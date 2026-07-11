Space Between

Space Between

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France's avatar
France
8h

Yay, Elias and the Piano Man—crossing timelines, genres, and writing communities!

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Ian Patterson's avatar
Ian Patterson
11h

I love it! Connecting two different, awesome community writing projects! And the Odyssey influence was fun

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