Life provides its own bit of entertainment, and I try to capture the conflict and joy that arise from what we experience every day. My stories offer a brief respite from this crazy life, and I hope you enjoy them. There’s something new every Friday.

Pull up a spot. Subscribers receive special access to exclusive content, including new stories, a guide to the “Space Between” the novels, soundtracks, and more... ​

The Piano Man Chronicles is a two-year anthology project. Every two weeks, you’ll see a story surrounding the fictional novel PIANO MAN (You can read about PIANO MAN below the story). Some stories are small three-part serials. Others will be from guest authors.

young professional woman looks anxious in a newsroom. she has curly hair and glasses

By Vince Wetzel

Part 1: Breaking the Spine

A story about a musician Lothario who sleeps with suburban moms? That was the last thing Veronica Kelly, who broke up with her boyfriend under a cloud of cheating two weeks ago, needed to read. Yet, there she was staring at her advance copy of Thomas Eberle’s latest novel, Piano Man, cueing the piano and harmonica in her head.

While she played a different keyboard than the song’s narrator, she felt the same kind of solitary loneliness sitting at her desk in the newsroom, watching her fellow drones create the vapid stories that made a morning show peppy for viewers. If only the audience had seen her sad little desk, with months-old, irrelevant Post-it notes covering its corners. They’d see the dashed hope of her AP Style guide, bought in college but now only a reminder of naïve optimism.

“Veronica,” Trevor, the intern, said. “Tammy is looking for you. She wants to go over the questions for the Piano Man author before tomorrow.”

Veronica grunted something like she would pop over to Tammy’s desk in the next couple of minutes. The truth was that Veronica was as stalled in this chair as she was in her career, with a sea of cubes, poor lighting, and a slight stench of reheated salmon. She was stuck doing these silly segments about what? Some novel about a children’s musician that takes place in San Francisco? This was not the dream she had had when she left broadcasting school, but she had to submit to whatever story landed on her desk if she was going to move on. In the D Block of tomorrow’s Good Morning Bay Area, the always camera-delightful Tammy Waterston would be interviewing Eberle, and it was Veronica’s job to provide Waterston with the perfect questions to make the author engaging. The problem was that Veronica hadn’t read the book yet and was planning an all-nighter and cramming it in tonight. Tomorrow was Friday, and she’d have the weekend to recover anyway.

From what she had seen on YouTube, Eberle had the personality of a napkin, the paper kind you only use when the burger is too messy to eat politely. While GMBA wasn’t Network, Veronica hoped it would enable her to jump from San Francisco to New York in the next few years, or at least pitch producer or correspondent pieces to the mothership. She needed something in her life to move forward. Her breakup with her boyfriend, Jeff, last week revealed that her personal life was a train wreck.

Veronica blew out her cheeks, looked up at the ceiling, and wondered how long it would take for the station to replace the burnt-out fluorescents in this part of the office. The talent always had plenty of light to make themselves look pretty. But junior segment producers, a couple of years out of college, worked by the light of their LCD screens and the few overhead lights that were still functioning. If she was going to get out of this part of the office or over to the network, she needed to be a team player. She grabbed her notebook and a pen. She thought about bringing her copy of Piano Man, but knew Tammy would see that the binding hadn’t been broken.

Veronica thought about how she’d play her lack of reading to Tammy. Tammy didn’t have to read the book. That was Veronica’s job. Yet, like all good on-air talent, Tammy was preparing for the next day. Veronica would need to bluff her way through this interaction, cram tonight, email the questions at 2 a.m. so Tammy can review them, and have a memorable six-minute sit-down chat with the author. The last thing Veronica wanted was to upset the talent. It was a sure-fire way to get stuck on the career ladder.

“Come on in,” Tammy said a split second after Veronica had knocked. Veronica quickly entered and smelled the near-toxic combination of baby powder, perfume, and cucumber hand lotion. A quick deep breath, and Veronica wondered if her throat would eat itself due to exposure.

