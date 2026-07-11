Life provides its own entertainment, and I try to capture the conflict and joy that arise from our everyday experiences. My stories offer a brief respite from this crazy life, and I hope you enjoy them. There’s something new every Friday.

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Author’s note: This is a piece of flash fiction that combines two community writing projects. It is a “Piano Man Chronicles” piece (more below), and also A Thousand Faces of Elias Thorne that Ian Patterson has prompted many fiction authors on Substack. It is also my adaptation of the Odyssey, honoring the new Christopher Nolan film, and a reading journey I took recently. Enjoy.

By Vince Wetzel (with a nod to Homer)

The line stretched around the store, all to meet Thomas Eberle, author of the bestseller Piano Man. This was a huge get for Elias Thorne and Ithaca Books, his tiny bookstore in midtown Sacramento.

“I don’t know how you got Thomas Eberle here,” said Anthony, a local developer who had made no secret of wanting to buy the building. “But this little stunt isn’t going to save you.”

“Sorry, Anthony,” Penelope said from the register. “Tom is Elias’s old friend from college. And it looks like it’s making a big difference.”

“Well, if you’re not careful, all of these smut-loving degenerates are going to run over the place. Where is Elias?”

Penelope looked around and shook her head. She was trying to keep a level head herself. She hadn’t seen this many people in Ithaca Books since she and Odie, her pet name for Elias, named after the dog in Garfield, bought the store ten years ago.

“Odie went out to get some extra Sharpies for Tom, but he’s been gone for 20 minutes,” Penelope said with a deep sigh. Despite the confidence she was portraying to Anthony, she was nervous and control hanging by a thread. If the crowd decided to walk out with her inventory, there was nothing she could do. As it was, Penelope couldn’t run the cash register and help customers at the same time. And her young son, Tal, wasn’t much help in the store either.

“Well, you’d better find some help soon,” Anthony grinned, looking beyond the frustrated customers. “You may have a mutiny, and this place will be toast.”

Penelope, repulsed by Anthony’s grin, called over Tal, who was playing with their pet dog Athena in the corner. A boy of 13, Tal was eager for any responsibility, even though his parents still thought he was too young to do anything at the store.

“I need you to go and find your father,” Penelope said. “He needs to be back here before this becomes a total disaster. He was heading to Spartan Stationery, but he might have stopped by Nestor’s Bakery. Take Athena. She’ll help you.”

Tal nodded. As they left, Athena pulled him south toward the stationery store. Along the way, he was greeted by neighbors whom he had known since they moved in. He’d known his father to be respected in the community, but it was only now that he understood how he had such an impact.

Meanwhile, Elias knew his return was needed, but obstacles kept him from making it back. After unsuccessfully searching for Sharpies at Spartan, he had journeyed farther to the local CVS drugstore, which had to have them. Blocking his path to the sliding doors stood Cyrus, a large, homeless neighbor with a glass eye and wearing dark sunglasses, moaning and agitated.

“Get me some liquor,” Cyrus snarled and approached Elias near the door. “I need some drink, man.”

Elias shook his head. “No way. I’m just going to get some supplies and get back to the store.”

Cyrus ignored Elias and stepped forward more aggressively. “Come on.”

Elias, not wanting a direct confrontation, faced another test. The last thing he needed was to be recorded attacking a homeless man. Instead, Elias knocked off Cyrus’s sunglasses. Facing the sun, Cyrus winced at the sunlight sliding between the buildings, allowing Elias to slip by and into the store.

“Did old Cyrus wander here from the riverbank again?” asked the clerk, looking up from his phone. Cyrus was a constant presence around the neighborhood, and he was well known by law enforcement and the community alike. Elias nodded as he passed, knowing that it was a hassle, but it was the only way to keep the neighborhood safe. Elias found the extra Sharpies and took them back to the clerk, who was still focused on his phone.

“Yo, Elias, you should check out this dude Lotus on Instagram,” the clerk said, handing the phone over. On it, a man is knocked down repeatedly by a dog. “Shit’s hilarious. I can’t put my phone down.”

Elias nodded and left the store, frantically checking his watch. He’d already been gone for 10 minutes. Penelope must be overwhelmed by the customers. As he reached the corner, he heard a man cursing at himself and waving his arms wildly on the other side of the street. On the other corner, a man and a woman, armed with pamphlets and demanding passersby to repent for their sins, eyed him with opportunity and hunger.

“I don’t care what you said, man, they are here, amongst us,” the man told himself, then pointed at Elias. “There is one over there.”

Elias didn’t have time to walk two blocks out of his way to avoid these neighborhood nuisances. He needed to get back to his bookstore. Elias chose to cross through the intersection and the middle of the street. With the Sharpies in hand and dodging cars and hearing the cacophony of horns blasting around him, Elias threaded between the two corner threats before finding his way to the sidewalk on his way back.

