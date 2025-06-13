person sitting at desk hand on forehead writing

Recently, in my writing group, we talked about motivation and discipline in writing. With everything going on in the world, we shared how it is sometimes hard to get out of our heads and onto the page. There are plenty of activities that are easier and require less effort or less of a commitment than sitting down, quieting our external mind, to pull out characters and stories from another world.

And yet, The hard is where the genius is.

In any activity, whether it be writing, cycling, gardening, or working out, the commitment to the hard, the journey through struggle, and the persistence in the face of obstacles bring the sense of accomplishment and fulfillment we all crave.

I am often asked how I can be motivated to write as much as I do, particularly creative writing, especially since I have a demanding job that takes up a lot of mental capacity. The simple answer is that I don’t. I often don’t want to sit down at the laptop and write creatively or edit a 100,000-word manuscript. Or, I do sit down but find myself opening a tab to view reels of Gen-X shenanigans.

But what moves me to open the document and begin to work on it is not motivation; It’s discipline. I get into a mindset that the work needs to be done. I think it helps that I accept that sometimes the output isn’t perfect and that I will make significant edits later. I also understand that the effort is always a net positive. I’m that much closer to breaking through.

In THE WAR OF ART, author Steven Pressfield shares a manifesto on battling through achievement barriers. He calls that feeling when our motivation is waning and we are faced with a choice to do the thing or not “The Resistance,” and offers practical advice on how to win that battle and continue.

Resistance will tell you anything to keep you from doing your work. It will perjure, fabricate; it will seduce, bully, cajole. Resistance will assume any form, if that's what it takes to deceive you. It will reason with you like a lawyer or jam a nine-millimeter in your face like a stickup man. Resistance will pledge anything to get a deal, then double-cross you as soon as your back is turned. If you take Resistance at its word, you deserve everything you get. Resistance will not be reasoned with. It is always lying and always full of shit.

He proposes a professional mindset to battle The Resistance. “Turning pro " means showing up to work every day, regardless of motivation. He suggests that an amateur mindset focuses too much energy on motivation instead of discipline. Meanwhile, in a professional mindset, you bring your lunch pale ready to work.

He also shares how Ego vs. Self plays into the professional mindset. Ego’s fuel is inspiration, and visions of fame and fortune drive motivation. When Ego is the focus, the work can be shallow or lack authenticity. But when Self is at the center of the work, it is a part of us and is, therefore, more fulfilling regardless of its reception by others.

When we persevere through our struggles, the breakthrough is that much closer. We may fail, but we will learn and apply that information to the next endeavor. Our ability to be persistent and persevere allows us to create Grit for ourselves. In Angela Duckworth’s popular book GRIT, she demonstrates how consistent effort and commitment are more valuable than talent.

Enthusiasm is common. Endurance is rare.

Whatever our passion is, the key to fulfilling this passion is to show up. We can’t part-time it. We need to “Turn Pro” and embrace the struggle. In a sense, we need to define success in a way that focuses on what fills our internal needs rather than external validation. It goes back to the “Why.” If writing a novel is the focus, why would that provide fulfillment and accomplishment? Do we want to be a best seller? Why? Is it because we want external validation? Do we want the money? Do we believe that the story is valuable to as many readers as possible? If becoming a scratch golfer is the focus, why? To be able to master the body and mind that is so unachievable. To have bragging rights with your buddies?

Then, we must accept the inevitable struggle. We must be willing to endure and continue and go to work every day to improve. I would argue that we need to fall in love with the struggle, for it is in the struggle that the destination is so much sweeter.

Side of Mustard: A daily taste of Italy

I want to give a shoutout to my friend

who has just finished a five-day journey as an American cooking and eating in Italy. Think of it as the Substack version of Stanley Tucci’s show on National Geographic (And Disney+)

Paul provides a daily diary of his learning about food, the culture, and the people of Italy. I’ve known Paul since I was 13 years old and he’s as entertaining, witty, and engaging as he was when we were teenagers. Please take a read.