By Vince Wetzel

Copyright 2026 Vince Wetzel and OT Press

Raiders rule? Is that what was scratched in this tiny wooden desk? If Tom Eberle was going to stay here long term, he needed a writing space that wasn’t designed for a child. In fact, this entire room was not suitable for a serious novelist, which was what he was trying to be.

“The publisher wants to know what you’re thinking about next,” said Barry Donahoe, Tom’s agent. Barry had been on Tom’s case for nearly six months about his next book. The fact was that he was no closer today than he was six months ago. When Tom was presented with a two-book contract when selling his debut novel, The Voyage to Victoria, a novel about a man’s journey to maturity, he needed another idea to fulfill the obligation.

“I’m working on it, but nothing is inspiring me,” Tom said. That was true. The trouble with critical and commercial success in a debut novel that took ten years to write and make perfect is the pressure it puts on the follow-up in a compressed timeline. “I need more time.”

“I’ve been putting them off for two years,” Barry said. “I need at least an idea in the next week and a partial manuscript in a couple of months, or else they may hold you in breach of contract and cut you loose and ask for some of your advance back.”

Tom blew out his cheeks and eyed the Tom Brady poster hanging over the desk. That book advance was spent long ago, half of it somehow settled into the divorce, even though the first draft of The Voyage was completed in a manic three-writing session immediately after he had found out that his wife was cheating on him… with another woman.

“OK, I am looking at a modern-day retelling of the New Testament with a female Jesus,” Tom said. Anti-immigration sentiment and modern evangelical Christianity had made him imagine the Second Coming of Jesus as a female immigrant.

Barry wasn’t impressed. “Oh God. Controversy sells, but we can’t afford to have boycotts on your second novel. Anything else? Maybe, more commercial?”

“Does it have to be that way?”

“Selling books is the name of the game.”

“Great. Well, maybe I make it subversive, set it in Washington, D.C., and make it a political thriller,” I joked.

“Perfect,” Barry said, not in on the joke. “I’ll give them that pitch. Now, get to work on it. I’ll call in three weeks for an update.”

Tom hung up the phone and looked at his dog, Yoda – a crazy-eyed Chihuahua. Well, it was Jennifer’s dog, but she wanted rid of it and didn’t put up a fuss when he said he wanted it. Yoda, hyper as ever, ran around the chair two times before finding the right angle to jump up into his lap.

“Got any ideas?” Tom asked Yoda.

Yoda stared back. If there were any time for Yoda to give some syntax-challenged Muppet speak, this would be it. Tom didn’t want to write the story he had given Barry. He agreed. The subject was too heavy, too controversial, and too difficult to get right. There were reasons why the Bible hadn’t been adapted or rewritten. It was too big for him to start on a lark. But he needed an idea.

Tom looked at the refrigerator, saw the invitation to a fifth-birthday party for his childhood buddy Chris, and saw that his wife Becky was throwing it for their son Steven. It was at a park two miles from the house. He needed a good walk, so he took a light jacket and stepped out of his apartment in the Sunset district, heading toward Golden Gate Park. In June, this weather reminded him of Seattle: foggy, cold, and full of melancholy.

Tom was still settling back into his hometown, living in the house his mother had owned and died in three months ago, just around the time that his divorce was final. He needed out of Seattle and the life he occupied with Jennifer. So, taking care of his mother’s affairs and getting away from Jennifer was the universe aligning for him to get his life right. Still, he felt like a loser sleeping in his childhood single bed and the Daughtry poster he had in his room.

Nothing felt worse, though, than sitting at a coffee shop, writing the first draft of a novel, looking up and seeing your wife walking hand-in-hand with another woman. But then Tom watched Jennifer stop, take this woman into her arms, and give her a passionate kiss that he hadn’t had from her in months. When he confronted her, she didn’t even dispute it. In fact, she was relieved. It made leaving him that much easier.

That pain and anger began pouring into the manuscript he started on a ferry from Seattle to Victoria, British Columbia. Tom holed up in a Kimpton Hotel for three weeks, was fired from his job, and racked up a significant hotel bill, but he was done with a draft of his debut novel. It shouldn’t have been this easy, but he got an agent and a book deal within months. Even if he hadn’t been so manic to write it, Jennifer would not have been entitled to any profits. But when a bidding war for publication and movie rights led to a hefty bonus, she was happy to claim her fair share.

And now he was still unemployed, living in his old room and going to a kid’s birthday party. Thankfully, the awkward silences and the weary glances of pity had subsided since those first few months after the divorce. Now, everyone wanted him to get on with life. Move on. Meet our friend, she’s cute. Why don’t you date more? He resolved to make an appearance and then go to a corner bar and see what emptiness he could find, either by drink or casual companionship.

When Tom got to the park, five-year-old Steven was already high on birthday adrenaline, lemonade, and playing with his friends. Chris was Tom’s best friend growing up and his best man. Now that Tom was back in town, Chris tried to include him in everything. And because Tom didn’t have anything to do, why not be the weird single guy with no kids at a birthday party?

Ever since he’d been a kid, he loved Golden Gate Park. Who wouldn’t? San Francisco’s answer to Central Park in New York City, Golden Gate Park was over 1,000 acres of urban green space with trails, lakes, botanical gardens, and museums. The fog often settles amongst eucalyptus and cypress trees like a cold, fluffy blanket. The party was near the Koret’s Children’s playground on the far East side of the park. There were three parties set up in the area, each sporting the same tablecloth and balloon setup, but the big banner that said “Happy Birthday Steven” was the beacon Tom needed.