Only three blocks left to go.

It was only then that he caught the smells and sounds of his favorite Jamaican takeout place, Calypso. Thinking of lunch for Penelope, Tal, and his friend Tom, he felt a pang of hunger as he took in the smells of Jerk Chicken, Saltfish, Oxtail Stew, and Fried Plantains.

“Ah, Mr. Thorne, welcome,” said Zahra, the owner, a vibrant Jamaican woman with a permanent warm smile. Her dark skin contrasted with her full, flowy dress splashed with red, gold, green, and black, paired with a matching headscarf. “What will you have today. More Run Down?”

With a store full of people, he didn’t think the smells of the fish stew would be welcome. Instead, Elias ordered three jerk pork sandwiches on coco bread, with sides of rice and peas, and fried plantains.

He watched as she called to her husband, Kwesi, before looking at his phone. He was sure it was not the best decision to stay away from the store, but the food was so good, the smells so enticing, he couldn’t help himself. It was only when he received his takeaway order that he saw Athena, his Pomeranian, bark at him from the door that he knew he had to rush.

“How did you get here, girl?” Elias bent down to pick up the dog. “Where’s Penelope or Tal?”

Tal came next, winded but also excited to see his father.

“Dad, we didn’t know where you were,” Tal said. “Athena literally pulled the leash out of my hand and ran three blocks here. You have to come back. “Mom’s way too busy. She needs you back right away. There are too many customers.”

Elias nodded, and they rushed back to Ithaca Books, where the line was out the door to get a Thomas Eberle-signed copy of Piano Man. Elias passed Anthony, who gave him a passing smirk.

“Your girl is about to be overrun there, Elias,” Anthony mocked. “Great crowd, but lots of impatient readers in there.”

“Shut up, Anthony,” Elias said, stepping inside. As he walked in, Penelope was both excited and exasperated to see her husband. She was also a bit angry with him for holding the takeout bag.

Without another word, Elias pulled out his phone with the Square App, which allowed him to make electronic transactions. With Tal helping his father cull customers into a credit-only line to work with Elias, they soon took care of all the buyers in quick order.

By the time Tom Eberle had finished his allotted time, they had sold more than 200 copies of Piano Man and moved more inventory than a month of sales. As they sat and ate their food from Calypso, Tom turned to Elias. “I saw you leave at the height of the crowd. Where did you go?”

Penelope looked at Elias, “Yeah, Odie, what took you so long to get Sharpies?”

Elias shook his head. “Let me tell you. It was quite an Odyssey.”

About The Piano Man Chronicles

Piano Man, written by the fictional author Thomas Eberle, is a creative spark that connects a wide variety of stories, like a quiet ripple. I am writing three‑part arcs that introduce new people, new places, and new turning points, but the shared thread is how this one book nudges something in each of them.

Some characters read it.

Some argue with it.

Some only know it because someone they love won’t stop talking about it.

But for all of them, The Piano Man becomes a spark — a moment of reflection, change, or connection.

Guest authors, such as Sandolore Sykes, JC Wesslen, and Andrew Robert Colom are contributing their own takes on the story, creating a wide world of literary interconnection. This project is meant to feel like wandering through a neighborhood at dusk, catching glimpses of lives in motion. You’re not following one plot; you’re following the echo of a story inside a story, watching how art lands differently in every life it touches.

The Birthday Party Underground

When washed-up rocker Cole takes a pity gig at his nephew’s birthday party, he expects juice boxes, tantrums, and the slow death of his dignity. What he doesn’t expect is applause, cash, and a new career path—one paved with glitter, chaos, and the occasional piñata-related injury.

Welcome to the children’s party circuit, where the princesses aren’t Disney-approved, the clowns have criminal records, and the magicians might be dabbling in more than sleight of hand. As Cole dives deeper into this surreal subculture, he finds himself entangled in illicit rendezvous with moms (divorced, married, and morally flexible), navigating the drug-laced underbelly of suburban affluence, and dodging emotional landmines disguised as balloon animals.

But beneath the costumes and confetti lies a question Sam can’t escape: Is this his second act or just another detour on the road to self-destruction?

Eberle’s Piano Man is a tragicomic romp through the absurdity of reinvention, where the music never stops, but the consequences keep piling up. Sharp, irreverent, and unexpectedly tender, it’s a backstage pass to the party you never knew you wanted to crash.

“A rock ballad wrapped in confetti and regret. Eberle’s prose is as sharp as a broken guitar string.”



— Javier Stone, author of The Last Encore



“Thomas Eberle has written the most unwholesome children’s party novel imaginable—and I mean that as high praise.”



— Mira Caldwell, author of Suburban Gothic



“A hilarious, heartbreaking descent into the party circuit’s glittery underworld. Think Almost Famous meets Bad Moms with a dash of Hunter S. Thompson.”



— The Sacramento Tribune