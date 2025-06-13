Salted Wetzel with a side of mustard

Paul Schwartz
Jun 14

Thanks for the shout out Vince! It seems like yesterday when we out there hooping against each other in the heat. That was a long time ago! I am in awe of your various writing channels, books posts, etc. Keep it up, you have interesting things to say!

Randy's Wild Ride
Jun 13

I've been a professional creative visual artist and writer since 1972. I've had bosses and clients. I get hired to manifest their ideas because they either lack the skills or time. They have expectations for how is should be and when it will be finished, and how much it will cost. As a professional creative I MUST be able to create on demand, meet their expectations, meet the deadline, and be within budget. All professional creatives live and work within this universe. Our customers don't give a damn if we're inspired. They expect results. If we're tired, they don't care. Do your job and give me what I need, they say. Because they're paying for it, that's a totally reasonable expectation.

This is not selling out. Those who take that position likely never faced a creative deadline or are amateur artists who place art on a pedestal. That's fine for those who want to work in that space. Go for it. Just try solving a creative problem at 3:00 a.m. because the job is due at 9:00 a.m. that morning. If you don't, you have failed in your obligation, it's what you signed up for.

But through it all, as it's the career I chose to do, old Calvin Coolidge has helped me enormously over the years to get through tough times and creative deadlines:

The Power of Persistence Calvin Coolidge - “Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent. The slogan Press On! has solved and always will solve the problems of the human race.”

Words to live by for any endeavor.

For those who want to dub around and do writing for a hobby, relaxing, mental health, or other non professional reasons I say, "Great! Go for it and enjoy what you're doing and enjoy the freedom to be the "when-inspired creative artist" because it can be so pleasurable. Just don't look down your nose at those who are professional creatives who sweat blood and tears and work under tight deadlines as being something less than what you do for fun.

© 2025 Vince Wetzel
