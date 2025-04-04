Life provides its own bit of entertainment, and I try to capture the conflict and joy that arise from what we experience every day. My stories offer a brief respite from this crazy life, and I hope you enjoy them. There’s something new every Friday. Pull up a spot next to the campfire. Subscribers receive special access to exclusive content, including new stories, a guide to the “Space Between” the novels, soundtracks, and more... ​

Capitol Rookie is an 11-part crime fiction noir set in 2004 in Sacramento, California. To catch up and read from the beginning, click here.

By Vince Wetzel

We were about eight years into this internet era, and I never thought watching for a screen to load would garner as much anticipation as Al Capone’s vault. I had a love-hate relationship with it. On one side, there was no reason to subscribe to a newspaper when a reader could go to the website and read it for himself or herself. Of course, computers weren’t exactly portable. They wheezed more than my grandmother. You couldn’t take the internet to the park bench or the coffee shop and read the latest news.

On the other hand, research was much more manageable. If it were on the internet, I would eventually be able to find information and data. I found out that the Valley Lobos was a street gang founded by Juan Villalobos in the early 70s, mostly selling pot, low-level robbery, and loan sharking. Villalobos was killed in the mid-’70s, but the Valley Lobos remained active. In the early ‘90s, when Juan’s son Jaime ascended to leadership, the Lobos became focused and began outsmarting and outflanking rival gangs for product, territory, and influence. Rival gang leaders were suddenly dead or arrested, and the Valley Lobos absorbed their influence.

I wasn’t sure going down this rabbit hole was worth it. I was connecting dots, but wasn’t sure if it was in a book of crossword puzzles. I was making a giant leap to connect a gang leader with a member of a nonprofit board tied to Senator Florez. I didn’t know if James Villalobos was real and even wondered if I was being racist for making that connection. I’d have to admonish myself later. I found enough evidence to believe James was real, though I still didn’t have a birth certificate or even a birthday. Was he the same as Jaime? My theory was certainly prejudiced by the lack of more evidence. But if Jaime and James were the same people, then Senator Florez was on a nonprofit board with a very smart and dangerous man. And if there was a hint of impropriety, that was certainly a story.

I also went on the state’s Secretary of State website to track Senator Florez’s political contributions and expenditures. If the Tribune was behind the webpage curve, then government sites were at the start of a long straightaway before it. Senator Florez’s campaign account showed no irregularities. There were contributions from her donors in Fresno, along with special interests such as Pharma, doctors, hospitals, and nurses. Her expenditures, however, matched the PAC records, both marked “outreach and advertising.”

Mary had said that the Valley Health Foundation was created to conduct Issue Advocacy on behalf of Florez. I then accessed the Valley Health Foundation’s website. No surprise, it didn’t offer much insight into the organization. There were stock photos of people smiling in the park, at the doctor’s office, and in the hospital. Apparently, the Valley Health Foundation manufactured smiles.

I clicked on the “Events” tab on the far right. There had to be real pictures of past fundraisers. There weren’t, but there was a flyer for a fundraiser at a private home in two days. I needed to be at this fundraiser.

I was prepared to make my case to Danny to allow me to go to Fresno to investigate the story. In my clandestine meeting with Mary, she intimated that Senator Florez may be using the nonprofit to circumvent campaign donation limits. These were serious charges—possible federal crimes—but I needed more information before slinging around accusations. As much as I didn’t want to head to Fresno, I didn’t know what else to do. I needed to get into that fundraiser.

“This is a gift,” Declan said. Before taking this to Danny, I needed some advice, and the only thing Declan liked more than waxing poetically about political efficiency was doling out recommendations like a cigarette dealer at a prison. Despite picking up my story a few days ago, he knew how to play the game better than I did. “I would typically say to call her. Catch her off guard. It could tell you a lot.”

“Will Danny go for it? Let me go to the fundraiser and ask the questions?” I asked.

“It could, but I’m not sure you have that leash yet. You need more. Are there any angles you can work on in Fresno?”

“I have an old college friend who I think is an editor there,” I said. “We were more rivals, but I can meet him and ask him some questions.”

“See what you can find from the Villalobos angle. He’ll know if the gang leader is involved with Senator Florez. Use that angle to piggyback on the fundraiser.” Declan gave a reassuring look before returning to his computer. “Good luck, kid. I think you got a start of a real story. Keep after it.”

Danny strolled into the office on cue, his balding head reflecting the overhead fluorescent lights like a caution light. He smiled and nodded to the cop reporter before heading toward the break room, his travel mug and sack lunch in his hands. Regardless of how I promised to reduce expenses, Danny would weigh the return on investment. Declan was right. This was a potential story that would bring me recognition, jumpstart my credibility among the local press corps, and put me on the path to Declan-level status without waiting ten years for someone to call me back. Get this right, and I’d set my career. Get it wrong? My time covering the world’s fourth-largest economy might shift to covering the world’s oldest profession, two hours away in Reno. At least the tips would be better.

“Hey, Danny, got a minute?” Danny was sitting. Unlike me, his desk was immaculate. I could see the faux wood grain over the steel.

“Yeah, Alex, what’s up? He tented his fingers over his dark goatee.

I went over what I knew about Senator Florez, the Valley Health Foundation, the possible link to Jaime Villalobos and OxyContin, the growing trend in overdoses, and the fundraiser tomorrow.

“You need more,” he said. “And the Villalobos link is so weak, I’d rather be hanging by spaghetti.”

I was momentarily distracted by the metaphor. It gave me an idea for dinner.

“I know. I have a friend in Fresno. He’s an editor there. Doug Davis. You know him? I could go there first, get what I can, then crash the fundraiser and confront the Senator if I have enough.”

“What’s your friend going to know?”

“He will know more about the Valley Lobos and whether Jaime and James are the same guys. He can also tell me about Senator Florez and if anything fishy is going on with the Valley Health Foundation.”

“If they did, why wouldn’t they report on it themselves?” Danny wasn’t convinced. “Why don’t you call your friend and see what’s there?”

“Another reason I need to go down there,” I said. “I can learn more about this Villalobos and who these donors are. I can’t do that sitting at my desk. I need to walk around. This fundraiser is a great opportunity to get a better understanding of what’s going on. C’mon Danny. Give me a couple of days. I know I can find something. I’m hungry.” Spaghetti for sure tonight.

Danny sat there silent. He sucked in his lips and bowed his head. I knew that part of him was calculating the cost of the trip and deciding whether I was the right reporter for the job.

“OK, go to Fresno. Talk to your friend. See what’s going on. But if it’s a nothing burger, I want you back here as quickly as possible to find a country music station.”

