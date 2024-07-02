Wedding Bells: A FILP serial
You're invited to participate in the wedding of Paul Buckley and Tracey Jenson from four different perspectives.
More than seven years after her husband’s death, Tracey Jenson is remarrying local sportscaster Paul Buckley. Told in four parts from four different perspectives, we view the festivities from the trip up to the bachelor party, the bachelor party, the last day of work before the wedding, and the wedding itself. These characters were introduced in 2021 in the novel Friends In Low Places.
Part 1
Gate Crasher: Tale of Annoyance and Turbulence at the Airport (July 5)
Jesse is at the airport catching his flight to Sacramento for Paul’s bachelor party. However, fellow travelers put a damper on the upcoming festivities.
Part 2
The Bachelor Party: Unforgettable Reunion brings unexpected empathy in a chance encounter (August 2)
Rob, Jesse, David, Kyle, and teenage Will are heading out for Paul’s bachelor party. The night takes an unexpected but heartfelt turn.
Part 3
Disconnected: A Future Bride's Day Takes an Unexpected Turn as Internet Vanishes (September 6)
Tracey is ready for her wedding weekend, but an outage and a surly reporter present a frustrating challenge before she can celebrate.
Part 4
Forever in Our Hearts: A Father Remembers His Son at a Joyous Wedding (October 4)
As Tracey and Paul’s wedding day approaches, Kevin reconciles his new role in this new family dynamic.