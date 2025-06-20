Salted Wetzel with a side of mustard
Sandolore’s Inversion: From Wax and Wire to Word and Wonder
The CHOW interview: The experimental visual artist-turned-writer speaks with Vince about her creative origins, reawakening the written voice, and…
Jun 20
•
Vince Wetzel
12
Turning Pro: Why Discipline, Not Motivation, Unlocks Greatness
Fridge Philosophy: Success isn’t found in fleeting bursts of inspiration—it’s earned through persistence, endurance, and the willingness to embrace the…
Jun 13
•
Vince Wetzel
4
5
Capitol Rookie, part 6: The Corrupt Web Behind Senator Florez’s Fundraiser
A journalist’s search for truth uncovers hidden loyalties, suppressed stories, and a tangled web of power, deception, and family ties. But is he asking…
Jun 6
•
Vince Wetzel
2
May 2025
Capitol Rookie: Step Into the Story Before It’s Too Late!
With the second half beginning next week, the stakes are rising as Alex is teetering on the edge of truth. Now’s your chance to dive into the serial…
May 30
•
Vince Wetzel
1
Why Literary Fiction Frustrates Me (But I Keep Coming Back)
Award-winning novels leave me exhausted—preachy, pretentious, and predictable. Yet, I still chase the one that will change my mind. Maybe this is the…
May 23
•
Vince Wetzel
12
14
The Mystery of Clancy Steadwell: Writing, Anonymity, and the Anti-Brand Approach
A pseudonymous author navigates fiction, Substack, and the balance between privacy and creative freedom.
May 16
•
Vince Wetzel
36
4
Conquering Angel’s Landing
May's Fridge Philosophy is a journey of challenge, resilience, and growth
May 9
•
Vince Wetzel
2
3
Capitol Rookie: Old Rivals Reunite
In Part 5, Alex Shelby uncovers more than local rumors when he meets with a former college classmate.
May 2
•
Vince Wetzel
1
April 2025
A Cinematic and Cultural Spotlight focused on Sacramento
From indie films to MLB detours, Sacramento embraces nostalgia, identity, and its evolving trajectory.
Apr 25
•
Vince Wetzel
7
Special Edition: Lose Yourself is now available on Audible
You can earn yourself a promo code to hear it for free!
Apr 22
•
Vince Wetzel
5
1
Salted Wetzel turns 2!
Join me in celebrating two transformative years of creativity, exploration, and connection at Salted Wetzel—where every struggle fuels the passion for…
Apr 18
•
Vince Wetzel
8
4
Bonus Fiction: A Mystical Vendetta
Fictionista's Prompt Party unveils a mysterious arson at a mountain Psychic Faire
Apr 15
•
Vince Wetzel
3
