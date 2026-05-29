Life provides its own bit of entertainment, and I try to capture the conflict and joy that arise from what we experience every day. My stories offer a brief respite from this crazy life, and I hope you enjoy them. There’s something new every Friday.

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The Piano Man Chronicles is a two-year anthology project. Every two weeks, you’ll see a story surrounding the fictional novel PIANO MAN (You can read about PIANO MAN below the story). Some stories are small three-part serials. Others will be from guest authors.

Read the first two parts here

Part 3: Mustang Red and Baby Blue

All day at the prom, Will was antsy. He couldn’t even play Madden. Instead, his controller rested in the charger as he lay on his bed and stared at the dust-covered Brett Austen bobblehead on his desk, accompanied only by a bag of dried mangoes and an empty glass of water. He lacked focus and wondered when it was too early to get ready. Mostly, he had to talk himself down and get his mind out of romantic fantasyland and onto the practical. Amanda had no romantic interest in him. She didn’t want any drama. She wanted to have a good time and make the most of the moment. Playing up every scenario in his head was the opposite of what she wanted.

He was going to meet Amanda at Riley’s house at 5 p.m. Even scrolling through TikTok couldn’t make the time go any faster, as he saw some of his classmates posting videos of themselves getting ready.

He took it as a sign. He pulled out his black suit, hanging prominently on his door. Better lighting, and it might be his Bat suit. Instead, the too-long sleeves and oversized shoulders made it more department-store standard than billionaire chic. Instead of complementing it with a light blue tie, Paul suggested an open-collar baby-blue shirt. His stepdad had more class and style in a wayward eyebrow hair than Will had in his entire genome. He took after his late father in this way. The stand-up guy who ended up with the girl. His dad, who died nearly 10 years ago, was always on his mind. But Paul was a good second choice.

When he was finally ready, every hair in place, he figured, he joined his parents in the living room. Among bookshelves and his awards, Paul was watching an A’s game. His mom, sitting close to him on the large sectional, was engrossed in Piano Man, a copy he had bought her for her birthday using his employee discount.

“I guess I’m ready,” Will said with a big sigh.

His mom put down the book and covered her face with joy. Paul also looked proud. Will had fully embraced high school life, and they were happy to share in this rite of passage.

“You look so handsome,” his mom said, tears welling in her eyes.

“Looking good, sport,” Paul said. It was their inside joke for Paul to bust out the bad stepdad clichés. “You’re going to dazzle Amanda.”

Will wasn’t so sure about that. The one thing he had going for him was the use of Paul’s new Mustang. He practically had to sign a blood oath not to consume one ounce of any impairing substance, whether it was alcohol, weed, or gummies. He had also had to wash and vacuum the car before and after tonight. Still, it would be worth it to pick up Amanda at Riley’s in Paul’s red sports car.

“Remember, she asked you,” Paul said. “You. Not the ‘cool you’ or another fake you. Be yourself, and it will be a great night.”

A wash of acknowledgment crept across Will. Paul always had a way of slipping in sage pieces of advice. And he was grateful, that is, until Paul led a photoshoot worthy of Milan. Will felt his face hurt from having to smile for photos in the living room by himself, with his mom, with Paul, and for selfies, and he didn’t have Amanda by his side yet. He couldn’t imagine how many more he’d take over the course of the evening.

“I wish your dad could see you,” she said with a crack in her voice. Jim Jenson was a constant presence, and his physical absence wasn’t lost on anyone.

“He is,” Paul said as he placed a reassuring arm around her. He brought Will in close as well. “We’re all so proud of you.

Paul pulled away, fished the keys to his Mustang out of his pocket, and held them in front of Will with a tight grip. Will held his hand open, the anticipation mounting with every second. The moment stretched… and stretched.

“C’mon, Paul,” Will’s mom said.

“Have fun tonight,” Paul said, his eyes intense. “Just not too much fun.”

When the keys hit Will’s hand, his anxiety turned into hopeful and nervous excitement. The reality of it all hit him the moment he entered the garage and opened the garage door. There was the Mustang, gleaming without a speck of dust. The smell of leather was more musky. The stereo’s sounds became crisper. The red paint was flawless underneath the fluorescent light of the garage. He was going to drive this car. He was going to take Amanda Wright to the prom.

