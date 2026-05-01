Life provides its own bit of entertainment, and I try to capture the conflict and joy that arise from what we experience every day. My stories offer a brief respite from this crazy life, and I hope you enjoy them. There’s something new every Friday.

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The Piano Man Chronicles is a two-year anthology project. Every two weeks, you’ll see a story surrounding the fictional novel PIANO MAN (You can read about PIANO MAN below the story). Some stories are small three-part serials. Others will be from guest authors.

Two teenagers standing and talking at a bookstore

By Vince Wetzel

Part 1: Bookstore Stand

“An irreverent look at the wealthy classes through the eyes of artists who entertain their children, Piano Man is guaranteed to make you rethink the next birthday party you plan or attend.” – New York Times Book Review

Underneath the pendant lights hanging down and in the relative quiet after the chaos of post-story time at LandPark Books, Will looked at the book jacket he was stocking. His mom’s birthday was coming up, and maybe Piano Man was just the present he needed to give her. Paul, his stepdad, had already told him he was done covering for him. He was approaching adulthood. No suggestions. No extra allowance. And certainly no gifts purchased on Will’s behalf. It was all on him.

This could be easy. After all, he had an employee discount at the neighborhood bookstore. It was also a new release, and according to the New York Times, this Thomas Eberle novel was pretty good. There was even talk of adapting it into a movie.

It would also take this task off his to-do list. As a graduating high school senior, he had to decide where to attend college (San Diego State, Utah, or Purdue), plan a senior trip with his buddies, and find a prom date.

Stocking the end cap display, he had plenty of time to think. Located in a nondescript strip mall between a nail salon and a boba shop, a block from the zoo, LandPark Books was a quaint suburban bookstore that somehow managed to stay afloat despite competition from big-box stores and the internet behemoth.

Whereas those corporations had teams to manage the logistics of book sales, he had the pleasure of mastering everything except for the café on the other side of the store, where June practically marked her territory with espresso and dirty looks. He had three hours left in his shift, and he still had to manage the fallout from the bomb that dropped in the kids’ section, and display flyers for the activities to take place this week – the writing workshop on Thursday night, the cozy mystery and tea on Saturday afternoon, and the booklovers date night on Saturday night.

“How are we doing on that display?” asked Taren, his boss, sitting behind the counter and scrolling her phone. She was the owner’s daughter and ran it with the sophistication of a spoiled princess. There wasn’t one day when she didn’t make him want to throttle her. But he spent too much time and money in the Science Fiction and Sports sections, not to fully enjoy his discount, and who else was going to hire a 17-year-old who was about to leave for college? “The inventory has been sitting back there for three days; meanwhile, the book display has been empty for two days.”

Because you haven’t restocked at the end of the day as you should, Will thought, but he held his tongue again. He had only a few months to go. Then he could hopefully say farewell to retail for good.

Will quickly refilled the display and didn’t hear the bell ring when the door swung open. He looked at the back jacket. $28.95 for a book? At least with his fifteen percent discount, he could defray some of the cost. He’d buy it at the end of his shift.

“What’s up, Will Jenson?” he turned and smiled. Without seeing her face, he knew Amanda Wright was behind him. They practically had the same schedule at school, and ever since they watched a historic baseball game two and a half years ago, they had become good friends, despite their status discrepancy.

Amanda was untouchable. Even wearing a ratty camo A’s hat, sweats, flip flops, and a University of Oregon softball t-shirt – where she was committed to play next year – she was the most beautiful thing he’d seen today. She was also the most popular girl in school, but her status had waned somewhat because she had no time or patience to keep up with high school social circles anymore. She was focused on the future, away from Sacramento.

“Hey, Amanda,” Will managed to say, his skinny, awkward 6-foot-1 frame unfolding to stand up straight. His height wasn’t the problem. The issue was everything else. “Your study spot is empty and ready for you.”

LandPark Books was a community space where people could sit, read, have coffee, or, in Amanda’s case, study. Will had recommended it to her when she complained to him in AP Chemistry that Starbucks was becoming overcrowded. Not many at Kennedy High School had discovered the quiet tables, killer cappuccinos, and quiet vibes of LandPark Books. Will was in the same AP Chemistry class and knew she’d need some space today, so he had already placed a paper “Reserved” sign at her favorite table, behind the self-help shelf with a worn, yet cozy chair and a view of the window.

