By Vince Wetzel

The apartment was dark, the way that three o’clock in the afternoon looks when the clouds are ominous and threatening a severe storm in the coming minutes. Even the large “Aloha, Bruh” flag hanging over the couch couldn’t brighten the foreboding mood of the sky. The two grad students, one studying electrical engineering, the other studying biological chemistry, were standing over Tintsy, Francis’s pet hamster, who had died an hour before.

“It’s only a hamster, bro,” Brad said. Brad, the engineering student, held a beer and bit into a piece of cold pizza. He was less sentimental and thought that Tintsy was more than a nuisance, which gave their apartment a light smell of feces and straw. Well, mixed in stale beer and spilled Bacardi.

“You don’t understand,” Francis said. “He was more than a hamster. He was a pet, and also a science project.”

Brad narrowed his eyes, wondering if his fourth beer had made his hearing suspect. “What? Science project?”

In the distance, a crack of thunder provided a low rumble. While they were the only ones in the apartment, Francis leaned over and whispered, “I’ve been working on an organic compound that can help prolong the moment between life and death. I call it the ‘white light’ compound.”

“So, he’s not really dead?”

“Well, he is, I mean, his body is technically dead. There is no brain activity. There is no heart activity. He isn’t breathing. But I think we can regenerate his life. And I think you can help me.”

Brad took a bite of his pizza. He always ate while working on a complex problem in his head. He knew circuits. He knew electromagnetism. He knew signal processing and digital logic design. But he knew nothing about organic material or the electrical pulses that powered living and breathing organisms.

“What? I don’t understand. And I don’t know how I can help you.”

Against the backdrop of wind gusts pushing rain hard against the window, Francis explained that he needed to maintain a charge of precisely 46.2 millivolts to regenerate the electrical current required to sustain life. This wasn’t like defibrillation, designed to shock the heart into starting again. That only worked sparingly, and you wanted the heart to start again. This procedure would restore the tissue’s function with a higher degree of success.

“I need you to help me create the exact current needed for a specific amount of time,” he said. “I’m sorry I didn’t ask earlier, but I didn’t think Tintsy would go so fast.”

Brad had reservations. Wasn’t it unethical? Wasn’t this “playing God” territory? But Francis was much more brilliant than he was, and if it worked, perhaps it could lead to a good job or admission to a phD program. Maybe the beer also helped throw caution to the wind. Brad sighed and chugged the rest of his beer.

“OK. Let’s do this,” Brad confirmed, crushing the beer can in his hand and taking a final bite of his pizza.

Francis pulled out his notebook with pages and pages of formulas, molecular calculations, and other computations that Brad didn’t understand. The notebook was well used, possibly fell into a sink at one point, which added to Francis’s brilliance. Brad only nodded as though he understood Francis. It was only when Francis described the precise amount of power he needed to split to specific parts of the hamster’s body that Brad began to translate into the circuitry configurations he’d need to make.

In a lab, Francis’s requirements could easily be created. With the right tools and equipment, he could make a stable current to the millivolt as an undergrad. But with the unstable current that comes from a domestic source, particularly a shared master breaker at an apartment complex, Brad needed to think a little harder. Still, he raided his bins of supplies he kept in his closet for motherboards and capacitors, and rescued his sauntering iron from its spot balancing on a pizza box. Eight hours later, he had a completed power stabilizer capable of taking power from their wall unit and providing a constant power output to the specified specifications.

Francis cleared the kitchen counter of all the debris from last week’s dinners, placing a clean dish towel underneath Tintsy. Regardless of what happened, Brad would insist that the towel be thrown away when this was over. It wasn’t a sterile lab by any stretch, but Brad was sure nothing would happen anyway. If anything, it would be a great story to tell.

A bolt of lightning flashed through the window, followed only a second after by the crack of thunder. The storm was upon them, and it was getting worse by the moment. While his electrical system would regulate the amount of regular electricity coming in, the one variable he didn’t account for was a power surge from an electrical storm.

“Should we wait until another time?” Brad asked. “When everything is stable?”

Francis shook his head. “No way. The ‘bright light’ will only remain most effective for another hour. Then we’ll have to wait until another day and find a new Tintsy. C’mon. Let’s get this done. And if it doesn’t work, we’ll have more data for next time.”

