Salted Wetzel with a side of mustard

Sandolore’s Inversion: From Wax and Wire to Word and Wonder
The CHOW interview: The experimental visual artist-turned-writer speaks with Vince about her creative origins, reawakening the written voice, and…
  
Turning Pro: Why Discipline, Not Motivation, Unlocks Greatness
Fridge Philosophy: Success isn’t found in fleeting bursts of inspiration—it’s earned through persistence, endurance, and the willingness to embrace the…
  
Capitol Rookie, part 6: The Corrupt Web Behind Senator Florez’s Fundraiser
A journalist’s search for truth uncovers hidden loyalties, suppressed stories, and a tangled web of power, deception, and family ties. But is he asking…
  
May 2025

Capitol Rookie: Step Into the Story Before It’s Too Late!
With the second half beginning next week, the stakes are rising as Alex is teetering on the edge of truth. Now’s your chance to dive into the serial…
  
Why Literary Fiction Frustrates Me (But I Keep Coming Back)
Award-winning novels leave me exhausted—preachy, pretentious, and predictable. Yet, I still chase the one that will change my mind. Maybe this is the…
  
The Mystery of Clancy Steadwell: Writing, Anonymity, and the Anti-Brand Approach
A pseudonymous author navigates fiction, Substack, and the balance between privacy and creative freedom.
  
Conquering Angel’s Landing
May's Fridge Philosophy is a journey of challenge, resilience, and growth
  
Capitol Rookie: Old Rivals Reunite
In Part 5, Alex Shelby uncovers more than local rumors when he meets with a former college classmate.
  
April 2025

A Cinematic and Cultural Spotlight focused on Sacramento
From indie films to MLB detours, Sacramento embraces nostalgia, identity, and its evolving trajectory.
  
Special Edition: Lose Yourself is now available on Audible
You can earn yourself a promo code to hear it for free!
  
Salted Wetzel turns 2!
Join me in celebrating two transformative years of creativity, exploration, and connection at Salted Wetzel—where every struggle fuels the passion for…
  
Bonus Fiction: A Mystical Vendetta
Fictionista's Prompt Party unveils a mysterious arson at a mountain Psychic Faire
  