“Of course, Will. You’re the best,” she said and gave him a quick hug. Amanda knew about Will’s crush. After all, he had tried to kiss her at that baseball game, and she let him know that she didn’t think of him as more than a friend. But Will kept pining for her regardless, thinking at some point she’d realize that he was her guy.

She pulled her A’s cap down, slung her backpack onto the ground, and pulled out her laptop. For a couple of weeks, Will had thought about asking her to the prom. But he knew better. She had probably already been asked by one of the many jocks or popular guys at school, or maybe even a college guy. He had no chance. Still, they were good friends. Maybe…

“Will, watch the front. I need to go into the office,” Taren said, bringing Will out of his fantasy land. He finished the display and went to the front counter, a battlefield of stickers, bookmarks, and impulse-buy trinkets that Taren inevitably screwed up with her “system.”

If he didn’t ask Amanda, who else could he ask? He avoided school dances, just as he did the popular tables in the high school quad. He could ask Maria or Kim. They seemed cool, and the night would be fun. If he had to, he could ask Kaysea, but he was pretty sure she wasn’t into guys.

The front bell rang again, and in walked Darren Foyle, full of swagger and Axe body spray. Will groaned. Darren was Amanda’s on-again, off-again boyfriend for the past two years. He was a skater who traded in his board for a brand-new Mustang when he turned 16, courtesy of his parents. Amanda liked him only as a sign of rebellion against her dad, a police officer. However, their relationship was at its end. He had cheated on her, and not just kissing, and the whole school knew about it, even Will.

Darren must have noticed Amanda’s used Volkswagen in the parking lot. Otherwise, he wouldn’t be caught dead in this bookstore. Will was surprised to learn that Darren knew that bookstores, maybe even books, existed.

“Hey, yeah, you go to Kennedy, right?” Darren asked.

“Yes, we went to the same elementary and junior highs, too,” Will said.

“Oh yeah, right. Hey, have you seen Amanda Wright?”

I glanced over to her table. She was already up and heading over to Darren and Will. She was not happy to see him.

“Hey, girl.”

“What do you want?” She was now inches from Darren. Will took a step back. While he enjoyed some protection from the counter, he didn’t want to take any chances. “I thought I told you I never want to see you again.”

“Oh shit, Amanda. C’mon. This is all one big mistake.”

“You’re right, dating you was a big mistake. Huge.”

Will instinctively smiled at the “Pretty Woman” reference from that movie from the ‘90s. Nobody else got it.

“Amanda, she meant nothing. It was stupid. We’ve got a few months before we go our separate ways. Why not make the most of it? This is our senior year.”

Amanda laughed at Darren to his face, then shook her head. She turned to Will.

“Can you believe this, Will?” Will wasn’t sure if he wanted acknowledgment and to be brought into this conversation. “He thinks my life will be better with him in it these next few months.”

“I, uh.” Will stammered

“Shut up, Will,” Darren said, a cross between a snarl and dismissing him completely. Will was surprised that Darren at least acknowledged knowing his name. “Amanda, come on. At least let’s have fun at prom. We’ll have some great pictures. Have some fun. Then we can party with everyone, and if we decide to go our separate ways, we can. We’ve had some good times. Let’s have one more great night.”

Amanda wasn’t buying it. She shook her head and then turned back to return to her study table. Darren wasn’t having any of it. He grabbed her wrist. She tried to yank it away, but Darren had a death grip.

“Hey,” Amanda said.

“Amanda, hey, don’t tell me some other guy has asked you. That’s not cool.”

“You should let go of her wrist, Darren,” Will said, stepping forward. He didn’t know if he had authority, but he couldn’t be a bystander either. Darren had fifty pounds on Will, but perhaps he’d act as an obstacle, allowing Amanda enough space to exit the situation.

“Don’t you have a Lord of the Rings to shelve or something?” Darren sneered, and Will had to resist replying Not for Gollum’s like you! But before Will could make himself a bigger fool. Darren snapped his head back to Amanda. “Now, who are you going with? Whoever it is, you won’t have as much fun as going with me.”