As expected, Will felt like an outsider taking pictures with all of Amanda’s friends. The paparazzi, disguised as parents with iPhones, snapped pictures as everyone posed and pasted on plastic smiles. He laughed to himself when he thought twenty-five years into the future, when all of them would ask themselves, “Now, who was that with Amanda?”

Meanwhile, the drama was already a low hum of discontent. Darren, attending with a random sophomore fembot happy to be elevated to this upper echelon of high school society, kept eyeing Amanda with longing and Will with disdain. For each picture, Darren stood in a position that blocked Will from the photo.

“Will, did TJ Maxx have a sale on suits this week?” Darren asked, who looked like he had just come from a runway in Milan.

“Darren, stop it,” Amanda said.

“Yeah, c’mon, man,” Eric said, though Will wasn’t sure if Eric was being sincere or angling to steal Amanda away during the first dance. It was odd, Will thought, being the guy that everyone wished was out of the way. But Will kept his focus on Amanda and helped her make this the best night of her life.

As part of the compromise he made with Amanda, they took pictures with her friends, had dinner with his friends, and then let the moment decide the after-party. Will was scared that Amanda and his vibe wouldn’t jibe, and he’d either be in some odd scenario or the seventh wheel.

“The party bus is cool, but arriving in this car is so much better,” Amanda beamed as they drove to Buca di Beppo. Despite Paul’s orders, Will had found a back road to gun the Mustang and showcase the deep rumble of the engine. Amanda grabbed his hand on the gear shift, providing Will with more of a thrill than the sports car

“Well, it was the only way we were going to make everything,” Will smiled. This was where he felt the most comfortable with Amanda. Alone and just talking.

“I know, right? And here, I thought it would be easy. We’ve got a busy night,” Amanda said. “By the way, if I haven’t said it before, I’m glad I’m going with you. All the times before, there’s been drama, but I just want to have fun and enjoy myself. You’re the guy for that.”

“Thanks, I guess.” Will didn’t know how to take it. No drama meant, once again, his fantasies of romance with her would be unrealized. He was in the friend zone, but to be honest, their hangouts were more fun than the few dates he’d been on.

“Seriously, I am so much more relaxed right now than I would be with Darren or Eric or any of the others.”

“Just wait until you have dinner with my friends,” Will said as they pulled into the parking lot. Only a few minutes late, Will hoped they wouldn’t need to wait too long for their table to be ready. “Just keep your embarrassment and amusement to a minimum.”

Amanda laughed. “They’ll be fine. We’re all one big happy family.”

“Dysfunctional family.”

Will helped Amanda out of the Mustang. She looked more beautiful than anything he could have imagined. Her light blue dress contrasted perfectly with her dark caramel skin. She was a movie star with baller skills. As he walked to the entrance of the restaurant with her on his arm, he felt like all of Ocean’s 11 rolled into one.

The second leg of their epic night was less stressful than the first. The debate over which vintage Italian photo was funniest drew the only drama at dinner. Was it the old man looking longingly at the younger woman’s rather large breasts? Or the small boy tinkling on the wall of some Italian villa. He knew Amanda would match the energy of his friends. He just wasn’t sure if his friends would act stupid around her. But she surprised them with her knowledge of Manga and Anime, as well as some of the video games they played.

The main topic of conversation was the future after graduation. Amanda was excited to hear that everyone knew what they were doing. Will was heading to Utah. Jay was off to Nevada, while his date, Stacy, was off to San Diego State. Another friend was heading to the fire academy, and another had already started an electrician’s apprenticeship.

“Many of my friends don’t have a clue,” Amanda admitted to Will on the way to the country club for the prom. “They’re milking every moment of these past couple of months, before they have to face reality.”

“There’s no harm in that. Carpe diem and all of that,” Will said.

“I guess. Still, I am ready to move on. Aren’t you?”

“No doubt,” Will agreed. “I’m ready to be in a place where there is no ‘crowd,’ just trying to find and be yourself. At least, that’s what I’ve heard college is.”

Amanda didn’t answer, and Will looked over to gauge her reaction. Had he offended her in some way?

“Aren’t you scared? I mean, we’ve grown up together. Now, we’re going somewhere where we don’t know anyone. At least I’ll have softball to meet people. But, we are going in brand new.”

“Yeah, but it’s a good kind of scared. More, like excitement. Everything is open and unwritten.”

