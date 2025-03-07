Life provides its own bit of entertainment, and I try to capture the conflict and joy that arise from what we experience every day. My stories offer a brief respite from this crazy life, and I hope you enjoy them. There’s something new every Friday. Pull up a spot next to the campfire. Subscribers receive special access to exclusive content, including new stories, a guide to the “Space Between” the novels, soundtracks, and more... ​ Capitol Rookie is an 11-part crime fiction noir set in 2004 in Sacramento, California. To catch up and read from the beginning, click here.

By Vince Wetzel

“Where are we on that story on In-Home Supportive Services?” Danny asked two days later.

I should have finished this story hours ago, but I wouldn’t tell him I spent much of my day researching the tip Mary Ruiz gave me. We were thirty minutes away from the deadline, and I didn’t need to look at the clock. Every day, Danny patrolled the cubicles, checked in with staff, and monitored the story deck like a mall cop armed with a perpetual cup of coffee, which grew more intense as each minute of the deadline drew closer.

“Finishing up,” I said, not because I was, but I didn’t need the yelling. “Just adding quotes from people with disabilities I talked to at the rally. But later, I want to check on how much the unions use these folks as props for their agenda.”

“Yeah, I’m sure their support of people with disabilities is not completely altruistic,” Danny said. “But finish it, then let me know where we are with that tip you received on the Senator and political corruption.”

“I’m not sure what we’ve got yet,” I said. “I did some research on the documents my informant provided. There is something about that board, but I can’t track it down. I need to—”

“Not now. Get me my story first,” Danny stormed off to the next cubicle to push another step closer to an aneurysm. I shook my head and returned to my story. I needed to move if I was going to turn this in on time. The phone rang as though it had drawn the short straw. I wanted to let it ring and continue writing my story, but if there was even a slight chance it could be a source, I always picked it up.

“Tribune, this is Shelby,” I said.

“Do you think Saddam has the weapons of mass destruction?” a woman with a tinny voice asked. She didn’t have to get to Saddam before I ran a hand through my hair. I wasn’t a fan of talking geopolitics to a non-reporter on deadline, least of all the crazy old ladies who often called.

“Hi, Mom,” I said, instinctively trying to recall the last time I had a vegetable to report.

My mom always called at the wrong time, usually when I was on deadline. I should never have given her my office number or my cell phone. We agreed to communicate only when I called her.

“That’s what our government says, but it’s not verified. It’s more of a hunch,” I said. “And the one thing you can trust the government to do well is manipulation.”

“That’s what I thought, but that’s not what my neighbor Pat says. You know, Pat, she’s the one who has the classic Mustang that her ex-husband left her when he died, even though they hadn’t spoken in 20 years. Something to do with cheating on her with a stripper. Anyway, she’s ready to nuke Iraq. But I told her –“

“Mom, I’m on deadline.” The clocks on the newsroom wall stared back in judgment.

I took a breath and collected myself. Typically, I was impatient with everyone who disturbed me while I wrote. If someone wanted to really piss me off, find me on deadline and ask me a stupid question. It was a waste of my time. But I learned long ago that a moment upsetting my mom cost me a six-month stay at the Penitentiary of Guilt with no parole.

“Oh, right, it’s that time, isn’t it?” she said. “Well, I just wanted to share that your father had another child by that other woman. And did you know that he’s going by Matthew now? His transition to full Bible thumper is now complete.”

“Great.” I had no interest in hearing updates about my father. My mother left him more than a decade ago, and I hadn’t talked to him in nearly four years after he was the cause of the greatest tragedy in my life. My family tree was diseased, and no arborist could help. “Is that all? I gotta get back to my story.”

“’Gotta get?’ And you call yourself a writer? Alex, you know better than that.”

“Spoken versus written, mother,” I said. “Vernacular matters when speaking.”

“So does proper grammar. You don’t want people to underestimate you. You’re a smart young man. Don’t give people a reason to doubt it.”

