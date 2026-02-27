Life provides its own bit of entertainment, and I try to capture the conflict and joy that arise from what we experience every day. My stories offer a brief respite from this crazy life, and I hope you enjoy them. There’s something new every Friday.

Writing Prompt: You find a bag in the street and take it home. What’s inside is totally unpredictable and has the ability to change your life. What is it?

Author Note: Brett Austen is a key figure in the novel Lose Yourself. This is a Space Between story.

By Vince Wetzel

“What do you mean, Brett Austen worked out here today?” Bailey asked. “The actual Brett Austen. Perennial All-Star. Future Hall of Famer, and my favorite player.”

“Dude, don’t get all fanboy on me,” Terry, Bailey’s manager at SacTown Fitness, said. “He’s just a regular guy, just like all the rest of us.”

Bailey disagreed. Ever since he was a kid and Brett Austen played for the Oakland A’s, he had collected everything he could. He went to games early to collect Brett Austen bobbleheads. He spent a week’s pay to buy Brett’s rookie card. He was there the day that Austen hit .400 for a season with a walk-off home run.

And Bailey had forgiven Brett for leaving the A’s to take a big contract with the Royals. Last night, he was in San Francisco for a charity gala. But he didn’t know he had worked out at his gym in San Carlos. And he had missed it?

“I just wish that I had been here, that’s all,” Bailey said. “He’s had a big impact on your life.”

“Ok, Bailey. Now I need you to help with guest check-in,” Terry said, and left for his office.

For the first hour of his shift, Bailey could only think about Brett Austen and how the memories he’d had of him for most of his eighteen years. What if he were here when Brett was? What would he say? Would he be casual? Would he tell him how he was such a big fan? Would he have him sign whatever was available so he could have a prized possession?

When Terry approached with a gym bag, Bailey didn’t know his dream would come true.

“So, this was found in the parking lot. Apparently, it fell off of Brett Austen’s car as he was heading back to his hotel. He’s asking someone to bring it back for him.” Terry sighed, as though he was still deciding the next step. “Would you like to take it to him?”

There are a few things that made Bailey’s jaw drop, and this was one of them. His eyes bugged out, and he wondered what he’d deserve to be rewarded with such an opportunity. Maybe Brett Austen needed an assistant, and this was the opportunity to show his value.

“Look, don’t get all weird with Brett Austen, ok?” Terry warned, watching Bailey’s eyes go wide with anticipation. “Just deliver the bag and come back, ok?”

Bailey doesn’t hear anything, just delivers the bag. Now, this was his quest. He would return the bag, meet his idol, and return a hero. He took the gym bag, as though it was precious cargo, stowed it in his Jeep, and drove toward the Marriott.

The San Mateo Marriott was a typical chain hotel, below the caliber of Brett Austen. Bailey thought he should have been provided a room in San Francisco or the Four Seasons down the street. There wasn’t even a valet station, just self-park. What kind of second-rate charity had put Brett up?

Brett’s fans and other autograph seekers also must have been put off by the Marriott. No one was waiting outside the lobby, hoping to catch a glimpse of the great Brett Austen. Bailey figured Austen checked in under an assumed name to minimize paparazzi and intrusion into privacy. Brilliant, Brett, Bailey thought.

But what name to pick? His favorite musician, Pat Green? How about his favorite ballplayer of all time, Mike Piazza? Then, the name popped into his head like it was the key to the lock. For a moment, Brett was distracted by the ordinary lobby. It was nice enough. There were polished tiles and several seating areas, but, except for the man in a knit cap, a T-shirt, flip-flops, and track pants, engrossed in a paperback and wearing headphones, it was empty. Still, Bailey confidently strode to the front desk.

The desk clerk looked up from the monitor and smiled, though he was suspicious. It’s not typical for an 18-year-old holding a gym bag to walk confidently to the front desk.

“Yes, I have a gym bag for Tony Stark,” Bailey said. Iron Man was Brett Austen’s favorite Marvel character. Plus, of course, Austen would show himself as an utter badass.

The clerk raised an eyebrow, then looked up the name anyway. He said,” I’m sorry sir, but we don’t have a Tony Stark staying here.”

Bailey was sure that Brett Austen would check him in under that name. The clerk didn’t budge. This was going to be harder than he thought. Bailey racked his brain for another alias for Brett Austen.

“Bruce Wayne,” Bailey said, then shook his head. “No, Clark Kent.”

“No, we don’t have any superheroes or their aliases staying at the Marriott.”

Aha, a hint. Not a superhero. He went back to his original ideas.

“Pat Green.”

“No.”

“Mike Piazza.”

“No.”

“Chet Akers.” That was Austen’s high school baseball coach. Bailey noticed a family of four, the weary father waiting to check out.

“No. Sir, if you don’t know who you’re supposed to drop that off for, then I need to have you step aside,” the clerk said.

Bailey walked around the lobby. He was racking his brain for Brett Austen’s alias. Bailey looked toward the bar, which was closed, and slammed his hand on it. He was this close to meeting his idol, if he could only figure out the alias.

“Yeah, I think I’m going to go for a walk,” Bailey heard a voice say. It was the guy wearing headphones and reading a book who was talking to the desk clerk. “The gym where I left my gym bag was sending it here. Can you text me when they get here? I need my wallet.”

Bailey turned and saw Brett Austen. He leaped into the air, holding Brett’s gym bag high.

“Brett, I have your gym bag,” Bailey yelled, immediately realizing that this wasn’t the missing launch codes or proof that would exonerate Brett for murder. He coughed and tried to play it off. Brett looked at Bailey, first with amusement, then surprise, then annoyance that he had not noticed this annoying kid with his gym bag.

“Thank God,” Brett said. “What the hell are you doing? Why didn’t you just leave it for Brett Austen? The clerk would have pointed to me.”

Bailey’s ideal confident rescue mission was reduced to an embarrassed walk of shame.

“Here you go, Mr. Austen,” Bailey said. “I thought you’d be incognito.”

“Incognito?” Austen, always so serious when he was on the field and at the plate, laughed out loud. “Maybe during the season when I hit .400, but in the offseason? Nobody cares. I had to show the front desk clerk my pre-populated apps for him to give me a duplicate key for my room.”

Austen’s eye level was a fraction below Bailey’s. Also, Austen was wearing a ratty maroon Texas A&M t-shirt. He looked older than Terry, and Terry was old.

“Mr. Austen, I’ve followed you your whole career. It was an honor to deliver your gym bag from the gym,” Bailey said, hoping Austen would offer him a job as his personal assistant on the spot.

“Thanks, kid,” Austen smirked. “He pulled a baseball from the gym bag, went to the front desk, and asked for a pen.

“What’s your name?” Austen asked.

“Bailey.”

Austen scribbled on the baseball and handed it to Bailey.

“That should give you a story,” Austen said. “Thanks for bringing my bag. I appreciate it.”

Austen smiled and walked to the elevator, where the doors eventually closed, taking him back to his life. Bailey looked at the ball. It read:

Thanks for getting me out of THAT bind. Brett Austen

Bailey smiled. The superhero wasn’t a god; he was just a nice guy who forgot his bag.

