Capitol Rookie in a 11-part crime fiction noir set in 2004 in Sacramento, California.

Part 2

By Vince Wetzel

“Hello? Mr. Shelby?” the voice asked from the other side of the phone. I was staring at my computer screen, the cursor mocking the byline of my dead front-page story like a tapping foot. I needed a win, and if this anonymous voice was going to deliver on a possible corruption story, then I had to give her a chance, right?

“OK, I’ll meet, but you have to give me more than you have some information,” I said with skepticism. “I need some kind of proof so I can try to find a little bit of corroboration. Either you tell me, or you can go to the Chronicle, but they’re also not going to take the bait.”

Charges of corruption with a State Senator flew around politics more than crows around a carcass. Sure, I was desperate to make a splash at my new job at the Sacramento Tribune. If I were to be an impactful writer, I needed to show that I had the sources and the skill to break impactful news. But I’ve always been wary of anonymous tips. In my first job in Hawaii, I was almost duped into writing a fluff piece about a trainer who was teaching underprivileged kids the positive aspects of boxing – discipline and hard work – only to learn he was using the gym to cultivate drug runners. I drew the line at feel-good sting operations.

I waited. One… Two… Three…

“OK, I have nonprofit papers that show the Senator on the board,” she let out in an exhale. “But I know for a fact that board doesn’t meet.’”

“How do I know these papers are authentic?”

“I’ll give you copies. That will be enough of a thread to follow up on your own.”

“Ok, where? Do you know the Pre-Flight lounge, the dive bar under the mall?” I asked. I’d lost myself there a few times. It was the Bermuda Triangle of downtown.

“No, that’s too close to the Capitol. The walls have ears there. Ever been to the Back Door lounge in Old Town?”

“OK, when?”

“Thursday, 1 p.m. after floor session,” she said.

“All right,” I said, a bit more secure in her credibility. “You had better bring some proof. How will I know it’s you?”

“See you then.”

The line clicked, and I sat staring at the empty cubicle wall where I had planned to pin my front-page stories. Was this my break? It needed to be. If I didn’t find a good story in the next few weeks, I’d be sent back to monitoring the scanners for any cop activity. That was not an option.

I had been to Old Town a couple of times since I moved to Sacramento. Cobblestone streets were lined with wooden walkways, and buildings were modeled on Gold Rush-era structures. It was a tourist trap for sure, where you could find saltwater taffy, a punny t-shirt, and a hangover with three square blocks. One could even go to the river, board the Mark Twain-style Delta King, and have dinner or stay overnight.

Unlike the swanky Capitol haunts for lobbyists and state lawmakers, the Back Door Lounge was a world apart. Located in an alley behind The Firehouse restaurant, the Back Door Lounge was where you went to get lost. I swept my eyes across the alley before entering, hoping this wasn’t some bad setup, or worse, an initiation to the Tribune’s newsroom. When I entered, red velvet walls and twisted iron railings guided patrons down the three steps from the first level to the bar. Across the ceiling, streams of banners highlighted Monday Night Football and its beer sponsor, Budweiser. Either I was walking onto a preserved film set from Goodfellas, or a century of memories preserved in grain alcohol.

When my pupils adjusted to the dimly lit tavern, I saw all eyes were on me. Patrons were surprised by the sudden intrusion into their day drinking, but quickly turned back to their liquid misery. I had to admit. I liked the vibe, and I might have to return when a corruption scandal wasn’t in play.

I looked around. There was only one woman, but she didn’t look like my contact. She must have lost a fight with a clearance rack at TJ Maxx. She was in the midst of talking to another barfly, her pants hanging too low and her top too tight and low-cut to be concerned about corruption within the California Capitol.

Was I early? Did my contact stand me up? It was five minutes past our agreed rendezvous. She couldn’t have bolted this soon. Maybe she got too skittish, or this was one elaborate joke. Had I let my desire to break a story cloud my judgment? Might as well go to the bar, I thought.

“What will you have?” the bartender asked. He was bald and craggly. This was the extent of his customer service. Anything more, and he’d have to hand in his cranky membership card. That was part of his charm.

“A Budweiser,” I said. The string banner was my inspiration. “And I was supposed to meet a woman here. Anybody come earlier?”

The bartender ignored the question and just pulled the tap, filling the glass with little foam.

“Have you ever seen LA Confidential?” the woman next to me asked her friend. I wasn’t surprised the film passed under her radar seven years ago. Titanic and Matt and Ben dominated the Oscars, and the Curtis Hanson movie celebrating 1950s Los Angeles fell a little under the radar. Personally, it was one of my favorite movies of all time.

Her drinking buddy just grunted.