“Oh my God, Ronnie,” Tammy said, pulling out her Kindle. Veronica had declined the digital copy. She was protesting Jeff Bezos this week, at least until those boots she wanted went on sale. “Didn’t you think Piano Man was amazing? The way Eberle subtly skewers the wealthy cosplaying suburbia? And their bending of social norms to meet their own expectations. It was amazing. Don’t you think it was amazing?”

Tammy’s eyes filled with hope, like a dog after she brings back a tennis ball. Veronica accepted the book and examined the cover. She took a breath and thought of what to say.

“Oh, right. I mean. I mean, how crazy was that one scene?” Veronica began. She tried to recall some of the press releases and the book jacket – any information that would help her. She vaguely remembered something Eberle said on the Today Show yesterday. “You know, the scene when the musician sleeps with the mom right before her kid’s birthday party. I mean, right before.”

“Crazy,” Tammy said, followed by a wink. “And kinda hot too.”

Veronica raised her eyebrow and smiled knowingly. “Right? We should include a question about how he wrote those steamy scenes with a female sensibility. Even though it was from the musician’s perspective, some of those scenes felt like the most intense sex I’ve ever had.”

“Great. So, when should I expect the copy and the questions?” And just like that, Tammy went from a frisky friend who craved the kind of intimacy that only happens in books to an on-air talent asking for what they needed from the relationship.

“You’ll have them when you get in tomorrow, first thing,” I said. “I’m putting the finishing touches. Don’t worry. You’ll have plenty of time to review.”

Tammy was suspicious, but Veronica turned and left before Tammy could ask any more questions. It was about time for the end of her shift. Veronica figured that if she left, got home, turned off her phone, and then ordered DoorDash, she could reasonably be done. She only needed to finish a couple of emails before moving on to other stories. Then she’d head out.

Veronica reached her desk and opened Outlook. But out of the corner of her eye, she was hit with the panic of discovery that the dog had eaten her homework.

Where was her copy of Piano Man?

It was right here only a moment ago. Her effort to search the stacks on her desk shifted from calm to manic. Though she knew that the book didn’t burrow under the mountains of papers, she dug anyway. She looked in the drawers. She checked her backpack. She peered under the desk.

Nothing.

“Hey, did anyone see a book that was on my desk?” Veronica asked, hoping that her voice didn’t betray the fear she was beginning to feel. The shakes of her coworkers’ heads told her no one had seen anything, nor did they care. She felt alone in her plight. Why didn’t she boycott her Kindle next week?

She searched for solutions. She could walk around and see if it suddenly appeared in the break room, having a cup of coffee and chatting with the interns. But that only happened in Pixar movies. She could go to Tammy and ask for her copy, but then the ruse would be up. For a moment, she thought about going to the bookstore and buying it. But the book was released tomorrow. Or she could fake it.

Too early to get desperate, Veronica decided to walk around. Maybe someone picked up the book and took it to the break room to get an early read. Veronica crossed the cubes and went through the hallway. She turned left into the kitchen. A couple of camera operators sat at a table, and a producer was making a cup of coffee.

“Hey, by chance did you pick up a copy of a book. It’s called Piano Man?” she asked.

Veronica felt as though she had walked in and farted. She wasn’t sure if she felt worse that they had no idea what she was talking about or that they didn’t care. After a quick shake of the head, they went back to their conversations and fixed the coffee.

Maybe the copy was in the control room. There was always someone monitoring the network feed to ensure that nothing unexpected happened over the air. They were so bored that they’d bring books or phones to pass the time. She walked into the control room. As always, the fifteen TV screens created a wall of light almost as bright as a setting sun. She looked down both rows of controls. No book.

A nod of inquisition from Roger.

“You haven’t seen a copy of a book called Piano Man, have you?

A shake of the head, and Veronica’s desperation was beginning to lodge in her throat. If the door could be slammed, she would have made the control room shake. Vernonica’s frustration was turning to anger. Did someone lift the book off her desk without a note? Without a care? Without a courtesy?

Veronica was mostly angry with herself. She had a week to read this book, but since her break-up with her boyfriend Jeff last week, she hadn’t felt like reading a novel. She was certain Jeff had cheated on her, with him ghosting her some nights and suspiciously typing on his phone when they were together. Rather than reading about musical hookups, she had felt better lying in bed scrolling through TikTok. Not the wisest career move, but here she was. Welp, maybe she’d just have to walk back to Tammy, share her predicament, beg for forgiveness, and get it done. Say goodbye to Network. Say goodbye to any chance at promotions.