Brad nodded. He didn’t know if he’d agree again if he didn’t do it now. Francis took the syringe and injected one more dose of “white light” before Brad added the tiny electrodes to each of the four limbs, the heart, and Tintsy’s tiny brain. The lights flickered for a moment, and Brad looked around, concerned. Tintsy was already dead, right? Brad asked himself. It’s not cruel if the creature can’t feel it already.

“OK, turn on the device and raise the current to 41.2 millivolts,” Francis said. Brad obliged. At first, nothing happened. Then a smell began to emanate from Tintsy, like barbecue chicken.

“We’re cooking him,” Brad said.

“Keep it going,” Francis said. “Increase to 45.5.”

Brad turned it up as soon as he reached 43.7, lightning flashed, followed directly by a large boom, causing Brad’s fingers to slip. The power went out immediately, and the two students fell to the floor in the darkness, afraid they had been cursed for their experience.

“Francis?” Brad called after an eternity of quiet silence.

“Yeah. I’m here. I’m ok. You?”

“I’m good.” The power remained off, and Brad pulled the phone from his pocket and turned on the flashlight. As they stood, they looked at the kitchen counter. The electrodes were still wired, but where a minute before Tintsy had been, only the towel, slightly singed, remained.

“Where did he go?” Brad asked.

“I don’t know,” Francis answered. He pulled out his own phone and began shining it across the kitchen and onto the floor. “But, could that mean the experiment worked and he’s escaped?”

Brad smiled broadly. This would mean they had brought life back. Brad was already thinking of lectures, journal articles, maybe a feature on the Today Show. That would impress his girlfriend. That’s all she watched. “We gotta find him.”

They both got on the floor and began shining their flashlights into the crevices. Brad realized they needed to clean the floor more. It was pretty disgusting. They had discovered a mouse running around last week. They had set out traps but hadn’t caught it yet.

“Oh, the mouse traps,” Brad said. “What if Tintsy finds it?”

“I didn’t think of that,” Francis said, and they both went to the doors under the sink, where they had a trap. When Francis opened the door, a mousetrap was the least of their worries.

They saw the white mouse. Well, now there was a red stain across the neck, likely caused by Tintsy, whose claws were tearing into the rodent while its head was buried in the mouse’s chest. Tintsy twitched, its fur matted with the mouse’s blood, and was it growing? With the lights on the gory scene, Tintsy stared at Brad and Francis, its eyes narrowing. Brad had seen that look in a movie, when Heath Ledger’s Joker right before he slammed a gangster’s ear into a pencil.

“Oh god,” Brad said, just as Tintsy leaped onto Francis’s face. The room went dark by half as Francis dropped his phone to reach for Tintsy, whose mouth was now on Francis’s eye.

“Augghhh,” Francis screamed. “Get it off. Get it off.”

Brad was afraid to get too close to Tintsy and took two steps to pull the broom out of the hall closet. By the time he returned, Francis was on the ground, continuing to wail. What was left of Francis’s face was bloody with ribbons of flesh dripping down. Tintsy had grown bigger by half, and his eyes, which were cute before he died, were now all black and evil. Francis made no notice of the broom hitting his head and face. He was too busy trying to pull Tintsy off of him.

Francis was now on the ground, but his kicks and writhing had grown weaker. Brad kept swinging, and when Francis lay still, Tintsy finally turned his head toward Brad. Not sure if his roommate was alive or dead, Brad understood fight or flight and turned and bolted for the door. He opened it and tried to exit, but felt a pain shoot through his shoe and into his heel, cutting his Achilles heel.

Brad yelled and managed to kick off Tintsy. He got through the door and tried to close it, but saw Tintsy’s head. It was now three times its original size, its face a contortion of evil he never imagined. He tried to slam the door on its head, but each time he opened it to gain momentum, it wiggled farther through the door.

“Hey, what’s going on?” a casual voice said from behind him. It was Danielle, his neighbor from across the hall and occasional friend with benefits, dressed in booty shorts and a loose t-shirt. With the hall flickering with emergency lights, Danielle carried a regular flashlight. When she turned it toward Brad’s door, her eyes went wide, and she screamed, “What the hell is that?”

“Get back in your apartment now,” Brad said. “Call animal control. Call the police. Call someone. This monster has already got Francis and is not stopping.”

Focusing on Danielle drew Brad’s focus away enough that Tintsy had wiggled itself the rest of the way through the door and into the hallway. Danielle didn’t listen to Brad and screamed at the top of her lungs. It was her fatal mistake, but it saved Brad for the time being. Tintsy leaped up and sank its buck teeth into her thigh and knocked her down to the ground. From there, it went straight to her tiny waist and stomach.