“You’re a wise soul, Will Jenson.”

“That’s why you asked me to prom. For my soul.”

“It’s why I’m already having a great night.”

She giggled and laughed, reached over, and grabbed his hand, interlocking her fingers, and kept it there. Will’s heart fluttered when her thumb brushed back and forth on his. Will quickly glanced over, and she smiled. Was there something else happening? He was finding it hard to keep his perspective and not give in to wild ideas. As they parked at the country club, he tried to remind himself of what Paul had told him. Own the moment. He stood as tall as he could. He took her arm once again with a confident smile and strolled in with the most beautiful girl in school.

“Here we go,” Will said. As they entered, he was surprised at the grandeur of it all. For Amanda, this was nothing new. Will, however, looked at all the twinkly lights spread across the trees, creating a magical glow that bathed everyone in warm yellow light. The DJ played a variety of tunes that appealed to everyone’s tastes, as long as there was enough thumping bass to get everyone on the dance floor.

Will and Amanda agreed up front that they wouldn’t spend the whole time together. They would spend some time in each of their friend groups, both together and individually. Again, no drama. Just make the most of the night. They danced together, including some of the slow dances.

But as each moment passed, Will knew he was coming closer to the end of the perfect night. Each time he looked over and saw Amanda laughing with her friends, he wondered if he’d be left behind. He tried to shake it off, but the feeling persisted.

After a quick trip to the bathroom, he was nearly bowled over by Darren, who smelled of mint gum and alcohol. Darren’s smile turned to a sneer as though this was his moment for a dramatic speech.

“You know she’s going to leave you high, dry, and with a set of blue balls that will last three days, right?” Darren slurred. “She’s so out of your league. You’re only here to get back at me and take pity on you. So don’t even try to guilt her into playing Minecraft or whatever you fucking betas do. Because I guarantee that she will be lying next to me in my suite when she wakes up in the morning.”

For a moment, Will dropped his head, his insecurities and anxieties bubbling up and confirming that Darren was right. But images of Amanda laughing at dinner, holding his hand in the car, and dancing flooded his mind. They might not end the night together, but he knew Amanda was with him by her choice.

“You know, Darren,” Will said finally, easing his way to the side and away from the wall. “Have a great time tonight. Yet, you might have a better time if you just let it play out and not worry about loser ol’ me.”

Darren tried to grab him, but Will slipped away from his grip and left the bathroom. His heartbeat was not only from adrenaline, but he was determined to enjoy the night, whatever came next. As he approached the dance floor, Jay approached, his wet hair pasted to his forehead, shirt open, jacket off, and smile as wide as the Sacramento River.

“Epic night,” Jay said. “And it’s just begun. What’s your plan? Are you going with us or the cliquebots over there?”

After his confrontation with Darren, he had no desire to hang out at the hotel suite, and he was concerned about what Darren might do if he wasn’t around to protect Amanda.

“Best night ever,” Will agreed and hugged his friend. “But yeah, I don’t know what my plan is. Whatever happens, know that I’m so glad you’re my friend.”

Will was struck with a sense of time and place. As Amanda had said, this was the end of an era. But that wasn’t a good or bad thing. It just was. His eyes caught Amanda. Regardless of where she was in the room, Will felt a spotlight on her, as though she was the star of his movie.

“Oh snap,” Jay said, pulling Will out of the trance. There was commotion at the edge of the dance floor. Will caught sight of the second or third stream of vomit emitting from Darren’s mouth onto his date’s yellow dress, the splattering of bile cutting through the monotoned voice of The Weeknd. The crowd pushed back, while the school chaperones circled the stumbling jerk.

“Oof,” Jay said. “Guess you won’t have to worry about him anymore.”

Will shook his head. He looked at Amanda, whose hand was to her gaping mouth. She turned to him and winced with a small laugh, and Will couldn’t help but feel some small satisfaction in the turn of events.

As the night concluded, Will and Amanda came together for the last dance. Was this it? Or was it beginning? Ed Sheeran’s voice played as Amanda swung her arms around Will. He put his hands on her waist. Amanda looked perfect in the soft light as they swayed together.

“How’s your no drama prom going so far?” he asked.

“Besides the glory of watching Darren make a fool of himself and get kicked out, fine,” Amanda laughed. She was happy, which made Will joyous. “Though I do feel bad for Katie.”

