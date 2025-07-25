reading and watching tv

I’ts been a couple of months since I’ve provided an update on some of the streaming shows I’ve watched and books I’ve read. I’m also in the midst of reading Ron Chernow’s lengthy biography of Mark Twain and I’m considering doing a deep-sea dive into Twain, including reading his novels and essays, watching the Ken Burns documentary, and/or reading James. Stay tuned. For now, have you seen or read these? Any thoughts?

The Agency, Paramount+

Premise (Courtesy: Wikipedia): Covert CIA agent Martian is ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. A past love unexpectedly reappears, pitting his mission and his real identity against his heart, hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage.

Thoughts: The all-star cast is stellar, from the manic Martian (Michael Fassbender), who is torn between love, the mission, and his sanity, to the weariness of Henry (Jeffrey Wright), to Richard Gere, who screams that he is a tired high-level bureaucrat who is in too deep to find something else. Martian is the “hero,” but he’s not one you root for. You only hope he makes a good choice for once.

Stick, Apple TV+

Premise: A long-washed-up professional golfer turns towards a rising young star in the game to turn things around.

Thoughts: Some call this a Ted Lasso clone featuring golf. I don’t think that’s fair. It’s a true redemption story, told as a has-been who finds an opportunity to come back as a mentor and coach to a young protégé. Along the way, he must confront his past demons and understand his true motivations. I liked this show. Owen Wilson is perfect as the affable, but burdened, golfer Pryce Cahill. Marc Maron plays his buddy and former caddy.

And Just Like That, HBO Max

Premise: Set 25 years after the groundbreaking show Sex and the City, Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda (no Samantha) make their transition from a life of liberation and friendship in their 30s to a more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

Thoughts: The first two seasons were awful, as though the creators were trying to force every diversity issue and address every criticism of the original show into every episode. As a result, it was a jumbled and bloated mess. This season, it has dropped one of the characters, refocused on relationships, and reintroduced elements of fun and whimsy. The Aiden/Carrie storyline is divisive, but I think it’s nuanced and complex, which makes it a little richer.

Dept. Q, Netflix

Premise: Based on the Danish book series, Dept. Q follows returning detective Carl Morck, who was grumpy before he and his partner were shot and placed in the basement of the Scottish police bureau to investigate cold cases. He pulls a string on a four-year-old case on a woman’s disappearance.

Thoughts: This was great fun. Besides listening to Scottish accents and idioms (and reading subtitles), I loved Matthew Goode’s grumpy Brit Carl Morck in action. Why do the British do sardonic grumps so well (See: Slow Horses!). The case is intriguing and maddening, and I never want to be in a diving pressure chamber ever.

Now is Not the Time to Panic, Kevin Wilson

Premise: Sixteen-year-old and aspiring writer Frankie Budge is determined to make it through another summer when she meets Zeke, a talented artist who has just moved into his grandmother’s house for the summer. When the two jointly make an unsigned poster, shot through with an enigmatic phrase, it becomes a sensation and sparks speculation that spreads far beyond the town. Twenty years later, Frankie gets a call from a journalist who threatens to upend her carefully built life. Might Frances know something about that?

Thoughts: I enjoyed the dual timeline, with a young Frankie trying to navigate adolescence and find herself through a piece of art she created, and the older Frankie trying to come to terms with the impacts and consequences.

A Walk in the Woods, Bill Bryson

Premise: Bill Bryson decided to reacquaint himself with his native country by walking the 2,100-mile Appalachian Trail, which stretches from Georgia to Maine. The AT offers an astonishing landscape of silent forests and sparkling lakes—and to a writer with the comic genius of Bill Bryson, it also provides endless opportunities to witness the majestic silliness of his fellow human beings.

Thoughts: This is a perfect companion to Wild, by Cheryl Strayed. While Strayed’s memoir is full of reflections on her life’s challenges, mistakes, and finding herself on the Pacific Coast Trail, Bryson’s is full of facts, fun, anecdotes, and frustrations about the Appalachian Trail. The best parts are when Bryson talks through the adventures he and his companion Katz have on the trail.

Outliers, Malcolm Gladwell

Premise: Malcolm Gladwell explores what sets high achievers apart—from Bill Gates to the Beatles.

Thoughts: I’ve heard about this book for years and finally opened it to see if the hype is justified. It’s humbling, eye-opening, and a blow to the bootstrap theory. If you believe the Seneca quote, “Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity.” You know that your best hope is that your preparation aligns with the time when that opportunity has its maximum impact.

Wrong Place Wrong Time, Gillian McAllister

Premise: A mother travels back in time, one moment at a time, to prevent tragedy from striking at the heart of her family.

Thoughts: As someone who is considering writing a time loop story myself, this was entertaining to see how McCallister created her world, its rules, and resolutions. The story was also unpredictable, and I constantly wondered how she would handle going back in time to solve a crime that had already occurred in the future.

Fluke: Or, I Know Why the Winged Whale Sings, Christopher Moore

Premise: Whale researcher Nathan Quinn studies whales, their songs, and the meanings behind them. When he gets too close, he is surprised by what he finds.

Thoughts: Nothing in the book description prepared me for the huge twist in the middle of the book. It wasn’t a slight twist. It was world-changing. And it took me another quarter of the book to buy into that twist or not. And now, a week after I finished it, I’m not sure if I like the twist. And if you think you know what it is, you’re wrong. It’s that crazy. Read, but know you may not like it.

What did you consume these past couple of months?

Side of Mustard

John Adams Rewatch

In honor American Independence Day, for the next eight weeks, I’m rewatching the 2008 HBO Miniseries on our second President John Adams, and his rise from humble Boston lawyer to a signee of the Declaration of Independence, to an envoy to Europe to gain French support, to the war years, the Vice Presidency, and the growing pains of a new nation.

This is a poignant time to rewatch this eight-part miniseries. As we grapple with the meaning of tyranny, freedom, and liberty, and the differences between rhetoric and integrity in modern America, we see the struggle of a new nation finding its way forward.

Episode 5: Unite or Die (1788-1797)

As Vice President, John Adams realizes the limited power he holds. Though he presides over the Senate, he has no authority. Though he is first in line to the Presidency after George Washington, he has no voice. He grows frustrated and is rebuked by everyone when he attempts to create a monarchist title for the presidency to lend it higher esteem. Most interesting is to see Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson debate the issue of centralized versus decentralized power, as it relates to the federal government versus the states.

HBO version

Rap Battle Version

Which version do you like better? I think it’s interesting how they both are the same debate, only in vastly different styles.

ART!

At the end of the episode, Adams is inaugurated as the second President of the United States. We know that these frustrations will come to a boil as the rift between Jefferson and Adams grows.