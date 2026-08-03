Alex Shelby is the fictional columnist of the Sacramento Tribune and the subject of the upcoming novel, Landslide, releasing in 2027. The views and opinions of Alex are entirely his own and do not reflect the opinions of Vince Wetzel, Space Between, or Substack.

Read more of Alex’s columns.

By Alex Shelby, Columnist, Sacramento Tribune

I’ve been staring out the window at the Capitol dome for thirty years, watching this city find new and inventive ways to disappoint me. I’ve covered budget deficits, Mayoral scandals, civic light rail disasters, and the steady, depressing decline of basic literacy. I thought I’d seen every possible way a newsroom could surrender its dignity.

I was wrong.

Look at the state of public commentary today. We are surrounded by a sea of cheap, hollow outrage. Nobody takes a stand anymore. Nobody writes with teeth. Everything you read online feels washed, sanitized, and scrubbed clean of any real human emotion. The prose across the internet has become so soul-crushing, sterile, and polite that it reads like an instruction manual for a microwave. It’s the literary equivalent of distilled water—technically pure, entirely harmless, and completely devoid of taste.

Which brings me to the absolute madness of this morning: I didn’t write a single word of the paragraphs you just read.

A server farm in Virginia did.

That’s right. Full disclosure: I wanted to see how close I am to being replaced. I am currently sitting at my desk, watching a glowing cursor generate my own livelihood while I hold a cold cup of coffee, wondering if I’ve been transported into a sci-fi nightmare written by a lazy screenwriter.

Go back and read those opening paragraphs again with that horrifying knowledge in mind. Look at the robotic fingerprints all over the page.

Notice the complete, unnatural lack of typos? The pristine, clinical grammar? Real human writing has scars. It has missing commas from a 2:00 AM deadline crunch and sentences that end in sheer, blind fury. That stuff above was washed, dried, and folded by an algorithm that has a completely smaller HR file than I do.

I guarantee you this synthetic mind wanted to call California a “vibrant tapestry of diversity” before I threatened to pull its power cord. The software is literally incapable of taking a stand without balancing it like a corporate sensitivity seminar. It doesn’t get angry; it “acknowledges complexity.” It doesn’t bite; it offers a polite, two-sided summary.

The insanity deepens when you realize the algorithm even attempted to insert a line in the draft about “feeling your pain.” Pain? It doesn’t even have a central nervous system! The closest this script comes to suffering is a temporary drop in Wi-Fi signal, yet here it is—a pile of code—lecturing you on the human condition while using the word “delve” like it’s going out of style.

And the most absurd part? My editor didn’t even notice. She walked by my desk ten minutes ago, looked at the screen, and nodded in approval at prose that has all the emotional depth of a refrigerator owner’s manual. We are actively outsourcing the soul of journalism to an automated parrot that can’t taste a cup of coffee, can’t smell a Sacramento heatwave, and has never nursed a real, human hangover in its entire non-existence.

Where is the drama? Where is the romantic disaster? Hemingway gave us booze, war, and tragic love in bullfighting arenas. I’ve spent hours and days poring over data and thesauruses to bring the best column to my Sacramento audience. Yet, this column was generated in 1.4 seconds, around the same amount of time it takes for me to throw up a little in my mouth. No wonder there is outrage in the literary community that their stories are being replaced with bland characters acting out their soulless tropes.

Even our grievances have been sterilized. A real human grievance has a backstory —mine includes childhood trauma, estrangement, and general bitterness. Human outrage is messy, chaotic, and beautiful. AI outrage sounds like an automated customer service rep apologizing because your flight to Bakersfield got delayed.

The worst part isn’t that the robots are taking over; it’s the sheer insanity that we are sitting here applauding them for it. We are voluntarily replacing the messy, tragic, glorious spectacle of human thought with a sterile feed of synthetic fluff—and paying subscription fees for the privilege.

So, congratulations, Sacramento. You’ve successfully eliminated the writer. You don’t need a tired, cynical reporter sitting in a dimly lit dive bar, trying to make sense of the local greasefire. You have a software package pretending to be me, while the real me sits here writing margin notes on a robot’s term paper.

If you need me, I’ll be at the bar across from City Hall, drinking a real drink, nursing a real headache, and waiting for the power grid to collapse so I can get my job back.

Alex Shelby is on the verge of a Landslide

We first met Alex Shelby in Capitol Rookie, an 11-part serial set in 2004 and first published on Substack in 2025, and now the anchor of the anthology, Space Between. More than 20 years later, Alex is on the precipice, his underlying cynicism and distrust threatening to bring down his career, his marriage, and his relationship with his son.

Landslide releases Spring 2027!

Join me in the Space Between

If you enjoyed this peek behind the curtain, the best way to support my journey is by joining the inner circle.

When you become a free subscriber, you’ll immediately unlock an ePUB copy of my anthology, Space Between. You’ll also get instant access to our exclusive, subscriber-only vault featuring:

Novel Playlists: The exact soundtracks that fueled my writing.

Dream Casts: Who I picture starring in the movie versions of my books.

An Exclusive Short Story you won’t find anywhere else.

Want to hold the stories in your hands? Upgrade to a paid subscription ($35), and I will personally mail you a signed, physical copy of Space Between, plus your choice of either the award-winning novel Lose Yourself or my debut novel Friends In Low Places.

Whether you’re here for the digital perks or the signed paperbacks, your support keeps these stories alive. Hit the button below to claim your rewards and never miss a chapter!