“I came across it on cable last night,” she continued. “It had Russell Crowe before he was Russell Crowe. Not bad, but it was kinda slow in places.”

I was going to make a comment, but I sipped my beer. Obviously, they never watched film noir of the 1930s and 40s, or even Chinatown, the Roman Polanski masterpiece starring Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway. I could mention that Chinatown was a direct inspiration for LA Confidential. I decided to sit on my hands.

“Cool,” her male friend said. “I rented Bad Boys 2, and it was so good and funny. Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are great. Might be the best movie I’ve seen in a while.”

That was it. As a self-described cinephile, I had a vitriolic reaction to Michael Bay. How many slow-motion, rotating camera, explosion porn movies could someone take in one movie? I couldn’t let this stand.

“Bad Boys 2 is awful. You should be ashamed,” I said. “I would take Kill Bill, Lord of the Rings, hell even Finding Nemo over Bad Boys 2.”

“Nobody asked you,” the woman said.

“No, but I have a duty to steer you closer to good movies with taste. Granted, Pirates of the Caribbean was cute.”

“Oh, that Johnny Depp is a character. Did you know he based that off of Keith Richards?” the man asked.

“Yeah, inspiring choice,” I rolled my eyes. “But that’s not the point. There is real art of the medium out there if you can only pay attention.”

“Whatever,” she said and turned back to her friend. But I heard her say under her breath as she turned. “Asshole.”

I shrugged. At least she was in the mainstream with that opinion. Whether it was about public policy, where I researched the subject more than the bill authors did, or, in this case, movies, I thought it was important to educate when others were misinformed, uneducated, or ignorant. If she were talking about beer or the best travel destinations, then she could have an opinion. But film had been a passion since my mom sat my brother and me in front of the TV every day at 3 p.m. for the movie of the week on KTLA Channel 5. Most of the time, it was silly Jerry Lewis or Bob Hope flicks, but occasionally they’d deliver a John Huston or John Ford movie.

While I studied journalism, I took as many film appreciation classes as I could in college, broadening my influences to include Italian Neorealism and French Cinema Verite, and my favorites, Film Noir and Film Neo-Noir. While I pleaded with theaters to show some of these movies when I was in Honolulu, it wasn’t until I returned to Sacramento and the Tower Theater that I finally got my fix of niche films in a theater setting. Watching them on video just wasn’t the same.

“You Shelby?” the bartender asked.

I nodded.

“Go to the back and through the doors,” he said. “She’s waiting.”

“Who’s waiting?” I wanted confirmation that he was talking about my informant. The last thing I wanted was to mistakenly step into some weird backroom sex ring. At least, unless some politician was involved.

“Not the woman who will put up with your shit,” my new friend said. “She doesn’t exist.”

I ignored her, and the bartender nodded his head to the side. “Door’s next to the supply closet.”

I slipped past the curtain. To the right were two small doors for the men’s and women’s bathrooms, so small they violated the ADA, OSHA, and likely five other acronyms I didn’t know. I turned to my left and saw a supply closet, and there was the metal door leading to my informant – or Joe Pesci in a Scorsese horror film.

I opened it and found a tall, slim woman, dressed in black slacks and heels, and a bold red top, with her back to me. She had a flip phone to her ear but didn’t speak. She nodded, interspersed with an “uh-huh,” before she took a big breath and started to speak.

“I understand your position, but you’re not getting my point,” she said in a voice I recognized from our phone call. “These are jobs, and jobs are hard to come by in the Central Valley, especially these types of construction jobs. They usually go to Los Angeles or San Francisco, never to Madera, Fresno, and Visalia.”

The door, which had slowly closed, finally clicked shut at the end of her speech, and she turned at the sound. The Latina saw me in the corner of her eye, and her mouth went from concentration to a smile as insincere as a campaign promise. She held out a finger to share that she would be back with me in a moment, then turned back toward the back wall and door to finish her conversation.

So, the mystery woman worked for someone connected to the Central Valley. She looked familiar. Had I interviewed her and forgotten? Not likely. I typically only forgot calling mom and credit card payments. But looking at this woman, I was sure I would have remembered her, her full, dark, wavy hair bouncing as she continued her animated talk with whoever was on the other line. Her slacks were tight, accentuating a firm rear end formed by youth and hours at the gym. She spent more time performing squats than I spent napping during episodes of Law & Order.

“Alex Shelby,” she said when she ended the call. She turned quickly, too quickly, and she caught my eyes admiring her assets. I tried to pretend I was counting the bottles of gin on the racks behind her. The alcohol knew better. But she wasn’t interested in my leers. In fact, her posture went from confident and controlled to exasperated.

“The name my momma gave me,” I said. My dad, too, but that’s a story for another time. “And I’m sorry. I’m bad with names. You are?”

