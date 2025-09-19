Michael Mohr is an American writer who has published short stories, essays, and novels. Michael grew up in Ojai, CA, and studied writing at San Francisco State University. He’s been a developmental editor and lived across the country and is now residing in Spain.

If you read his Substack, Sincere American Writing, his point of view is authentic and unafraid. His published books writings include The Crew, a punk rock literary YA novel, American Freaks, a gritty short story collection, Two Years in New York: Before, During and After COVID (fictional memoir), Disgust and Desire (A tragic COVID love story), Controversial: The Substack Essays, The Grim Room, a prison-suspense novel, and more. His latest release, American Freaks is an autobiographical short story collection.

Michael, welcome!

[Michael Mohr] Thanks for havin’ me, Vince. I appreciate it. It’s always fun discussing The Work. Especially on Substack, which is revolutionizing publishing for writers like us.

[VW] It’s always fun to talk to a fellow Californian. I’ve spent a lot of time in Ventura County myself. How would you describe it, and how has it informed your life aItnd your writing?

[MM] Well, Ventura was where I lived until I was eight, when we moved, in 1991, to Ojai, 12 miles inland of the coast in the mountains. Ventura had a strong surf-culture and, broadly speaking, a more blue-collar vibe. Ventura is where I discovered punk rock in my teens at places like “The Majestic Ventura Theatre.” It was a big-truck- driving “Bro Culture,” which I both fit into and didn’t fit into at all. My friends and I were serious, sponsored surfers, skateboarders, BMX-ers. But underneath all that I was this deep, sensitive kid who wanted to write. My mom is an author as well and had this big classic library when I was growing up. I had friends and surfed but also loved to read and be alone. I was an intense kid. Ojai was more “spiritual” (home of Krishnamurti) and quiet, safe and was where I learned to backpack in the mountains with my dad. But I went to a private Catholic high school there which was ironically where I met two punk rock kids who pulled me into the sticky madness of booze, girls, punk rock, trouble and anarchy. I think the biggest way it affected my writing was by my rejection of it, fleeing in my early twenties first to San Diego and then San Francisco; I ended up living in the Bay Area for a decade before moving to the Mecca of book publishing, Manhattan.

[VW] You’ve lived across the country, including San Francisco and New York. Now, I see you’re in Spain and touring through Europe. What brought you across the Atlantic? Are you living the Hemingway life?

[MM] Yeah, my story of moving around is exhausting. I lost count of how many cities and places I lived over the years, but it’s a lot, from Ojai to Ventura to Santa Cruz to San Diego to Philly to San Francisco (in 2008 alone I moved five times just in SF) to Oakland to Portland, Oregon to El Cerrito to New York City to Santa Barbara to Lompoc to Portland again and beyond.

Now Madrid. My wife Britney and I wanted to live abroad. We’d both spent some time in Spain. In 2016 I walked 450 miles across northern Spain doing El Camino de Santiago, one of the most profound experiences of my life (and I did it last second on a whim). Britney and I wanted to try the expat life.

I’d always wanted to live in New York City—the Mecca of book publishing and writing where all my heroes had lived, aka Norman Mailer, John Cheever, Don DeLillo, Joan Didion, etc—and I did that during COVID, which I got a book out of. (A memoir about living in East Harlem during the pandemic.)

Next was living abroad. Britney wanted the same thing. We looked at many different countries. The main criteria were: Low-cost, low-crime, safe, easy access to travel around the rest of Europe, some English spoken, etc. Madrid made sense.

The visa process was exhausting, partly because, being 15 years sober, I had a police record, all dumb alcohol-related stuff from age 20 and under, from back in 2003 and prior. But it added complexity and hurdles to the process. We got through it and moved to Madrid in early April, 2025, so we’ve been here about five months now. We love it. I wouldn’t exactly say we’re living Hemingway’s A Moveable Feast, his memoir about his 1920s days in Paris as an unknown writer, but perhaps in some ways closer in spirit to James Joyce fleeing Ireland for Switzerland and Paris. It definitely feels good to pursue a goal (moving abroad) and then follow through. We love the culture here, and the food, architecture, music, etc. That said, due to new restrictive government regulations we are likely going to leave Spain by July, 2026. Probably we’ll move to Albania for a while, a new up-and-coming gem which is cheap, safe and gorgeous (and where Americans can live for a year without a visa!)

[VW] I imagine that immersing yourself in another culture and another way of life opens up your mind to new muses and avenues of creativity. How have you been handling these new experiences and incorporating them into current or future projects?