“Yeah,” Will said. Katie had left and been picked up by her parents. “She’ll have two more opportunities, though I’m not sure how long this trauma will last.”

Amanda brought Will closer, and he could feel her breath on his ear. “Thank you for tonight. This was all that I wanted.”

“Does it continue? You and me?”

Amanda’s smile dimmed a bit before she shook her head. “I want to spend more time with my friends. I mean, it doesn’t seem right to be away from your friends on prom night. And I know you feel the same.”

Will nodded and smiled, though he couldn’t hide his disappointment. The song was in its final moments, Sheeran’s vocals both haunting and hopeful. Without warning, he pulled her in and hugged her tight until the song ended. When he pulled away, he noticed her eyes were glistening with tears.

“Are you ok?” he asked, the mask of prom magic fading.

“Yeah,” Amanda said in a rush to get in the words before normal life returned. “Promise me. No matter what happens at graduation and in college, don’t lose my number. I want to keep in touch.”

“Of course.”

“Amanda, come on,” cried Riley from across the lawn. Amanda looked over and nodded before turning back to Will. To his surprise, she wrapped her arms around him again, pulled him in close, and kissed him deeply.

It wasn’t lustful. They weren’t making out, but it was intense; her lips pressed against his, her body as close as anyone had ever been to him. It also wasn’t a kiss goodbye. It felt like she was leaving him to say goodbye to the high school life she led. But she’d be back. Their relationship would endure beyond this time. And he felt love and comfort.

When she pulled away, Will had to shake himself back to reality. Amanda giggled.

“Don’t worry,” she said. “Our time will come. Thanks again for tonight. Talk to you later.”

She turned, grabbed the sides of her dress so she could run after Riley. She giggled. Will stood there speechless, his life and his perspective forever changed. When he turned, none of his friends had noticed the kiss. He wasn’t sure they would believe him anyway. Instead, he decided to keep the moment for himself and go to Jay’s with the knowledge that this had already been a perfect night.

About The Piano Man Chronicles

Piano Man, written by the fictional author Thomas Eberle, is a creative spark that connects a wide variety of stories, like a quiet ripple. I am writing three‑part arcs that introduce new people, new places, and new turning points, but the shared thread is how this one book nudges something in each of them.

Some characters read it.



Some argue with it.



Some only know it because someone they love won’t stop talking about it.



But for all of them, The Piano Man becomes a spark — a moment of reflection, change, or connection.

Guest authors, such as Sandolore Sykes, are contributing their own takes on the story, creating a wide world of literary interconnection. This project is meant to feel like wandering through a neighborhood at dusk, catching glimpses of lives in motion. You’re not following one plot; you’re following the echo of a story inside a story, watching how art lands differently in every life it touches.

The Birthday Party Underground

When washed-up rocker Cole takes a pity gig at his nephew’s birthday party, he expects juice boxes, tantrums, and the slow death of his dignity. What he doesn’t expect is applause, cash, and a new career path—one paved with glitter, chaos, and the occasional piñata-related injury.

Welcome to the children’s party circuit, where the princesses aren’t Disney-approved, the clowns have criminal records, and the magicians might be dabbling in more than sleight of hand. As Cole dives deeper into this surreal subculture, he finds himself entangled in illicit rendezvous with moms (divorced, married, and morally flexible), navigating the drug-laced underbelly of suburban affluence, and dodging emotional landmines disguised as balloon animals.

But beneath the costumes and confetti lies a question Sam can’t escape: Is this his second act or just another detour on the road to self-destruction?

Eberle’s Piano Man is a tragicomic romp through the absurdity of reinvention, where the music never stops, but the consequences keep piling up. Sharp, irreverent, and unexpectedly tender, it’s a backstage pass to the party you never knew you wanted to crash.

“A rock ballad wrapped in confetti and regret. Eberle’s prose is as sharp as a broken guitar string.”



— Javier Stone, author of The Last Encore



“Thomas Eberle has written the most unwholesome children’s party novel imaginable—and I mean that as high praise.”



— Mira Caldwell, author of Suburban Gothic



“A hilarious, heartbreaking descent into the party circuit’s glittery underworld. Think Almost Famous meets Bad Moms with a dash of Hunter S. Thompson.”



— The Sacramento Tribune