Amanda finally yanked her wrist away from Darren and stepped back, putting Will between her and Darren. She rubbed her wrist, and Will felt a pang of anger and relief. She was safer, but now he was securely in the line of fire. He hoped she’d tell off Darren so he would leave.

“In fact, I have been asked,” Amanda said with a quiet confidence that Will admired, though he was disappointed that she had been asked. Her smile turned mischievous as she looked over to Will. “I’m going with Will.”

Amanda felt accomplished, like she had solved world peace. Meanwhile, Will expected the iPhone tone to fill the store, signaling that his brain was rebooting. Will’s eyes went wide while Darren turned to him in disbelief. Amanda’s smile was broad as though she had just cured cancer, or at least teenage loneliness.

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” Darren said. “You are definitely not going to have fun with Will and all his geeky friends. The after-party is going to consist of some Dungeons & Dragons cosplaying.”

Darren is wrong, Will thought. They’d probably play Mario Kart all night. But still, it would be a lot more fun than sitting around and drinking until someone puked.

“I’ll be fine. Now, if you excuse me, I need to continue studying.”

Amanda left, leaving Will and Darren standing, the register and a counter of bookmarks, stickers, and other book-related knick-knacks between them.

“Don’t think that she’s going to go with you,” Darren snarled. “That bitch just wants to make me jealous. Soon, you’ll be on the curb, crying to mommy that nobody likes you.”

Better than crying in that Mustang that reeks of your awful Axe spray, Will thought. But he took a breath and instead asked, “Can I help you find anything else?” A nasty stare greeted him before Darren turned and left the bookstore, the bells signaling his departure.

Will adjusted the bookmark display, then looked around to see if anyone else knew. His heart pounded. Not only had he averted death, but he was going to the prom with Amanda Wright.

About The Piano Man Chronicles

Piano Man, written by the fictional author Thomas Eberle, is a creative spark that connects a wide variety of stories, like a quiet ripple. I am writing three‑part arcs that introduce new people, new places, and new turning points, but the shared thread is how this one book nudges something in each of them.

Some characters read it.



Some argue with it.



Some only know it because someone they love won’t stop talking about it.



But for all of them, The Piano Man becomes a spark — a moment of reflection, change, or connection.

Guest authors, such as Sandolore Sykes, are contributing their own takes on the story, creating a wide world of literary interconnection. This project is meant to feel like wandering through a neighborhood at dusk, catching glimpses of lives in motion. You’re not following one plot; you’re following the echo of a story inside a story, watching how art lands differently in every life it touches.

The Birthday Party Underground

When washed-up rocker Cole takes a pity gig at his nephew’s birthday party, he expects juice boxes, tantrums, and the slow death of his dignity. What he doesn’t expect is applause, cash, and a new career path—one paved with glitter, chaos, and the occasional piñata-related injury.

Welcome to the children’s party circuit, where the princesses aren’t Disney-approved, the clowns have criminal records, and the magicians might be dabbling in more than sleight of hand. As Cole dives deeper into this surreal subculture, he finds himself entangled in illicit rendezvous with moms (divorced, married, and morally flexible), navigating the drug-laced underbelly of suburban affluence, and dodging emotional landmines disguised as balloon animals.

But beneath the costumes and confetti lies a question Sam can’t escape: Is this his second act or just another detour on the road to self-destruction?

Eberle’s Piano Man is a tragicomic romp through the absurdity of reinvention, where the music never stops, but the consequences keep piling up. Sharp, irreverent, and unexpectedly tender, it’s a backstage pass to the party you never knew you wanted to crash.

“A rock ballad wrapped in confetti and regret. Eberle’s prose is as sharp as a broken guitar string.”



— Javier Stone, author of The Last Encore



“Thomas Eberle has written the most unwholesome children’s party novel imaginable—and I mean that as high praise.”



— Mira Caldwell, author of Suburban Gothic



“A hilarious, heartbreaking descent into the party circuit’s glittery underworld. Think Almost Famous meets Bad Moms with a dash of Hunter S. Thompson.”



— The Sacramento Tribune