young adult male reporter with notepad

The year is 2004. Young reporter Alex Shelby is four months into his stint at the Sacramento Tribune. Struggling to cultivate sources, he gets a scoop that leads to political scandal. Each chapter unravels a web of deceit, danger, and betrayal in a gripping tale of investigative journalism. Don’t miss this thrilling, fast-paced series filled with suspense, twists, and unforgettable characters.

Alex is frustrated. He hasn’t had a front-page story in four months, and his sure-fire chance to make A1 takes a sidestep. That is, until a mysterious tip comes in from an anonymous source.

In the dimly lit corner of a forgotten bar, young reporter Alex Shelby prepares to uncover the truth behind a shadowy figure who holds the key to a scandal that could change everything.

As deadlines loom and personal distractions arise, Alex races to connect the dots, but will the truth come to light before it's too late?

With whispers of fraud and a secretive fundraiser looming, Alex seeks clearance to investigate in Fresno. Battling doubts, budget constraints, and a shaky theory, he knows this could either launch his career—or end it in disgrace. But he's hungry, and he’s betting everything on the truth.

Old rivalries reignite. Secrets unravel. And the truth? It’s buried deep in Fresno. Shelby steps into the lion’s den—Doug Davis’s newsroom—looking for answers about Senator Florez, the Valley Health Foundation, and a shadowy web of power, silence, and scandal. What he finds instead is a file full of suppressed stories, a son with gang ties, and a former friend too scared—or too entangled—to tell the truth.

A journalist’s search for truth uncovers hidden loyalties, suppressed stories, and a tangled web of power, deception, and family ties. But is he asking the right questions—or walking into a trap.

Part Seven (Releasing July 4, 2025)

Part Eight (Releasing August 1, 2025)

Part Nine (Releasing September 5, 2025)

Part Ten (Releasing October 3, 2025)

Part Eleven (Releasing November 7, 2025)