. These were moments when on-air talent amazed Veronica. They had the gift of extemporaneous speech and could make practically everything, including notes given in the headset, seem like a planned monologue.

Using her phone, Veronica fed Tammy questions one by one, and Tammy made them seem authentic, genuine, and unrehearsed. For his part, Eberle rolled with it, engaging, answering each question with a story from the book or by detailing his writing process. The screen on her phone went blurry, or the lack of sleep was getting to her. She shook her head, blinked her eyes, and relayed the next question.

“Is Carter a real person?” Tammy asked. “I know you went to several children’s birthday parties for research.”

“Cole is based on several people I met during my research,” Eberle corrected her. “There are a lot of artists out there just trying to find their dreams. And that’s part of the beauty of their story. They entertain and are willing to do anything to fill that passion.”

Tammy wrapped up the interview after eight minutes, and the station went to commercial break. Veronica felt her energy leave her. She could hardly stand, let alone go to the studio to retrieve Eberle and thank him for stopping by.

“Good job,” Edwards said. “Quick thinking.”

Veronica blew out her cheeks, smiled, and dragged herself out of the chair in the control room and to the studio where Eberle was standing. Tammy was back at the anchor desk but found a moment to look over at Veronica, smile, and give a thumbs-up.

“Well, that was exciting,” Eberle said.

“Yes, that was a little unusual,” Veronica said. “But glad you had a great time.”

“I did, except for one thing,” Eberle said.

Veronica’s smile quickly failed. Eberle was looking at her, a flash of anger in his eyes.

“The main character is Cole, not Carter,” Eberle smiled and put his hand on her shoulder. “Get some rest. You look like you need the sleep.”

About The Piano Man Chronicles

Piano Man, written by the fictional author Thomas Eberle, is a creative spark that connects a wide variety of stories, like a quiet ripple. I am writing three‑part arcs that introduce new people, new places, and new turning points, but the shared thread is how this one book nudges something in each of them.

Some characters read it.

Some argue with it.

Some only know it because someone they love won’t stop talking about it.

But for all of them, The Piano Man becomes a spark — a moment of reflection, change, or connection.

Guest authors, such as Sandolore Sykes, are contributing their own takes on the story, creating a wide world of literary interconnection. This project is meant to feel like wandering through a neighborhood at dusk, catching glimpses of lives in motion. You’re not following one plot; you’re following the echo of a story inside a story, watching how art lands differently in every life it touches.

The Birthday Party Underground

When washed-up rocker Cole takes a pity gig at his nephew’s birthday party, he expects juice boxes, tantrums, and the slow death of his dignity. What he doesn’t expect is applause, cash, and a new career path—one paved with glitter, chaos, and the occasional piñata-related injury.

Welcome to the children’s party circuit, where the princesses aren’t Disney-approved, the clowns have criminal records, and the magicians might be dabbling in more than sleight of hand. As Cole dives deeper into this surreal subculture, he finds himself entangled in illicit rendezvous with moms (divorced, married, and morally flexible), navigating the drug-laced underbelly of suburban affluence, and dodging emotional landmines disguised as balloon animals.

But beneath the costumes and confetti lies a question Sam can’t escape: Is this his second act or just another detour on the road to self-destruction?

Eberle’s Piano Man is a tragicomic romp through the absurdity of reinvention, where the music never stops, but the consequences keep piling up. Sharp, irreverent, and unexpectedly tender, it’s a backstage pass to the party you never knew you wanted to crash.

“A rock ballad wrapped in confetti and regret. Eberle’s prose is as sharp as a broken guitar string.”

— Javier Stone, author of The Last Encore

“Thomas Eberle has written the most unwholesome children’s party novel imaginable—and I mean that as high praise.”

— Mira Caldwell, author of Suburban Gothic

“A hilarious, heartbreaking descent into the party circuit’s glittery underworld. Think Almost Famous meets Bad Moms with a dash of Hunter S. Thompson.”

— The Sacramento Tribune

If you’re sliding into Space Between…

Welcome! I’m Vince Wetzel, author of FRIENDS IN LOW PLACES (2021), the award-winning LOSE YOURSELF (2024), and a third novel currently in that precarious editing phase of unreadable and mildly entertaining. This newsletter is my literary sandbox, emotional junk drawer, and occasional cry for help disguised as content. It features short fiction, interviews with authors who are far more interesting than I am, and other author notes that didn’t make it into my books because they were either too weird or too honest.

I’m a husband, father, and California dweller who enjoys falling asleep to televised sports that move slower than my writing process. I read compulsively, enjoy touring the brewery scene with my buddies, and occasionally pretend I understand world events.

If you’re looking for polished wisdom or life hacks, you’re in the wrong inbox. But if you enjoy fiction with bite, musings with heart, and the kind of humor that masks deep existential dread—pull up a chair. I promise not to overshare. (That’s a lie.)

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