[MM] Yeah, for sure. Definitely. I have a whole separate tab on my Substack, Sincere American Writing, called “SPAIN” which solely explores my time here, from the people to the culture to the language to the bureaucracy and more. There’s plenty to write about here, including being an American living in Europe during the time of Trump. The people here are more relaxed. We eat dinner at 8:30pm. Go on walks around 9:30, 10pm (especially lately in the heat, circa mid-August). Stuff closes in the middle of the day for Siesta. People aren’t obsessed with work in the way Americans are.

[VW] You are a writer who also helps other writers with developmental editing. In terms of finding their voice, what do you see writers struggling with the most?

[MM] I haven’t been doing a lot of dev editing lately, but I do still take on projects sometimes. I started doing it in 2013 after interning for a literary agent in the Bay Area. I have learned a lot. I’ve worked with some big, even famous clients, like ex-Nazi-turned-anti-hate activist Christian Picciolini, whose two books I edited, White American Youth and Breaking Hate (which was an MSNBC TV series for a while).

Voice is a tough one. I can’t help a whole lot with voice. Voice is something organic, to a certain extent inherent, something a writer locates over time by reading a lot and writing even more. Voice is one of those elusive, slippery ideas which, in my view, only comes from the deepest core of a writer’s natural abilities and vision. Only time and life experience hone that craft element. Voice is about confidence, suffering survived, belief in one’s own personal authority, etc. With dev editing I work more with shaping and assisting with plot, character development, story ARC, dialogue, authenticity, etc. I can definitely comment on what’s not working re voice, but I can’t fix a weak voice. I can give general suggestions, but, in my opinion, from what I’ve seen, written and read: One must arrive at voice oneself.

[VW] Have you taken your own advice? I mean, has this helped you in your process?

[MM] Yes. Absolutely. I found my voice after years and years of writing, getting rejected by magazines and publishers, getting sober, writing down all the crazy experiences I had while an active alcoholic (I got sober in 2010) and learning to believe in my inchoate raw talent. I couldn’t have taken a “class” on Voice or read a book on Voice, which, to me is absurd. Again, Voice, in my opinion, isn’t something someone can teach you: It’s something spiritual found inside yourself. Though I did get a college degree in writing and I attended writing workshops and conferences, at the end of the day I only located that personal voice after years of work.

[VW] You were one of the first Substackers with Sincere American Writing in 2022. You began it as a way to process caregiving for your father. It was also a way to express your frustration at what you were seeing in the press and writing. How did writing on the platform serve a purpose, and has that purpose changed in the last three years?

[MM] Good question. Well, I believe Substack started in…2018? So I wouldn’t say I was “one of the first.” Early, I suppose; I think that’s true. In the beginning, three years ago, much of what I was writing about was the post-2020 insanity of both political extremes. Identity politics, etc. Over time, though, I realized how much I was limiting myself. I’d been writing in one form or another all my life. I’d written probably 13 novels by that point, in 2022, five or six of which were polished and edited and had been worked and reworked for many years, especially The Crew, my literary YA novel, which I’d worked on intermittently for 14 years, since 2008.

I’d received hundreds of rejections from lit agents and had submitted to probably 500 agents overall, mostly with that specific novel. Around 2016 after many revisions and working with a former Random House freelance editor I finally got about a dozen agents interested in the novel. One agent read the novel three times, seriously complimented the book, wrote me long praising emails and almost signed me…but then disappeared shortly after Trump gained power in 2017. So anyway, I began writing everything on my Substack, from essays to politics to book reviews to fiction to deeply personal essays, etc.

[VW] You’ve been outspoken about your frustrations regarding current publishing and breaking through the gatekeepers to a book deal. What is the problem and what would you offer as a solution?

[MM] Man, that’s a LONG essay. I’ve written a few, like this one here about women dominating publishing. I tried so, so incredibly hard to get an agent and get traditionally published, and, as I said, I got very, very close. But at the end of the day I never made it through. I do feel that at least some of that failure was due to politics, ideology and timing, a la being a white straight male during the first era of Trump at a time when most agents were feminist women and most editors at publishing houses were the same.

I realize some of the failure was also surely due to competition, bad luck, etc. But I just know too many other people, mainly men but some women too, who have similar stories to mine. And then you read some of the new books coming out by authors like Sally Rooney or Dolly Alderton or Brandon Taylor (The Late Americans) and many of these books are just terrible. I mean really, pathetically bad. And it makes you wonder: Why are all these women and non-white and non-straight men getting books published, most of which seem awful? Where is the serious literature of our era? Where are the men writing about other real, authentic, three-dimensional men? It just seems like this vacuum. Where are men and women who write honestly supposed to go with that? It’s nearly impossible. This is why I am so excited about Substack. I think it fills that hole.

[VW] We all spend so much time crafting these stories that we have to be clear on our “Why".” It’;s easy to get distracted by the shiny things. What is your why, and how do you keep it front and center in your writing?

