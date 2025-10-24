A small-town Southern lawyer battles racism, bankruptcy, and the system to find justice for his client. You might remember A TIME TO KILL by John Grisham. It was his debut novel, and he only found a following after his follow-up, THE FIRM, hit it big with a movie starring Tom Cruise.

I remembered reading both in the mid-90s, the summer after I graduated college, and watching the movie version of ATTK with Matthew McConaughey in his star-making role, Sandra Bullock, and Samuel L Jackson. For a few years, I religiously read Grisham’s novels each summer, but after a while, John Grisham became Grisham Inc., and I lost interest in his stories.

Flash forward to 2025. I discovered SYCAMORE ROW, Grisham’s “sequel” to ATTK, and then learned he wrote a third novel, A TIME FOR MERCY, about the young idealist in rural Mississippi. I decided to pay a visit to Jake Brigance and see what happened after he (spoiler alert), his client Carl Lee Haley beat a murder indictment.

I rewatched the movie (Yes, I should have reread the book instead) to reacquaint myself with the characters, then dove into SR and ATFM. Overall, I enjoyed the experience. Jake remains idealistic and broke, constantly embracing and fighting his mentor, Lucian. In all three, half the county hates that he’s taking a side against their people, and half loves that he’s standing up for what’s right. Against long odds, Jake pulls a few tricks, and boom, wins the case.

I know what I’m reading. If the first ATTK was a TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD ripoff, the second and third are riffs on poverty, struggle, and portray the law as a framework that idealism battles pragmatism and greed in a battle for “justice.” I do think Grisham is going to the well for these stories. After nearly 40 years of writing a novel a year, he doesn’t visit anything new, and in some places, editors allow him to become loose and self-indulgent with his writing. At the same time, I read it without putting it down because it wasn’t dull.

What do you think of John Grisham’s Brigance trilogy or his novels in general?

The GUNCLE Abroad, Steven Rowley

Another sequel I recently read is The GUNCLE Abroad. The first GUNCLE was a warm, hilarious novel about Patrick, a once-famous gay sitcom star, who, after an unexpected family tragedy, is left to care for his niece and nephew for the summer. The sequel takes place five years later, as Patrick travels Europe with his former wards and wonders whether teaching the kids about love will help him repair his own love life or whether a change of scenery will help him come to terms with finally growing up.

I enjoyed the sequel better than the original. Not to give away too much of the plot, but we knew the journey he’d go on in the first book, but the sequel was much more nuanced and subtle. It allowed for some more surprises and touching moments. I’d recommend both.



Storied Life of AJ Fickry, Gabrielle Zevin

I knew it was a movie on Netflix. And the blurb was intriguing. Another book about grief and rebuilding one’s life, I loved how someone unwittingly learns how to live again through the relationships he is forced to confront.

I’m always a sucker for novels about a community that surrounds a small town, as the sheriff, the teacher, and the local bookshop owner all learn to love and support one another. The film is on Netflix and follows the book pretty closely.

Atmosphere, Taylor Jenkins Reid

I am a big fan of Taylor Jenkins Reid. Between Daisy Jones and the Six, Malibu Rising, and Carrie Soto is back, I love how she tells sweeping stories through the intimate relationships of her characters.

In Atmosphere, Reid sets the novel at the dawn of the Space Shuttle era at NASA. As with all of her books, she lets the story drip with nostalgia, enveloping us in the timeframe’s culture and politics. And it’s not without purpose. We understand the gravity of their situations and the stakes they face. Atmosphere wasn’t my favorite TJR novel, and I think she cheated a little at the end, but I still enjoyed it.

My Friends, Fredrik Backman

Fredrik Backman is a writer I would love to emulate if I had his talent. He tells intimate stories of relationships. The Beartown trilogy took it to an epic scale, and in My Friends, he dials it back to four friends, and a journey with an 18-year-old girl right out of the foster care system, and a grieving (again!) English teacher. In My Friends, Backman takes us to very distinct times in our lives. The first is during adolescence, when our friends are more important than our family. In fact, they are our family and are the souls we share both our greatest triumphs and deepest pains. The second is when we have slipped from childhood into adulthood but still don’t feel ready for it. It can be when we are most lonely and vulnerable, and when we seek someone to give us some direction. The third is when death pierces that shield of invulnerability. When someone with whom we are close dies, we finally see we’re mere mortals on this earth. How do we mourn not only our dear friend, but our sense of immortality? As always, Backman beautifully creates a world where we explore our own fates.

Next week: Special Halloween short story.