Danielle’s screams only lasted a moment as she spent her final moments unconscious, leaving the only sounds of Tintsy diving into her flesh. Brad went back into his apartment, closed the door, and called 9-1-1.

“What’s your emergency?” the operator said.

“A monster hamster is attacking my apartment,” Brad said. “Please send help.”

“Sir, calling in false reports is a felony,” the operator said.

“Seriously, we created this monster, and it won’t stop. It’s already killed two people,” Brad cried. “Please help.”

The line clicked dead. For a moment, everything was silent, except for the pounding of Brad’s heart against his ribs. Brad assessed his choices. The police didn’t believe him. He could escape, but what would happen if anyone else opened their door? Would they find their fate the same as Danielle? Brad fell to the ground, uncertain of what to do.

He heard something hit against the door. Again. It was a slam, but like when a dog wants to get inside. Brad’s eyes widened in pure fear. Tintsy was trying to break down the door. The sounds of feet against the door moved upward. He shone the light at the door and noticed the doorknob turning.

Against another flash of lightning, the door came open, and Tintsy, now nearly six feet tall, stumbled in. It was as big as a brown bear, and twice as menacing. With each step, there was further recognition that Brad had created this monster. He had made that choice, and now he would suffer the consequences.

“Please, no,” Brad cried.

Tintsy was a few feet away. Unlike when it attacked Frances and Danielle, Tintsy was taking its time, stalking its prey. It was taking pleasure in the horror it was causing Brad. It seemed ready to pounce when another flash of lightning hit the room, and Tintsy let out a horrifying howl.

When Brad’s eyes had readjusted, he saw Francis riding astride Tintsy, a knife in each hand, stabbing Tintsy’s back. Francis no longer had a face, only blood dripping off a skeletal jaw with only one bulging eye staring at the creature. With each stab, Francis screamed unintelligibly with pure primal terror.

Tintsy finally collapsed, and Frances fell on top of him; blood was flowing all around their floor. Uncertain, Brad moved to both his roommate and his former pet. As he got close, the lights came back on, and Frances looked more frightening in this reality.

“Francis?” Brad whispered. “You there?”

Francis looked at him with the one good eye and nodded.

“You’re going to be ok,” Brad said. “I called the cops.”

Francis shook his head, then Brad watched the life go from the eye. His friend was dead, and when the weight shifted, he fell off Tintsy. But before Brad understood why the weight shifted, Tintsy turned and opened its mouth and devoured Brad’s arm. The teeth severing the flesh and bone just above the elbow.

Brad screamed and grabbed one of the knives still embedded in Tintsy’s back and drove it into its brain stem. Tintsy collapsed one last time.

Brad pushed himself against the wall, facing the dead Tintsy, Francis, and looking out the door to Danielle’s legs. Soon, his neighbors would peer in at the bloody scene, followed by paramedics, the police, the university, and more. There were a lot of questions.

If you’re tasting the Salted Wetzel for the first time…

Welcome! I’m Vince Wetzel, author of FRIENDS IN LOW PLACES (2021), the award-winning LOSE YOURSELF (2024), and a third novel currently in that precarious editing phase of unreadable and mildly entertaining. This newsletter is my literary sandbox, emotional junk drawer, and occasional cry for help disguised as content. It features short fiction, fridge philosophies (you know, the good quotes you see someone important said and you wish you had come up yourself), interviews with authors who are far more interesting than I am, and random thoughts, reviews, and side bits that didn’t make it into my books because they were either too weird or too honest.

I’m a husband, father, and California dweller who enjoys falling asleep to televised sports that move slower than my writing process. I read compulsively, enjoy touring the brewery scene with my buddies, and occasionally pretend I understand world events.

If you’re looking for polished wisdom or life hacks, you’re in the wrong inbox. But if you enjoy fiction with bite, musings with heart, and the kind of humor that masks deep existential dread—pull up a chair. I promise not to overshare. (That’s a lie.)

Next week: The Conclusion of Capitol Rookie

The year is 2004. Young reporter Alex Shelby is four months into his stint at the Sacramento Tribune. Struggling to cultivate sources, he gets a scoop that leads to political scandal. Each chapter unravels a web of deceit, danger, and betrayal in a gripping tale of investigative journalism. Don’t miss this thrilling, fast-paced series filled with suspense, twists, and unforgettable characters.