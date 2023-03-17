Why am I Salty?

Have the name Wetzel and be called Pretzel and you’d be salty too!

Or I’ll just lean into it, embrace it and garnish it with a side of mustard.

So this is my sandbox. I’m exploring:

The backstories of the characters in my novels through Short Fiction. (For the record, Friends In Low Places was published in 2021 and Lose Yourself will release in Spring 2024)

Inspirational quotes I posted on the refrigerator so that I could subversively share good habits (Fridge Philosophies)

The ups and downs of writing and publishing fiction. I’ll also talk to other writers and post their thoughts.

Thoughts on life and the challenges as I creep closer to 50 years old.

Join me on the journey.

www.vincewetzel.weebly.com

Twitter: @wetzelv

