More than seven years after her husband’s death, Tracey Jenson is remarrying local sportscaster Paul Buckley. Told in four parts from four different perspectives, we view the festivities from the trip up to the bachelor party, the bachelor party, the last day of work before the wedding, and the wedding itself. These characters were introduced in 2021 in the novel Friends In Low Places.

Part 1

Jesse is at the airport catching his flight to Sacramento for Paul’s bachelor party. However, fellow travelers put a damper on the upcoming festivities.

Part 2

Rob, Jesse, David, Kyle, and teenage Will are heading out for Paul’s bachelor party. The night takes an unexpected but heartfelt turn.

Part 3

Tracey is ready for her wedding weekend, but an outage and a surly reporter present a frustrating challenge before she can celebrate.

Part 4

As Tracey and Paul’s wedding day approaches, Kevin reconciles his new role in this new family dynamic.