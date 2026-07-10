Life provides its own entertainment, and I try to capture the conflict and joy that arise from our everyday experiences. My stories offer a brief respite from this crazy life, and I hope you enjoy them. There’s something new every Friday.

Pull up a spot. Subscribers receive special access to exclusive content, including new stories, a guide to the “Space Between” the novels, soundtracks, and more... ​

Today on The CHOW (Creative Hero On Writing) Interview, we are sitting down with Julie Snider , who has lived several fascinating lives and woven each one into her creative journey. From her early roots in Columbus, Ohio, she discovered the thrill of the written word back in the seventh grade as a school newspaper editor. With a bachelor’s degree in music and a master’s in natural resources, Julie spent decades in public school classrooms, writing thousands of lesson plans and inspiring the next generation. Now officially retired from teaching, she has returned to her first love: writing from the heart. She is proof that it is never too late to write your next chapter. Welcome Julie!

[JS] Thank you, Vince! It’s an honor to be interviewed.

[VW] So, first off, you went to THE Ohio State University to study music. Of course, the Buckeyes’ marching band is famous. I know you played in the orchestra, but did you ever dot the I?

[JS] Haha—nope, never dotted the I. That was the job of either the drum major or a sousaphone. I sure enjoyed listening to them play, though.

[VW ] Like you, I discovered a passion for writing when I saw my byline in the school paper for the first time. For some, it might be frightening to put their words out for the public to see. But what sparked your passion? And how did you cultivate it while you were studying and teaching?

[JS] My passion for the written word began practically at birth, since Mom and Dad were avid readers. I was an early reader myself and was one of those geeky kids who devised her own list of words to learn at the beginning of every week during summer vacation. I think my passion for writing was ignited when an elementary school teacher assigned haiku poems, which I found delightful. My all-time masterpiece: By blowing bubbles, turtles create tiny waves unseen by humans.

As I grew up and studied music, played in orchestras, worked for nonprofits, etc. I continued writing snippets of stories whenever I had the time. I remember making little songs about parts of the cell—original lyrics set to popular tunes—to help middle schoolers remember the functions of each. The “Mighty Mitochondria” was quite a hit!

[VW] You have a diverse background in music, science, and teaching. Was it a story, or the act of storytelling, that brought you to writing after retirement?

[JS] It was like an itch that I finally could scratch. I’d thought about themes that mattered to me, then knew I had to weave them together into a novel. I’ve always loved challenges, and this one fascinated me.

[VW] Did writing require a change in mindset compared to the work you did during your career, or did you take a similar approach?

[JS] The commonality was taking a problem and breaking it down into smaller pieces, moving from idea to story arc to individual scenes and down to the sentence level. What was new was learning exactly how to do that, which required a lot of reading, asking questions of established authors, and a ton of humility.

[VW] Your debut novel, Chapel Bay Secrets, came out earlier this year. Congratulations. Tell us about the story and why this story?

[JS] The story centers on Brend Kato, a Japanese American librarian. She lives in the idyllic town of Chapel Bay on the Central California coast. Her mother, Toshi, who spent time in a Japanese Internment Camp, never told Brenda who her father was. Now, ten years after her mother’s death, Brenda knows it’s time to find him. While pondering this problem, she receives an anonymous email threatening a book ban. As both a Japanese American and a lesbian, she feels doubly targeted. As she tries to come to terms with her search for family and the possible book ban, she encounters two unlikely people in the community: a wealthy widow who feels snubbed by the local writing community and a retired psychologist who feels terrible guilt for a long-ago affair with a client. The three learn they must work together to find the answers each seeks.

There’s history, mystery, and a touch of romance in the book!

[VW] Often, debut novels are deeply personal. Was this the case with Chapel Bay Secrets?

[JS] Yes.