OK, Mom wasn’t so bad. A recently retired English professor, she constantly critiqued my style, and our debates between Chicago and AP styles were legendary, with the Oxford comma relegated to playing the fife and drum. The validity of the Oxford comma. When to spell out a number versus use numerals. Each of us held to our guns, which made it more heated. And why was she the only person outside of my editors whom I gave a shit about their opinions?

“Mom, I’ve got to go,” I said. I needed to wrap up the conversation.

“Better, but not great,” she said. “But fine, call me when you have some time. I need to talk to you about… ”

“Bye, Mom,” I said, and hung up.

“Alex, where’s your story?” Danny’s voice echoed from his office and down the hall to me.

“Finishing it.”

“Deadline’s in fifteen minutes,” Danny said and a collective sphincter pucker went across the newsroom.

I pulled up my story on the In-Home Supportive Services cuts Schwarzenegger proposed; it was time to add some quotes from people with disabilities who were at the rally. I spoke with Ginnifer Thomas, a polio survivor who now leads a nonprofit in Sacramento. She spoke about how she would be living in an institution on the state’s dime if she didn’t have her home healthcare worker. Instead, she’s leading a nonprofit, paying taxes, and serving others.

I also looked up a quote from Ron Osteria, an Iraq War Veteran who used his IHSS services to help clean his house and cook a couple of times a week. His brother Harry was his worker. The state paid him to care for his brother, but that pay allowed Harry to help care for him.

I had just seen the third Harry Potter movie and smiled when I realized my story included three characters from it, so I went back to the deposit sheet Mary had given me. At the time, I joked that it must have been the first Christian conference, but looking more closely, all the names had some biblical reference. And Senator Florez’s first name was Theresa, if ever there was a Christian. John Marks and Luke Peters did seem made up, and if Mary Ruiz was real, was James Villalobos? If Moses showed up, I resolved to report on the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse myself.

James. I searched on Yahoo for James Villalobos and Fresno, and once again, my computer whirred and clicked with the purpose of a hamster seeking that drop of water. Once again, there were thousands of hits, which wasn’t encouraging. I needed to get back to my story, but there was an itch I couldn’t scratch. I told myself, Look at the first page, then finish your story. As I scrolled down the page, the mouse hovered on the headline from the local public radio affiliate. “Abuse of painkillers on the upswing? Fresno cops say no.”

While print journalism provided the most in-depth coverage, I tipped my head to my partners in public radio. Unlike commercial broadcast media, which stole print headlines and regurgitated information, public radio did its own work. The story discussed recent trends of abuse of the painkiller drug OxyContin. A source shared that, when managed and prescribed correctly, it can be effective in relieving pain. Recently, however, the drug has been linked to high levels of addiction, leading to a healthy black-market demand.

The cops denied such peddling existed and the drug “was not linked to recent gang hostilities between the East Siders and the Valley Lobos and Jaime Villalobos.”

I stared at that sentence for a minute before I heard Danny scream from his office. “Where’s my story?”

Read Part 4: Unveiling Shadows

Side of Mustard

Side of Mustard

If you’re tasting the Salted Wetzel for the first time…

Welcome! I’m Vince Wetzel, author of FRIENDS IN LOW PLACES (2021), the award-winning LOSE YOURSELF (2024), and a third novel currently in that precarious editing phase of unreadable and mildly entertaining. This newsletter is my literary sandbox, emotional junk drawer, and occasional cry for help disguised as content. It features short fiction, fridge philosophies (you know, the good quotes you see someone important said and you wish you had come up yourself), interviews with authors who are far more interesting than I am, and random thoughts, reviews, and side bits that didn’t make it into my books because they were either too weird or too honest.

I’m a husband, father, and California dweller who enjoys falling asleep to televised sports that move slower than my writing process. I read compulsively, enjoy touring the brewery scene with my buddies, and occasionally pretend I understand world events.

If you’re looking for polished wisdom or life hacks, you’re in the wrong inbox. But if you enjoy fiction with bite, musings with heart, and the kind of humor that masks deep existential dread—pull up a chair. I promise not to overshare. (That’s a lie.)

Subscribe today, and you’ll get access to a new site with special bonus features to enhance your time with us even more.