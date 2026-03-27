Life provides its own bit of entertainment, and I try to capture the conflict and joy that arise from what we experience every day. My stories offer a brief respite from this crazy life, and I hope you enjoy them. There’s something new every Friday. Pull up a spot. Subscribers receive special access to exclusive content, including new stories, a guide to the “Space Between” the novels, soundtracks, and more... ​

Three years ago, I was worried I wouldn’t have enough to say, or that anyone would read it.

But today, I get the pleasure of knowing that every Friday at 5 a.m. Pacific Time, I am sharing a story with you while you have your morning coffee.

That means a lot.

We’ve come a long way together. When I started “Salted Wetzel with a Side of Mustard,” I was only hoping to find enough people to subscribe to build a mailing list to help promote my second novel Lose Yourself.

Mostly because of incessantly posting to my friends on Facebook, 95 viewed that first post, and I gained 31 subscribers. (Shout out to all the OG subscribers out there). My biggest concern was making the Substack sustainable. Could I possibly post something interesting every week?

I did! I succeeded by parsing out my writing every Friday. One week, it was original fiction, another week it was sharing my writing journey. Another week, I would post a nugget of wisdom. And the final Friday, I’d share whatever crossed my mind.

And after three years, it’s time to refocus and lean in.

The data says I should be writing think pieces to chase numbers. But I’m not here for algorithms. I am here to share my stories with you. Your subscription and your viewing prove to me that there is a hunger for real, human stories, and that’s why I’m doubling down on fiction.

And it comes down to my “Why” and the mission statement I wrote when I created my own imprint OT Press in 2023.

The mission of OT Press is to tell stories I find intriguing and to pay for this endeavor.

Therefore, I’m relaunching this Substack as

Space Between: The Stories Bridging Novels.

We all live in the Space Between the big moments in our lives, when we make the small choices that lead to real growth. That’s where my characters live and where I want to meet you every Friday. My Substack is creating a world in real time of characters first introduced in Friends in Low Places, expanded in Lose Yourself, and continues in the upcoming Landslide. They also reside in The Piano Man Chronicles and will continue to reveal themselves throughout Space Between.

I also have the opportunity to ask other authors about what happens during their Space Between and share about my own. So, while you may not notice anything truly different other than a name change, you will find me intentionally focusing on life bridging between one novel and the next.

Thank you for being a part of this journey. You were here when I was searching for avenues of connection and content. You’ve been here these last three years as my characters have found a voice. This rebrand is my way of making sure I continue to deliver on the time you’ve given me.

March Highlights

The Piano Man Chronicles: (Read all the Chronicles here)

Good Morning, Meltdown: Part 1 and 2 - Reeling from a breakup, producer Veronica must prep an interview for the novel Piano Man. After her boss “borrows” her only copy, Veronica faces a chaotic all-nighter. Between a neighbor’s medical emergency and a disruptive call from her cheating ex, she races to finish the book before her dawn deadline. Check out the conclusion coming April 3.

The Ghost in the Machine: A Conversation with Daniel Falatko - Dan discusses his novel The Wayback Machine, exploring the “lost magic” of pre-gentrification New York City. He reflects on how modern “normie” culture and digital shifts contrast with the gritty, misfit-driven 90s. Falatko also credits Substack for connecting his fiction with a growing, dedicated audience.

Coming in April:

The Conclusion of Good Morning Meltdown

A conversation with Meg Oolders

Guest author for the Piano Man Chronicles: J.C. Wesslen

Quick Hits