Over twenty years ago, I happened upon Tule Lake Internment Camp in the far northern part of California. I was shocked and horrified that I’d never known about this awful part of the American story. I decided that if I ever wrote a book, I’d include something from this tarnished tale in it. Also, I believe in weaving social justice into my writing whenever possible. As a married lesbian, I felt I needed to include something about the LGBTQ+ community and our struggles in the book. But believe me, there’s lots of humor and many twists in Chapel Bay Secrets!

[VW] This interview resides in my weekly Substack, “Space Between,” where I share stories that happen between novels, and my story between the release of books. What is your Space Between like? After Chapel Bay Secrets, how do you focus your writing time?

[JS] I divide my writing time between working on my own Substack, Impermanent Joy, crafting my next novel, and writing shorter pieces. I want to write more flash fiction in the future, too.

[VW] You’re very active in the California Writers Club - Sacramento Branch as a member of the board of directors. What brought you to the club, and what benefits do you find in a local writing community?

[JS] California Writers Club has been a wonderful source of education, camaraderie, and opportunity. I joined three years ago in order to meet other local writers and see what life was like for those who’d published one or more books.

Despite my lack of publication credits, they greeted me with warmth and acceptance, and I even found a small online magazine that accepted my pieces because of the friends I met at CWC. Over time, it’s been wonderful to give back to that community by presenting talks on topics that help others in their writing journey. Once a teacher, always a teacher, I guess!

[VW] We were at the same Sacramento Book Festival, selling our novels across the aisle from each other. How did you like it? What’s the best part of participating in a community event like that?

[JS] That book festival was an incredible event! What were there…seven thousand readers browsing the tables that day? For me, the joy came in meeting people face-to-face who value reading. I sold a good number of books, met other authors, and it was a beautiful day in so many ways.

[VW] For the club, you recently shared your experience about utilizing Substack to promote writing. What do you like about it?

[JS] I love the ability to write about the things I care most about on Substack. I write about the natural world, book-related topics, travel, and a smattering of other topics. I can include poems, snippets of short stories, and even book reviews. And the best part is that people can respond to the posts within Substack. My other newsletter, the one I send via Mailerlite, doesn’t afford that opportunity.

[VW] What’s the next story you are working on?

[JS] I’m working on a second book set in Chapel Bay, this one more of an actual mystery. I’m keeping the details quiet until the draft has gone through more revision!

[VW] Thank you again for coming on The CHOW. Good luck, and we’ll see you at a Writer’s club meeting soon.

[JS] I look forward to seeing you soon, Vince!

If you’re stepping into the “Space Between” for the first time…

Welcome! You’ve arrived at a place where stories do more than just fill pages—they bridge the gap between the big moments of our lives.

Three years ago, I started this journey, wondering if I’d ever have enough to say. Today, I have the joy of knowing that every Friday at 5 a.m. PT, I’m sharing a story with you while you enjoy your morning coffee. This isn’t about chasing algorithms; it’s about doubling down on the “Why” behind my imprint, OT Press: telling human stories about the small choices that lead to real growth.

What to Expect

This is a living world where the characters you first met in Friends In Low Places and Lose Yourself continue to evolve. Here, you’ll find the threads that connect my novels, the current The Piano Man Chronicles, and my upcoming novel, Landslide. You can also read them in print with Space Between: The anthology of stories bridging novels. You get a front-row seat to The CHOW, my interviews with fellow authors about the spaces between their own milestones.

Why Subscribe?

I invite you to join our community and go deeper into the narrative. Subscribers receive special access to exclusive content, including:

Free ePUB of Space Between: The anthology of stories bridging novels

New Stories: Bi-Weekly fiction bridging the gap between my novels.

The “Space Between” Guide: An insider’s roadmap to my interconnected universe.

Soundtracks & More: Curated playlists and behind-the-scenes updates.

If you become a paid subscriber, you get those benefits plus a signed copy of either Friends In Low Places or Lose Yourself, plus a copy of the newly released anthology Space Between.

Thank you for joining me. I look forward to meeting you every Friday in the space between.