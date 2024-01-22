Fictional Serials

The year is 2004. Young reporter Alex Shelby is four months into his stint at the Sacramento Tribune. Struggling to cultivate sources, he gets a scoop that leads to political scandal. Each chapter unravels a web of deceit, danger, and betrayal in a gripping tale of investigative journalism. Don’t miss this thrilling, fast-paced series filled with suspense, twists, and unforgettable characters.

You're invited to participate in the wedding of Paul Buckley and Tracey Jenson from four different perspectives. More than seven years after her husband’s death, Tracey Jenson is remarrying, to local sportscaster Paul Buckley. Told in four parts, we view the festivities from the trip up to the bachelor party, the bachelor party, the last day of work before the wedding, and the wedding itself. These characters were introduced in 2021 in the novel Friends In Low Places.

Follow Javier in this five-part serial leading to the novel Lose Yourself (2024).

Javier is an intern with the (fictional reality) Oakland A’s during a historical season when All-Star Brett Austen is on the verge of a historic achievement. Javier navigates good-natured indoctination, relationships and more in this coming-of-age story.