“Hey Chris,” Tom said, and did the bro-hug thing that seemed they should have outgrown five years ago. “Not like the high school keggers we went to.”

“They are,” Chris said with a laugh. “Only now, no one spikes the punch or hooks up. See? We even got a band.”

By band, Chris meant a children’s musician setting up an amp, a microphone, and a guitar. He seemed out of place with his long hair, lean physique, leather bracelets, and four-day growth. He looked like he should be playing a real gig at a real club, not some park with overactive five-year-olds.

“Where did you find him?” Tom asked as Chris snuck him a beer in a solo cup. He guessed it was like a college party. “Seems more like he’d play the Independent than a birthday party.

“Becky said he played at another party that she took Steven to two months ago,” Chris said. “Said he was awesome.”

Tom wouldn’t tell Chris, but he could tell why this guy got plenty of recommendations. The moms were all sneaking glances at the musician, like they were ready to take him to the wooded areas of the park and shoot an OnlyFans video. Doesn’t matter if it’s Nine Inch Nails or The Wiggles; musicians get tail.

The musician wasn’t only getting attention from this party’s moms, either. Fifty yards away, moms attending a princess party kept leering over, wondering when he’d perform. Meanwhile, Snow White was getting creepy looks from the dads.

What was going on here?

“He wasn’t cheap either,” Chris said. “I felt like I was paying Dave Matthews.”

With a nod, the musician let Becky know he was ready, and Chris excused himself to wrangle the kids to sit in a circle around him. Behind them, the moms created a wall of porn fantasies, their bottom lips in a collective bite like an oversexed synchronized swimming routine. These moms, including Becky, were practically drooling in unison. Meanwhile, Chris was oblivious.

“Hey everybody, I’m Sam,” the musician said with a welcoming smile to compensate for the brief and slight feedback. Tom thought some moms would collapse.

“Hi, Sam,” the children sang out.

“I’m so excited to be here for Steven’s fifth birthday,” Sam’s high intensity fooled the children, but not Tom. He was there for the Venmo coming his way. “I’ve got some great songs for you today. I’ve got some originals and some stuff you probably know. Like… Who knows ‘Ol’ MacDonald.’”

With that, the screams of the children went wild, and a chorus of barnyard animals sprang out of nowhere. As Sam began, his voice captivated the entire party. Some children sat cross-legged while others danced around without pretension. For twenty minutes, Sam kept the children and the moms enthralled, going into Wheels on the Bus, Row, Row, Row Your Boat, and Pop Goes the Weasel, along with some original songs that Tom thought were impressive.

By the end of the set, the kids were satisfied but ready for cake and more running around. I helped with cake duty, distributing the chocolate and ice cream, while negotiating the wobbly leg of a card table that I believe we had used for beer pong. I felt like the lunch lady from my childhood, imploring them to hold the plate with two hands and to stay seated while they finished dessert. When everyone was served, Sam came over to Tom for a piece.

“Hey, man,” he said. “Can I get a scoop. I’m a sucker for ice cream.”

I nodded and began to scoop.

“That was great,” came a female voice. It was Aubrey, a mom with whom Chris tried to set Tom up within weeks of moving back. They got coffee, but neither of them was ready for the dating world. She was separated from Eric for only a few months. “You have a real talent.”

“Thank you,” Sam said. Tom admitted to himself that, though he was straight, Sam was empirically hot as fuck. If he had Sam’s looks, Audrey and he might still be making it in the single-wide bed set to the tunes of ‘90s R&B. “The kids like it.”

“Seriously, you’re like a rock star to these kids,” she said. “I think you’d be great for my kid’s party too.”

Tom raised an eyebrow. He didn’t know if he was surprised that she was asking for a performance at a birthday party in nine months or that he remembered that little Jack’s birthday was three months ago. Tom needed some new friends.

“If I’m free, I’d love to do it,” Sam said. “Do you want my card?”

“Why don’t you just put your number in and I’ll text you,” Aubrey said, handing him her phone. As he did, she bit her lip and tucked her hair behind her ear. “Maybe we can review calendars.”

Sam took her phone but looked up. Tom couldn’t believe he was this invisible and this was so blatant. He’d be surprised if Aubrey weren’t riding Sam the next time that her son was staying at Eric’s.

“Oh, hi Tom,” Aubrey said when Sam handed back the phone. “How are you?” Tom felt the secondhand flirtations but knew Aubrey was a cancer and resolved never to go on another date with her.

“Fine,” Tom said, but he was fed up watching these middle-class lifestyles playing out in monotony around him. To think that a year ago, this was the ideal life that he wanted for Jennifer and him. He wanted to be sneaking beers to his buddy at the birthday party, pay too much for a kid’s birthday party, and blindly let his wife go gaga over a musician, just as long as he could secretly lust for a Disney Princess.

But now he could see it all. To him, they were busy but bored. From birthday party to birthday party. From soccer games to dance lessons, and from PTO meetings to school field trips. He wished he could observe them without being tied to this existence. He would want to see how people acted when he was just a momentary blip in their lives, providing help. He wanted to be Sam.

Wait, he could be Sam. Or he could write about Sam, Snow White, the clown, and the magician. Tom imagined what the underbelly of the children’s entertainment industry was like. Was there a circuit that they all participated in? Did they go to workshops together? Did they have a manager?

Did Tom have an idea for his next novel?