News Director Maria Usher approached, heels clicking and immediately owning the space around her. At 50, she was a role model for Veronica. In twenty-five years, she hoped she would have the grace and command respect like this fierce woman. She looked great, dressed impeccably, and her friendly but no-nonsense approach was an ideal that Vernonica admired.

Veronica glanced down at Maria’s hand. In it was a book. She looked back up, and Maria was staring right at her and smiling.

“Veronica,” Maria said with excitement. “You’re helping to prep Tammy for her interview with Thomas Eberle, right?”

Veronica nodded.

“Oh, good. I loved his first book, Voyage to Victoria. My assistant Tamara said she left you a note saying I was borrowing the book to read the first chapter. I couldn’t wait. It looks so good. I’m eager to read it. Is it good?”

Veronica bit her lip. What to do? Confirm she hadn’t read it yet?

“I’m finishing it tonight,” Veronica stammered.

“Really?” Maria said, her eyebrows raised. Veronica’s misstep would certainly be filed in Maria’s mind to be recalled when a promotion was discussed.

“Well, get it done. We want to have a great interview with Eberle tomorrow. I’m coming in early so I can watch and meet Eberle myself.”

Veronica smiled, taking the book from Maria.

Time for that all-nighter.

About The Piano Man Chronicles

Piano Man, written by the fictional author Thomas Eberle, is a creative spark that connects a wide variety of stories, like a quiet ripple. I am writing three‑part arcs that introduce new people, new places, and new turning points, but the shared thread is how this one book nudges something in each of them.

Some characters read it.

Some argue with it.

Some only know it because someone they love won’t stop talking about it.

But for all of them, The Piano Man becomes a spark — a moment of reflection, change, or connection.

Guest authors, such as Sandolore Sykes, are contributing their own takes on the story, creating a wide world of literary interconnection. This project is meant to feel like wandering through a neighborhood at dusk, catching glimpses of lives in motion. You’re not following one plot; you’re following the echo of a story inside a story, watching how art lands differently in every life it touches.

The Birthday Party Underground

When washed-up rocker Cole takes a pity gig at his nephew’s birthday party, he expects juice boxes, tantrums, and the slow death of his dignity. What he doesn’t expect is applause, cash, and a new career path—one paved with glitter, chaos, and the occasional piñata-related injury.

Welcome to the children’s party circuit, where the princesses aren’t Disney-approved, the clowns have criminal records, and the magicians might be dabbling in more than sleight of hand. As Cole dives deeper into this surreal subculture, he finds himself entangled in illicit rendezvous with moms (divorced, married, and morally flexible), navigating the drug-laced underbelly of suburban affluence, and dodging emotional landmines disguised as balloon animals.

But beneath the costumes and confetti lies a question Sam can’t escape: Is this his second act or just another detour on the road to self-destruction?

Eberle’s Piano Man is a tragicomic romp through the absurdity of reinvention, where the music never stops, but the consequences keep piling up. Sharp, irreverent, and unexpectedly tender, it’s a backstage pass to the party you never knew you wanted to crash.

“A rock ballad wrapped in confetti and regret. Eberle’s prose is as sharp as a broken guitar string.”

— Javier Stone, author of The Last Encore

“Thomas Eberle has written the most unwholesome children’s party novel imaginable—and I mean that as high praise.”

— Mira Caldwell, author of Suburban Gothic

“A hilarious, heartbreaking descent into the party circuit’s glittery underworld. Think Almost Famous meets Bad Moms with a dash of Hunter S. Thompson.”

— The Sacramento Tribune

Stay tuned… Salted Wetzel is changing next week…

Beginning next week, the newsletter that I began three years ago is undergoing a small change. Since January, it has begun this subtle shift, but the name will change to better reflect the space where I want my Substack to occupy. Thought “Salted Wetzel” will always be a part of my lexicon, this will be my way of tying the projects together in one universal theme and space.