“I have no time for your bullshit,” she said, her vulnerability pushed back against a veneer of confidence. “You are very good with names, but only ‘important’ people. Not the folks in the trenches.”

She wasn’t wrong. The Sacramento food chain was determined by how many calls needed to be returned. “Nobody writes about the grunts, only the generals,” I said.

“No matter. You’re looking for a way to get to the front lines.”

“Of course, but you’re acting like we’re in some James Bond novel, and you provided little more than a line of dialogue. I mean, I don’t even know your name.”

“Mary Ruiz,” she said. “I’m a consultant to Senator Florez in the district. I split time between here and the district, and she’s involved in some political impropriety.”

Senator Theresa Florez represented the seventh State Senate district covering the heart of the Central San Joaquin Valley. Her district produced a quarter of the state’s agricultural output, including grapes, almonds, onions, potatoes, and carrots. It was also home to the majority of the state’s immigrant population, most of whom were not citizens, many of whom were undocumented. She had cultivated a reputation as a law-and-order Democrat while advocating healthcare reform.

Senator Florez was in her second term in the Senate, and rumors swirled that she might run for State Treasurer. If she were peddling influence in exchange for nonprofit donations, that story would make the front page. I was intrigued and skeptical.

“That’s all well and good, but I came here because you said you had some evidence and proof. This is hardly a story unless you can corroborate it. I need to trust you, and right now I don’t.”

“I don’t trust you either, Shelby,” she said. Fair, my reflection didn’t trust me either. “To many, you are the enemy. I don’t want anyone to know it’s coming from me.”

“We’ll have to see about that,” I said. When an informant shares a tip, they need to provide proof. Motives are questionable, rarely altruistic.

“I’m serious,” Mary said. “That’s why we’re in some storeroom at the diviest dive bar in Sacramento. There are eyes and ears everywhere.”

The bottles of gin nodded in agreement. That’s why I took the job. “Whatcha got?”

With indecision powering her movements, she reached into her bag and pulled out a single folder. From her body language, she was either scared or a great actress. But she could be lying about anything or everything.

“Take a look. What do you think?”

My eyes opened. There was definitely something here. Among the documents were board minutes for a nonprofit called the Valley Health Foundation, whose mission was the banal “Promote a healthy Fresno.” Senator Florez was on the board, along with John Marks, James Villalobos, Luke Peters, and Mary Ruiz.

“Looks like the minutes from the first Board of Christianity,” I quipped, noting the biblical names.

“There haven’t been board meetings,” Mary said. “The Valley Health Foundation was created as a 501c3 to pull in non-campaign donations for use in Issue Advocacy to promote her statewide for a future Lieutenant Governor Race.”

“OK,” now she was getting somewhere. Issue Advocacy was a loophole that allowed dark money to promote a point of view. As long as The Valley Health Foundation didn’t use “Elect” or “Vote For,” but instead said “Thank you,” it could be used in a pseudo-campaign flyer. It occupied a gray area in campaign law. “So, you’re coming to me provide a tip that you’re circumventing campaign finance law?”

“It’s gray. Issue Ads are legal. They are financing free speech to thank her for her advocacy on behalf of healthcare.”

“I take it there’s more to this. I mean, you’re the nonprofit treasurer.”

“Exactly, and if you look at these statements, there are several cash donations of $9,500 being deposited. Someone is dropping bundles of cash in small bills. Sure, I’m making an end-run around the FPPC, but I think I’m being set up to be hit with a federal ‘Structuring’ charge.”

I wasn’t an expert in Federal Law, but I did remember reading a story about a banking law that required banks to report cash deposits of $10,000 or more. These days, that much cash meant strip clubs or something more sinister with less body glitter. If cash payments were made without her knowledge, then there was something beyond her control. I’d be scared too.

“But look,” I said, pointing to the name James Villalobos. “Here’s your board member. He’s making the deposits. Why don’t you go to him or even Senator Florez?”

“I’ve never met James Villalobos. As I said, there are no board meetings. When I asked Florez, she blew me off, saying he’s a wealthy philanthropist. But there’s nothing on him. I checked the address on the deposit slips, and it’s a P.O. Box in a strip mall in East Fresno. It’s only a matter of time before the bank starts to tie these deposits together and report suspicious activity, and they’re going to go to me first.”

“Why don’t you go to the Feds yourself?” I said. Mary shook her head as though I were a toddler asking if I could have ice cream for dinner.

“How would I do that?” Mary asked, looking incredulous. “I’ve set up a phony nonprofit for untraceable donations. I’m already dirty. If I go to the Feds, I’m a co-conspirator giving a confession. If you write it, I’m a whistleblower.”

