Life provides its own entertainment, and I try to capture the conflict and joy that arise from our everyday experiences. My stories offer a brief respite from this crazy life, and I hope you enjoy them. There’s something new every Friday.

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Have you ever wondered what kind of adventures Chewbacca had between A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back? Or, what small con Linus (Matt Damon) got away with between Ocean’s 12 and 13? Or even what mischief the Weasley twins had during the summer between Harry Potter Books 3 and 4?

We see transformation in the big moments with the story's heroes. Some of the most interesting characters in books, movies, and our lives are the ones with whom we have only a passing knowledge. I’ve seen it as a reporter, and later in my career in politics and government.

As I build a larger shared universe in my fiction, I’m finding the small choices and quiet moments that tell the stories of the characters in the periphery. And over the last three years, you’ve watched this universe expand right here in your inbox. Now, I’ve pulled together the stories I’ve posted on this Substack and given them their own space in print and ebook formats.

Moving seamlessly across genres, generations, and geographies, this collection is a web of linked narratives. It offers readers a rich, overlapping literary universe in which a background character from one novel seamlessly steps into the spotlight as the hero of a short story. Set against the vividly drawn backdrops of California, these interconnected stories map the razor-thin line between ambition and ruin.

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The Tapestry of the Universe

The collection is uniquely divided into two distinct flavors:

Space Between: A Shared Universe: Follow journalist Alex Shelby deep into a deadly political conspiracy, cut your teeth with a professional baseball intern learning about life, love, and priorities, and rejoin a core group of lifelong friends—Paul, David, Jesse, and Rob—as they pick up the pieces after a shared tragedy. From a lawyer’s cliffside struggle for survival to the public unraveling of Kyle’s career and reputation, these men are learning that moving forward doesn’t mean leaving the past behind.

The Experimental Shorts: I stepped out of my comfort zone and participated in online flash fiction parties that pushed me and my creativity into wild new places. Join me in the madness and step completely beyond reality with a series of fantastical standalone tales. You’ll meet a time-traveler desperately attempting to fix his past, an aging billionaire demanding a one-way ticket to Mars (under the strict condition that she can bring her cats), and a writer who unexpectedly witnesses a superhero battle mid-flight.

This collection is perfect for readers who love:

Interconnected Short Stories: A rich, overlapping universe where world-building rewards the observant reader.

Political Noir & Thrills: Fast-paced, high-stakes drama taking place in the halls of power and in dive bars in desolate locales.

Coming-of-Age Journeys: Authentic, grounded stories of young adults finding their footing, making mistakes, and discovering their identities.

Heartfelt Contemporary Fiction: Genuine explorations of male friendship, marriage, empty nests, and midlife transitions.

If you’ve read Friends In Low Places or Lose Yourself, are a fan of Richard Russo and Nick Hornby, or enjoy the intricately woven worlds of Scott Turow and Taylor Jenkins Reid, consider adding Space Between to your shelf.

The Ultimate “No-Brainer” Special Offer

If you love these characters and want to support independent storytelling, I want to make joining our inner circle an absolute easy choice.

When you become an Annual Paid Subscriber ($35/year), you aren’t just supporting the newsletter. You are instantly getting a premium book package shipped straight to your door:

A Signed Paperback Copy of Space Between (Shipped directly from me).

Your Choice of a Second Signed Paperback: Pick either my award-winning second novel, Lose Yourself, or my debut, Friends in Low Places, to complete your set.

All-Access Premium Pass: Full access to exclusive content at vincewetzel.com.

Let’s do the math: Two signed paperbacks alone retail for over $30. For $35, you get the physical books safely in your hands, completely bypass the retailers, and provide support to an independent author.

Of course, if you don’t want a paid subscription right now, you can be a free subscriber and get the same online content, and maybe join at a future date.

What a deal!