[MM] I would say that I write for the same reasons literary authors have always written: To understand and unpack the complexity of the human condition. To search for the deepest, most authentic meaning in everything. To grasp life, suffering, joy and death. To define myself to myself. To understand myself more fully and deeply. To comprehend the meaning of being alive, here on this mysterious Earth. To communicate in the deepest, most honest way with other human beings. To show you who I am and try to grasp who you are in the inner sense. My writing has more or less always stemmed from that place. It’s who I am. My nature.

[VW] Your most recent novel, The Crew is a YA literary punk novel. What drew you to this story and to write it in this style?

[MM] It started out as thinly veiled memoir, really. It’s about my wild high school years at a Catholic, college-prep school in Ojai. I started the first draft in 2008 and it was finally published in January of 2024. I’m deeply proud of it. Over time, as I worked and revised and rewrote and edited the book, it became less and less emoir/autofiction and more and more a serious novel. There’s “me” all over it, but it’s more like “emotional truth” than 100% literal truth at this point. For 16 years I revised, edited, rewrote, deleted, adjusted, changed, altered, learned, grew, etc. Basically I learned to write while crafting this novel, and I wrote 15 other (rough drafts of) novels in the times I wasn’t directly working on it. The elements of the story were easy, given that they originally were gleaned from my own life. Punk rock. A punk rock “crew.” Secret love triangles. Alcohol. Parental rebellion.

Trying to find oneself. Wanting to flee a small town. Craving acceptance and independence. Pushing back against middle-class American convention. Intelligence and literature. Violence and love.

[VW] What do you want readers to come away with after they finish?

[MM] I don’t think I want readers to come away with anything specifically, honestly. I hope readers enjoy the intense ride. I hope they reflect on their own youth. I hope they gain a deeper understanding of themselves in the process, of the nature of needing to belong, of separating from parents, of following your own path, questioning things. I hope readers are thrilled and entertained. But the conclusions readers arrive at will be as various as each reader’s personality. And I don’t want to interfere with that by imposing my own literary point or goal on them.

[VW] Is YA a genre you want to continue to explore, or is it a one-off?

[MM] Possibly. When writing the early draft of The Crew in 2008-2010 I’d never even heard the term YA before. And it’s my only YA book. I was influenced by The Catcher in the Rye, Dead Poet’s Society, The Basketball Diaries, things like that.

These would be called “YA” today but back then were just literature. I think a lot of YA today is hyper-ideological, political, aims for “a specific voice” (as one agent told me) and is often quite ridiculous. But there are exceptions out there. I call mine YA only because it’s a teenage protagonist, a “coming-of-age” novel. But I don’t particularly love the contemporary term (or genre) YA. That said, many readers have asked me about a Crew 2. Maybe!

[VW] What are your current projects and when can we expect to see them available?

[MM] Good question. I recently published American Freaks, a gritty autofiction short story collection about my wild early twenties drinking days. That’s on Amazon now. I have 750 pages-worth of journals about my father’s two-year sickness from cancer and death in June of 2023, which I’d like to turn into a memoir at some point. I have a dozen first drafts of novels. But I don’t have anything right at the moment which I’m planning to put out there, book-wise. Just regular writing on Substack doing book reviews, politics, Spain, expat life, travel, writing about literature, book publishing, etc.

[VW] Thank you so much for joining me today. It’s been a pleasure to get to know you and I wish you all the best on Substack and with your books.

[MM] Thanks, Vince! Again, really appreciate it.

Side of Mustard

Update on Landslide

Landslide is my third novel. I began writing it in 2020 in the midst of a pandemic. It’s a redemption story of a cranky columnist who loses everything that he thought he craved, only to realize what means the most to him. The current draft is 100,000 words but I suspect I’ve written closer to 250,000 words in draft, only to cut, rewrite, and revise.

Last month, I sent it to a crew of fantastic beta readers. Some of the reactions are now starting to trickle in. In short, it needs more work even before I submit for a comprehensive developmental edit. I’m not disappointed with the early feedback. In fact, I’m excited. They confirmed my own thoughts and beliefs of the manuscript, and now I have confirmation of what works and what doesn’t and what is needed to make it work.

I think there is a fridge philosophy in here about receiving feedback, what you take from it, and how do you proceed forward. First, there is gratitude. For a writer, to have someone to take hours and read an un-finished product on pure faith, then provide you honest feedback is humbling. They are angels in this world. Secondly, it’s understanding what is working and not working in a manuscript.

This feedback is tremendously helpful. Whereas this story has been whirring in my head for five years, the comments from my beta readers are helping me to focus on forming this story into something worth the printing. I am excited to learn what the characters I’ve had in my head reveal themselves to my readers, and gaining perspective of how they live in others.

More to come…